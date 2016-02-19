Biochemical Aspects of Renal Function

Table of Contents



Excerpts from an Introductory Address

Foreword and Acknowledgments

A Short Guide to this Volume

Proceedings of Previous Meetings

Participants

Chapter 1. Metabolic Studies in Kidney; Tissue Heterogeneity and Compartmentation

Introduction: Approaches to the Problem of Metabolic Heterogeneity in The Kidney

Micropuncture and Morphometry

Methods of Localizing Transport Processes Using Micropuncture Techniques—Evidence for Nephron Heterogeneity

Tubular Reabsorption of L-Glutamine Studied by Free-Flow Micropuncture and Microperfusion of Rat Kidney

Quantitative Morphology of the Rat Kidney

On the "Tightness" of the Rabbit Descending Limb of the Loop of Henle—Physiological and Morphological Evidence

Tissue Culture

Hormonal Stimulation and Differential Growth Response of Renal Epithelial Cells Cultivated In Vitro from Individual Nephron Segments

Microdissection, Cell Separation and Compartmentation

Diversity of Effects of Fructose Loads on Different Parts of the Nephron

Distribution of Acid Hydrolases in the Nephron of Normal and Diabetic Rats

Microdetermination of Na-K-Atpase in Single Tubules: Its Application for the Localization of Physiologic Processes in the Nephron

Invited Discussion: Substrate Oxidation by Defined Single Nephron Segments of Rat Kidney

Biochemical and Physiological Studies on Cells Isolated from the Medullary Thick Ascending Limb of Henle's Loop

Characterization of Different Populations of Rabbit Kidney Cortical Cells Separated by Free-Flow Electrophoresis Using Hormone-Stimulated Adenylate Cyclases

The Intracellular Compartmentation of Metabolites in Isolated Kidney Cortex Tubules

Chapter 2. Intermediary Metabolism and Its Regulation

Ammoniagenesis and Gluconeogenesis

Effect of Bicarbonate on Glutamine Metabolism

Metabolic Changes in Skeletal Muscle during Chronic Metabolic Acidosis

Glutamine Metabolism in Carbon Tetrachloride-Treated Acidotic Rats

Response of the Rat and Dog Kidney to H+ Concentration In Vitro—A Comparative Study with Slices and Tubules

Glutamine Uptake by Cortical Slices and Luminal Brush Border Vesicles of Rat Kidney

Inhibitor of Renal Gluconeogenesis (IGN): Additional Physiological Modulator?

Regulation of Renal Gluconeogenesis by α-Adrenergic Action

Mitochondrial Function

Introduction: Special Properties of Kidney Mitochondria

Effect of Unsaturated Fatty Acids and Monovalent Cations on Calcium Efflux from Kidney Cortex Mitochondria

Calcium-Activated Adenosine Triphosphatase along the Rabbit Nephron

The Malate/2-Oxoglutarate Transporter in Mitochondria from Rat Kidney Cortex: Increased Activity in Metabolic Acidosis

Regulation of Renal Ammoniagenesis in the Rabbit

Volume Changes of Rat Kidney Mitochondria, Transport of Glutamine and Its Inhibition by Mersalyl

Effect of Aminooxyacetate and α-Ketoglutarate on Glutamate Deamination by Rat Kidney Mitochondria

Effect of pH on Metabolism of the Glutamine Carbon Skeleton by Renal Cortical Mitochondria

Metabolism of Triglyceride, Fatty Acids and Ketones

Triacylglycerol Metabolism in Kidney Cortex and Outer Medulla

Lactate and Pyruvate Metabolism in Dog Renal Outer Medulla. Effects of Oleate and Ketone Bodies

Uptake and Fatty Acid Synthesis by the Rat Kidney

Uptake and Utilization of Long Chain and Medium Chain Fatty Acids by the Perfused Rat Kidney

Chapter 3. Biochemistry of Filtration and Reabsorption; Glomeruli and Brush Border

Glomerular Function

Introduction: Variations in Glomerular Function Due to Change in Glomerular Membrane Characteristics

Renal Protein Handling in Man, Modified by Insulin Administration, Stress Situations and Hypertension

Insulin Receptors of Isolated Glomeruli

The Effects of Proteinases on the Filtration Properties of Isolated Basement Membranes

Discussion of Paper "The Glomerular Permeability for Water and Albumin in the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney"

Tissue Culture of Normal Rat Glomeruli. Basement Membrane Biosynthesis by Homogeneous Epithelial and Mesangial Cell Lines

Prostaglandin Synthesis by Rat Isolated Glomeruli and Glomerular Cultured Cells

Distribution of Enzymes of cGMP Metabolism in Glomeruli and Tubules Isolated from Normal and Nephrotic Rat Kidney Cortex

Proteins of the Kidney Microvillar Membrane: Topological Considerations

Membrane Association and Orientation of Rat Renal Activities Capable of Degrading Glutathione

Recent Observations on the Proximal Tubular Transport of Acidic and Basic Amino Acids by Rat Renal Proximal Tubular Brush Border Vesicles

The Singular Effect of an Internal K+ Gradient (Ki+ > Ko+) on the Na+ Gradient (Nao+ > Nai+)-Dependent Transport of L-Glutamate in Renal Brush Border Membrane Vesicles

Brush Border Membrane Injury and Regeneration Following Renal Ischaemia

Renal Handling of Polypeptide Hormones (Insulin, C-Peptide, H-PTH) as Studied in the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney

Chapter 4. Renal Work and ATP

Measurement of Energy Metabolism during Renal Work

Introduction: Measurement of Metabolism during Renal Work

Energetics and Specificity of Transcellular Nacl Transport in the Dog Kidney

Competition between Different Metabolic Demands for Oxygen Consumption in the Kidney

The Use of an Uncoupling Agent to Investigate the Regulation of Active Sodium Transport

Adenosine as a Possible Mediator of Metabolic Control of Glomerular Filtration Rate

Fluorescence of Pyridine Nucleotide and Flavoproteins as an Indicator of Substrate Oxidation and Oxygen Demand of the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney

31P NMR Studies on Kidney Intracellular pH in Acute Renal Acidosis

Na-K-ATPase

Introduction: Energetics of Active Transtubular Transport; Function of the Na-K-Ion Pump

Structure, Function and Regulation of Na-K-Atpase

Operation of the Renal NA+-K+-Pump in Artificial Membranes

Indications of Several Nucleotide Binding Sites on the Na+-K+-ATPase Molecule

Use of Mono- and Bifunctional Group-Specific Reagents in the Study of the Renal Na+-K+-ATPase

Protein Metabolism of Renal Basolateral Membranes in Rat

Effect of Aldosterone on Incorporation of [3H]Leucine Into Brush Border Membranes of Rat Kidney

Index