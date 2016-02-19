Biochemical Aspects of Renal Function
Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Honour of Professor Sir Hans A. Krebs FRS, Held at Merton College, Oxford, England, 16–19 September, 1979
Editors: B. D. Ross W. G. Guder
Description
Biochemical Aspects of Renal Function is a collection of papers from the Fifth International Symposium on the Biochemical Aspects of Renal Function. The materials presented details the advancement in the understanding of various areas in the biochemistry of renal function. The title first covers the metabolic studies in kidney, and then proceeds to tackling intermediary metabolism and its regulation. Next, the selection discusses the biochemistry of filtration and reabsorption. The last chapter covers renal work and ATP. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of medicine, biochemistry, and physiological sciences.
Table of Contents
Excerpts from an Introductory Address
Foreword and Acknowledgments
A Short Guide to this Volume
Proceedings of Previous Meetings
Participants
Chapter 1. Metabolic Studies in Kidney; Tissue Heterogeneity and Compartmentation
Introduction: Approaches to the Problem of Metabolic Heterogeneity in The Kidney
Micropuncture and Morphometry
Methods of Localizing Transport Processes Using Micropuncture Techniques—Evidence for Nephron Heterogeneity
Tubular Reabsorption of L-Glutamine Studied by Free-Flow Micropuncture and Microperfusion of Rat Kidney
Quantitative Morphology of the Rat Kidney
On the "Tightness" of the Rabbit Descending Limb of the Loop of Henle—Physiological and Morphological Evidence
Tissue Culture
Hormonal Stimulation and Differential Growth Response of Renal Epithelial Cells Cultivated In Vitro from Individual Nephron Segments
Microdissection, Cell Separation and Compartmentation
Diversity of Effects of Fructose Loads on Different Parts of the Nephron
Distribution of Acid Hydrolases in the Nephron of Normal and Diabetic Rats
Microdetermination of Na-K-Atpase in Single Tubules: Its Application for the Localization of Physiologic Processes in the Nephron
Invited Discussion: Substrate Oxidation by Defined Single Nephron Segments of Rat Kidney
Biochemical and Physiological Studies on Cells Isolated from the Medullary Thick Ascending Limb of Henle's Loop
Characterization of Different Populations of Rabbit Kidney Cortical Cells Separated by Free-Flow Electrophoresis Using Hormone-Stimulated Adenylate Cyclases
The Intracellular Compartmentation of Metabolites in Isolated Kidney Cortex Tubules
Chapter 2. Intermediary Metabolism and Its Regulation
Ammoniagenesis and Gluconeogenesis
Effect of Bicarbonate on Glutamine Metabolism
Metabolic Changes in Skeletal Muscle during Chronic Metabolic Acidosis
Glutamine Metabolism in Carbon Tetrachloride-Treated Acidotic Rats
Response of the Rat and Dog Kidney to H+ Concentration In Vitro—A Comparative Study with Slices and Tubules
Glutamine Uptake by Cortical Slices and Luminal Brush Border Vesicles of Rat Kidney
Inhibitor of Renal Gluconeogenesis (IGN): Additional Physiological Modulator?
Regulation of Renal Gluconeogenesis by α-Adrenergic Action
Mitochondrial Function
Introduction: Special Properties of Kidney Mitochondria
Effect of Unsaturated Fatty Acids and Monovalent Cations on Calcium Efflux from Kidney Cortex Mitochondria
Calcium-Activated Adenosine Triphosphatase along the Rabbit Nephron
The Malate/2-Oxoglutarate Transporter in Mitochondria from Rat Kidney Cortex: Increased Activity in Metabolic Acidosis
Regulation of Renal Ammoniagenesis in the Rabbit
Volume Changes of Rat Kidney Mitochondria, Transport of Glutamine and Its Inhibition by Mersalyl
Effect of Aminooxyacetate and α-Ketoglutarate on Glutamate Deamination by Rat Kidney Mitochondria
Effect of pH on Metabolism of the Glutamine Carbon Skeleton by Renal Cortical Mitochondria
Metabolism of Triglyceride, Fatty Acids and Ketones
Triacylglycerol Metabolism in Kidney Cortex and Outer Medulla
Lactate and Pyruvate Metabolism in Dog Renal Outer Medulla. Effects of Oleate and Ketone Bodies
Uptake and Fatty Acid Synthesis by the Rat Kidney
Uptake and Utilization of Long Chain and Medium Chain Fatty Acids by the Perfused Rat Kidney
Chapter 3. Biochemistry of Filtration and Reabsorption; Glomeruli and Brush Border
Glomerular Function
Introduction: Variations in Glomerular Function Due to Change in Glomerular Membrane Characteristics
Renal Protein Handling in Man, Modified by Insulin Administration, Stress Situations and Hypertension
Insulin Receptors of Isolated Glomeruli
The Effects of Proteinases on the Filtration Properties of Isolated Basement Membranes
Discussion of Paper "The Glomerular Permeability for Water and Albumin in the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney"
Tissue Culture of Normal Rat Glomeruli. Basement Membrane Biosynthesis by Homogeneous Epithelial and Mesangial Cell Lines
Prostaglandin Synthesis by Rat Isolated Glomeruli and Glomerular Cultured Cells
Distribution of Enzymes of cGMP Metabolism in Glomeruli and Tubules Isolated from Normal and Nephrotic Rat Kidney Cortex
Proteins of the Kidney Microvillar Membrane: Topological Considerations
Membrane Association and Orientation of Rat Renal Activities Capable of Degrading Glutathione
Recent Observations on the Proximal Tubular Transport of Acidic and Basic Amino Acids by Rat Renal Proximal Tubular Brush Border Vesicles
The Singular Effect of an Internal K+ Gradient (Ki+ > Ko+) on the Na+ Gradient (Nao+ > Nai+)-Dependent Transport of L-Glutamate in Renal Brush Border Membrane Vesicles
Brush Border Membrane Injury and Regeneration Following Renal Ischaemia
Renal Handling of Polypeptide Hormones (Insulin, C-Peptide, H-PTH) as Studied in the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney
Chapter 4. Renal Work and ATP
Measurement of Energy Metabolism during Renal Work
Introduction: Measurement of Metabolism during Renal Work
Energetics and Specificity of Transcellular Nacl Transport in the Dog Kidney
Competition between Different Metabolic Demands for Oxygen Consumption in the Kidney
The Use of an Uncoupling Agent to Investigate the Regulation of Active Sodium Transport
Adenosine as a Possible Mediator of Metabolic Control of Glomerular Filtration Rate
Fluorescence of Pyridine Nucleotide and Flavoproteins as an Indicator of Substrate Oxidation and Oxygen Demand of the Isolated Perfused Rat Kidney
31P NMR Studies on Kidney Intracellular pH in Acute Renal Acidosis
Na-K-ATPase
Introduction: Energetics of Active Transtubular Transport; Function of the Na-K-Ion Pump
Structure, Function and Regulation of Na-K-Atpase
Operation of the Renal NA+-K+-Pump in Artificial Membranes
Indications of Several Nucleotide Binding Sites on the Na+-K+-ATPase Molecule
Use of Mono- and Bifunctional Group-Specific Reagents in the Study of the Renal Na+-K+-ATPase
Protein Metabolism of Renal Basolateral Membranes in Rat
Effect of Aldosterone on Incorporation of [3H]Leucine Into Brush Border Membranes of Rat Kidney
Index
