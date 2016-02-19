Biochemistry of Cancer focuses on cancer research, including induction, chemical composition, and growth of tumors and chemotherapy. The book first offers information on the general phenomena and taxonomy of cancer. Discussions focus on the transmissibility of tumors and experimental basis of cancer research; cancerous transformation of animal tissues in vitro; growth and the vascular reactions of tumors; and classification of animal tumors. The text also ponders on the extrinsic factors in the induction of tumors, including comparative carcinogenicity of hydrocarbons, metabolic fate of injected hydrocarbons, dosage and response to carcinogenic hydrocarbons, and polycyclic hydrocarbons. The manuscript takes a look at the intrinsic factors in the induction of tumors. Topics include influence of sex hormones on carcinogenesis of sex and accessory sex tissues; viruses as causative agents for fowl tumors and rabbit papillomas; and possibility of relatively non-specific endogenous carcinogens. The publication also elaborates on attempts to control tumor induction and growth and the chemistry of tumors. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in the biochemistry of cancer.

Table of Contents



Contents

Chapter I. Introduction — The Oncological Sciences

Chapter II. The General Phenomena and Taxonomy of Cancer

Introduction

Definition and Some Characteristics of Tumors

Classification of Animal Tumors

Transmissibility of Tumors and the Experimental Basis of Cancer Research

Experimental Induction of Tumors

Cancerous Transformation of Animal Tissues in Vitro

Growth and the Vascular Reactions of Tumors

Plant Tumors

Fish Tumors

Tissue Immunity Reactions

References

The Induction of Tumors

Chapter III. Extrinsic Factors

Introduction

The Carcinogenic Action of Coal Tar

The Polycyclic Hydrocarbons

Comparative Carcinogenicity of the Hydrocarbons

The Relative Susceptibility of Mice Strains to the Polycyclic Hydrocarbons

Metabolic Fate of Injected Hydrocarbons

Dosage of and Response to the Carcinogenic Hydrocarbons

The Influence on Carcinogenicity of Concomitant Materials

The Azo Dyes

The Metabolism of p-Dimethylaminoazobenzene

Halogenated Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

N-Acetyl-2-Aminofluorene

Ultraviolet Light as a Carcinogenic Agent

The Effect of Carcinogenic Agents in Various Species

Relation Between Induced and Spontaneous Tumors

Environmental Factors as Carcinogenic Agents

References

Chapter IV. Intrinsic Factors

Introduction

Influence of Sex Hormones on Carcinogenesis of Sex and Accessory Sex Tissues

Influence of Sex Hormones on Carcinogenesis of Non-Sex Tissues

The Mammary Tumor Inciter for Mice

Viruses as Causative Agents for Fowl Tumors and Rabbit Papillomas

The Possibility of Relatively Non-Specific Endogenous Carcinogens

References

Attempts at Control of Tumor Induction and of Tumor Growth

Chapter V. Nutrition

Introduction

Induction of Mammary Tumors in Mice

Dietary Deficiency and Hormone Inhibition

Induction of Tumors other than Mammary

Diet and Different Stages of Carcinogenesis

Diet and the Established Tumor

References

Chapter VI. Endocrinology

Introduction

Mammary Tumors in Mice

Leukemia in Mice

Carcinoma of the Prostate in Man

References

Chapter VII. Chemotherapy

Introduction

Bacterial Metabolites

Benzene and Arsenite

Radioactive Isotopes

Colchicine

References

The Properties of Tumors

Chapter VIII. Chemistry of Tumors

Introduction

Chemical Concentration or Activity and the Proportion of Active Epithelial Cells in Tumors

The Metabolism of Normal Tissues, of Primary Tumors and of Transplanted Tumors

The Chemical Pattern of Normal and of Neoplastic Tissues

General Conclusions

Conclusions Relating to Special Systems

The Overall Enzyme Pattern

The Properties of Homologous Hepatic Tissues

The Oxidative Response of Normal and Neoplastic Tissues

Glycolytic Reactions in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues

Proteins in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues

Correlation of Metabolism of Normal and Tumor Tissues with Concentration of Crucial Components

Melanotic and Amelanotic Melanomas

Strain Differences in Mice

Tumors and the Problem of Synthesis

Chemical Constitution of Tumors and the Problem of Therapy

References

Chapter IX. Chemistry of the Tumor-bearing Host

Introduction

Specific Systems

Hepatic Dysfunction in Man

Hepatic, Renal and Blood Catalase Activity

Hepatic and Renal d-Amino Acid Oxidase

Hepatic and Renal Arginase

Hepatic Riboflavin

Tissue Esterase and Lipase

Tissue Lipoids and Steroids

Water Content

Copper

Muscle Nucleophosphatase

Hepatic Tissue Glycolysis in Leukemia

Tissue Components of Cancerous Hosts Which Do Not Apparently Alter from Normal

Hemoglobin Concentration

Blood Proteose

Serum Zymohexase

Plasma Prothrombin

Serum Phosphatase (Monoesterase)

Serum Phosphatase Levels in Prostatic Carcinoma

Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in Neoplastic Involvement of the Liver

Serum and Blood Esterase and Lipase

Urinary Steroids

Summary of Data

Effect of Serum on Isolated Enzyme Systems

Bence-Jones Proteins

References

Chapter X. The Present Status of the Problem

Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research

Author Index

Subject Index

