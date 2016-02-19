Biochemical Mechanisms of Paraquat Toxicity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120688500, 9780323159074

Biochemical Mechanisms of Paraquat Toxicity

1st Edition

Editors: Anne Pomeroy Autor
eBook ISBN: 9780323159074
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 250
Description

Biochemical Mechanisms of Paraquat Toxicity presents the proceedings of the First Iowa Symposium on Toxic Mechanisms that was held from June 28-29, 1976. The symposium brought together a diverse group of investigators consisting of chemists, pharmacologists, pathologists, biochemists, and toxicologists from the United States, Canada, and Europe who have been interested in the mechanism of paraquat toxicity. The book includes papers on the following topics: the general features of toxic lung injury and observations with paraquat and diquat; electron transfer reactions of paraquat; the pathological effects of paraquat on the human lung; and the importance of oxygen and pulmonary alveolar surfactant in lung injury by paraquat. Other papers deal with the effects of paraquat on kidney and liver function in experimental animals; lipid peroxidation as a proposed mechanism for paraquat toxicity; pulmonary fibrosis as a consequence of paraquat toxicity; biochemical changes in lungs exposed to paraquat; effects of selenium deficiency on paraquat toxicity; and treatment for paraquat poisoning.

Table of Contents


Contributors and Participants

Preface

Primary Events in Lung Following Exposure to Toxic Chemicals

Electron Transfer Reactions of Paraquat

The Pathology of the Lung in Paraquat Poisoning

Importance of Oxygen and of Pulmonary Alveolar Surfactant in Lung Injury by Paraquat

The Relevance of Paraquat Accumulation by Tissues

In Vitro and In Vivo Effects of Paraquat on Rat Liver Mitochondria

Paraquat Induced Functional Changes in Kidney and Liver

On the Mechanism of the Potentiation by Beta Adrenergic Agonists of Paraquat Toxicity in Rats and Mice

Lipid Peroxidation as a Proposed Mechanism for Paraquat Toxicity

Pulmonary Fibrosis and Paraquat Toxicity

Biochemical Changes in Lungs Exposed to Paraquat

Paraquat Toxicity: Effects of Selenium Deficiency and Anti-Inflammatory Drug Pretreatments

An Effective Treatment for Paraquat Poisoning

Optical Spectra

Index




About the Editor

Anne Pomeroy Autor

