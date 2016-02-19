Biochemical Mechanisms of Paraquat Toxicity
Biochemical Mechanisms of Paraquat Toxicity presents the proceedings of the First Iowa Symposium on Toxic Mechanisms that was held from June 28-29, 1976. The symposium brought together a diverse group of investigators consisting of chemists, pharmacologists, pathologists, biochemists, and toxicologists from the United States, Canada, and Europe who have been interested in the mechanism of paraquat toxicity. The book includes papers on the following topics: the general features of toxic lung injury and observations with paraquat and diquat; electron transfer reactions of paraquat; the pathological effects of paraquat on the human lung; and the importance of oxygen and pulmonary alveolar surfactant in lung injury by paraquat. Other papers deal with the effects of paraquat on kidney and liver function in experimental animals; lipid peroxidation as a proposed mechanism for paraquat toxicity; pulmonary fibrosis as a consequence of paraquat toxicity; biochemical changes in lungs exposed to paraquat; effects of selenium deficiency on paraquat toxicity; and treatment for paraquat poisoning.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Participants
Preface
Primary Events in Lung Following Exposure to Toxic Chemicals
Electron Transfer Reactions of Paraquat
The Pathology of the Lung in Paraquat Poisoning
Importance of Oxygen and of Pulmonary Alveolar Surfactant in Lung Injury by Paraquat
The Relevance of Paraquat Accumulation by Tissues
In Vitro and In Vivo Effects of Paraquat on Rat Liver Mitochondria
Paraquat Induced Functional Changes in Kidney and Liver
On the Mechanism of the Potentiation by Beta Adrenergic Agonists of Paraquat Toxicity in Rats and Mice
Lipid Peroxidation as a Proposed Mechanism for Paraquat Toxicity
Pulmonary Fibrosis and Paraquat Toxicity
Biochemical Changes in Lungs Exposed to Paraquat
Paraquat Toxicity: Effects of Selenium Deficiency and Anti-Inflammatory Drug Pretreatments
An Effective Treatment for Paraquat Poisoning
Optical Spectra
Index
