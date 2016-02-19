Biochemistry of Foods
1st Edition
Biochemistry of Foods attempts to emphasize the importance of biochemistry in the rapidly developing field of food science, and to provide a deeper understanding of those chemical changes occurring in foods. The development of acceptable fruits and vegetables on postharvest storage is dependent on critical biochemical transformations taking place within the plant organ. The chapters discuss how meat and fish similarly undergo postmortem chemical changes which affect their consumer acceptability. In addition to natural changes, those induced by processing or mechanical injury affect the quality of foods. Such changes can be controlled through an understanding of the chemical reactions involved, for instance, in enzymic and nonenzymic browning. Increased sophistication in food production has resulted in the widespread use of enzymes in food-processing operations. Some of the more important enzymes are discussed, with an emphasis on their role in the food industry. The final chapter is concerned with the biodeterioration of foods. The various microorganisms involved in the degradation of proteins, carbohydrates, oils, and fats are discussed, with special reference to the individual biochemical reactions responsible for food deterioration.
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Biochemical Changes in Foods: Meat and Fish
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Muscle
III. Conversion of Muscle to Meat and Edible Fish
IV. Changes Produced in Meat and Fish by the Naturally Occurring Microflora
References
2. Biochemical Changes in Foods: Plants Postharvest Changes in Fruits and Vegetables
I. Introduction
II. Respiration
III. Initiation of Ripening
IV. Color Changes in Fruits and Vegetables
V. Textural Changes during Postharvest Storage
VI. Flavor Production
VII. Postharvest Changes in Carbohydrates
VIII. Changes in Lipids during Storage
IX. Protein Synthesis
X. Organic Acids
XI. Storage of Fruits and Vegetables
References
3. Browning Reactions in Foods
I. Introduction
II. Enzymic Browning
III. Phenolase in Foods and Food Processing
IV. Nonenzymic Browning
References
4. Enzymes in the Food Industry
I. Introduction
II. Early Work on Biological Catalysis
III. Properties of Enzymes
IV. Commercial Availability of Enzymes
V. Enzyme Applications
VI. New Developments in Food Enzyme Technology—Bound Enzymes
References
5. The Biodeterioration of Foods
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Microbial Deterioration of Foods
III. Microbial Deterioration of Carbohydrates
IV. Microbiological Deterioration of Proteins and Protein Foods
V. Microbiological Deterioration of Edible Oils and Fats
References
Author Index
Subject Index
N.A.M. Eskin
Department of Foods & Nutrition Faculty of Human Ecology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada R3T 2N2