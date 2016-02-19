Biochemistry of Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Biochemistry of Cancer focuses on cancer research, including induction, chemical composition, and growth of tumors and chemotherapy.
The book first offers information on the general phenomena and taxonomy of cancer. Discussions focus on the transmissibility of tumors and experimental basis of cancer research; cancerous transformation of animal tissues in vitro; growth and the vascular reactions of tumors; and classification of animal tumors. The text also ponders on the extrinsic factors in the induction of tumors, including comparative carcinogenicity of hydrocarbons, metabolic fate of injected hydrocarbons, dosage and response to carcinogenic hydrocarbons, and polycyclic hydrocarbons.
The manuscript takes a look at the intrinsic factors in the induction of tumors. Topics include influence of sex hormones on carcinogenesis of sex and accessory sex tissues; viruses as causative agents for fowl tumors and rabbit papillomas; and possibility of relatively non-specific endogenous carcinogens. The publication also elaborates on attempts to control tumor induction and growth and the chemistry of tumors.
The book is a vital reference for readers interested in the biochemistry of cancer.
Table of Contents
Contents
Chapter I. Introduction — The Oncological Sciences
Chapter II. The General Phenomena and Taxonomy of Cancer
Introduction
Definition and Some Characteristics of Tumors
Classification of Animal Tumors
Transmissibility of Tumors and the Experimental Basis of Cancer Research
Experimental Induction of Tumors
Cancerous Transformation of Animal Tissues in Vitro
Growth and the Vascular Reactions of Tumors
Plant Tumors
Fish Tumors
Tissue Immunity Reactions
References
The Induction of Tumors
Chapter III. Extrinsic Factors
Introduction
The Carcinogenic Action of Coal Tar
The Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
Comparative Carcinogenicity of the Hydrocarbons
The Relative Susceptibility of Mice Strains to the Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
Metabolic Fate of Injected Hydrocarbons
Dosage of and Response to the Carcinogenic Hydrocarbons
The Influence on Carcinogenicity of Concomitant Materials
The Azo Dyes
The Metabolism of p-Dimethylaminoazobenzene
Halogenated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
N-Acetyl-2-Aminofluorene
Ultraviolet Light as a Carcinogenic Agent
The Effect of Carcinogenic Agents in Various Species
Relation Between Induced and Spontaneous Tumors
Environmental Factors as Carcinogenic Agents
References
Chapter IV. Intrinsic Factors
Introduction
Influence of Sex Hormones on Carcinogenesis of Sex and Accessory Sex Tissues
Influence of Sex Hormones on Carcinogenesis of Non-Sex Tissues
The Mammary Tumor Inciter for Mice
Viruses as Causative Agents for Fowl Tumors and Rabbit Papillomas
The Possibility of Relatively Non-Specific Endogenous Carcinogens
References
Attempts at Control of Tumor Induction and of Tumor Growth
Chapter V. Nutrition
Introduction
Induction of Mammary Tumors in Mice
Dietary Deficiency and Hormone Inhibition
Induction of Tumors other than Mammary
Diet and Different Stages of Carcinogenesis
Diet and the Established Tumor
References
Chapter VI. Endocrinology
Introduction
Mammary Tumors in Mice
Leukemia in Mice
Carcinoma of the Prostate in Man
References
Chapter VII. Chemotherapy
Introduction
Bacterial Metabolites
Benzene and Arsenite
Radioactive Isotopes
Colchicine
References
The Properties of Tumors
Chapter VIII. Chemistry of Tumors
Introduction
Chemical Concentration or Activity and the Proportion of Active Epithelial Cells in Tumors
The Metabolism of Normal Tissues, of Primary Tumors and of Transplanted Tumors
The Chemical Pattern of Normal and of Neoplastic Tissues
General Conclusions
Conclusions Relating to Special Systems
The Overall Enzyme Pattern
The Properties of Homologous Hepatic Tissues
The Oxidative Response of Normal and Neoplastic Tissues
Glycolytic Reactions in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues
Proteins in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues
Correlation of Metabolism of Normal and Tumor Tissues with Concentration of Crucial Components
Melanotic and Amelanotic Melanomas
Strain Differences in Mice
Tumors and the Problem of Synthesis
Chemical Constitution of Tumors and the Problem of Therapy
References
Chapter IX. Chemistry of the Tumor-bearing Host
Introduction
Specific Systems
Hepatic Dysfunction in Man
Hepatic, Renal and Blood Catalase Activity
Hepatic and Renal d-Amino Acid Oxidase
Hepatic and Renal Arginase
Hepatic Riboflavin
Tissue Esterase and Lipase
Tissue Lipoids and Steroids
Water Content
Copper
Muscle Nucleophosphatase
Hepatic Tissue Glycolysis in Leukemia
Tissue Components of Cancerous Hosts Which Do Not Apparently Alter from Normal
Hemoglobin Concentration
Blood Proteose
Serum Zymohexase
Plasma Prothrombin
Serum Phosphatase (Monoesterase)
Serum Phosphatase Levels in Prostatic Carcinoma
Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in Neoplastic Involvement of the Liver
Serum and Blood Esterase and Lipase
Urinary Steroids
Summary of Data
Effect of Serum on Isolated Enzyme Systems
Bence-Jones Proteins
References
Chapter X. The Present Status of the Problem
Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2047
- Published:
- 1st January 1947
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274249
About the Author
Jesse P. Greenstein
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, US. Public HealthService, Bethesdu, Maryland