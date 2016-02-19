Biochemical Approaches to Aging covers the significant research studies on the biochemical aspects of aging. This book is composed of 11 chapters that consider several factors that affect cellular aging.

The opening chapters present some model systems for the study of aging using different species, including mammals, nematodes, insects, and protozoa. The succeeding chapters deal with the role of free radical formation, lipid peroxidation, membranes, mitochondria, microsomes, and lysosomes in aging. These topics are followed by discussions of the DNA and RNA changes during aging; the mechanism of protein metabolism; and the alternation of proteins and enzymes. The concluding chapters examine the effect of aging on hormonal interaction and the biochemical effects of nutrition in aging.

This book will prove useful to gerontologists, cell and molecular biologists, and researchers.