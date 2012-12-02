Biochemistry of Foods
2nd Edition
Authors: N.A. Eskin
eBook ISBN: 9780080918082
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 539
Table of Contents
Biochemical Changes in Raw Foods: Meat and Fish. Fruits and Vegetables. Cereals. Milk.
Biochemistry of Food Processing: Nonenzymic Browning. Brewing. Baking. Cheese and Yogurt.
Biochemistry of Food Spoilage: Enzymic Browning. Off-Flavors in Milk.
Biotechnology: Enzymes in the Food Industry. Index.
About the Author
N.A. Eskin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada
