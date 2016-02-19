Biochemistry of Foods attempts to emphasize the importance of biochemistry in the rapidly developing field of food science, and to provide a deeper understanding of those chemical changes occurring in foods. The development of acceptable fruits and vegetables on postharvest storage is dependent on critical biochemical transformations taking place within the plant organ. The chapters discuss how meat and fish similarly undergo postmortem chemical changes which affect their consumer acceptability. In addition to natural changes, those induced by processing or mechanical injury affect the quality of foods. Such changes can be controlled through an understanding of the chemical reactions involved, for instance, in enzymic and nonenzymic browning. Increased sophistication in food production has resulted in the widespread use of enzymes in food-processing operations. Some of the more important enzymes are discussed, with an emphasis on their role in the food industry. The final chapter is concerned with the biodeterioration of foods. The various microorganisms involved in the degradation of proteins, carbohydrates, oils, and fats are discussed, with special reference to the individual biochemical reactions responsible for food deterioration.