Biochemistry for Medical Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128019184, 9780128020111

Biochemistry for Medical Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Tsugikazu Komoda Toshiyuki Matsunaga
eBook ISBN: 9780128020111
Paperback ISBN: 9780128019184
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th July 2015
Page Count: 112
Description

Biochemistry for Medical Professionals contains pivotal advances in the biochemistry field and provides a resource for professionals across medicine, dentistry, pharmaceutical sciences and health professions who need a concise, topical biochemistry reference.

Relevant, well-illustrated coverage begins with the composition of the human body and then goes into the technical detail of the metabolism of the human body and biochemistry of internal organs before featuring a biotechnology study inclusive of numerous methods and applications.

The work is written at a consistently high level, with technical notes added to aid comprehension for complex topics.

Key Features

  • Illustrates disease involvement in metabolic maps
  • Contains coverage of cutting-edge technology, including iPS, HPLC and HPLC-MS, and FACS method
  • Provides in-depth technical detail as well as conceptual frameworks of biochemistry and experimental design in the context of the human organism
  • Includes a biotechnology study, featuring application of basic biochemistry principles

Readership

Researchers and clinicians in biochemistry, molecular biology, molecular medicine; medical and dental faculty; and postdocs, medical students, and graduate students in related fields of study

Table of Contents

  Preface
  Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Abstract
  Chapter 2: History of Biochemistry
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 3: Constituents of the Human Body
    • Abstract
    • Biopolymers
    • Enzymes
    • Biomembranes
  • Chapter 4: Metabolic Pathways in the Human Body
    • Abstract
    • Sugar Metabolism
    • Lipid Metabolism
    • Amino Acid Metabolism
    • Urea Cycle
    • Nucleic Acid Metabolism
    • Protein Biosynthesis
  • Chapter 5: Biochemistry of Internal Organs
    • Abstract
    • Respiratory System
    • Renal and Urological System
    • Gastrointestinal Organs
    • Muscular System
  • Chapter 6: Biotechnological Study
    • Abstract
    • High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and High-Performance Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry
    • Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting
    • Western Blot
    • Northern Blot
    • Polymerase Chain Reaction
    • Knockout and Knockdown
    • Regenerative Medicine and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
  Chapter 7: Concluding Remarks
Subject Index
    • Subject Index

    About the Author

    Tsugikazu Komoda

    Tsugikazu Komoda

    Dr. Komoda is a visiting professor at Toho University School of Medicine in Japan. He has extensive expertise with research in alkaline phosphatase, amylase, and oxidized HDL. He co-operated the intestinal alkaline phosphatase at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the recipient of the Kodama Memorial Award from Japanese Society of Electrophoresis.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Visiting Professor, Toho University School of Medicine, Japan

    Toshiyuki Matsunaga

    Toshiyuki Matsunaga

    1998~2005 Promoted to Reserch Associate of Saitama Medical University

    2005~2009 Promoted to Assistant Professor of Gifu Pharmaceutical University

    2009~ Promoted to Associate Professor of Gifu Pharmaceutical University

    Expert Field: Oxidized HDL, metabolism of steroid hormone

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor of Gifu Pharmaceutical University, Japan

    Ratings and Reviews

