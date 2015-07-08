Biochemistry for Medical Professionals contains pivotal advances in the biochemistry field and provides a resource for professionals across medicine, dentistry, pharmaceutical sciences and health professions who need a concise, topical biochemistry reference.

Relevant, well-illustrated coverage begins with the composition of the human body and then goes into the technical detail of the metabolism of the human body and biochemistry of internal organs before featuring a biotechnology study inclusive of numerous methods and applications.

The work is written at a consistently high level, with technical notes added to aid comprehension for complex topics.