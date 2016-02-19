Biochemical Approaches to Aging
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Approaches to Aging covers the significant research studies on the biochemical aspects of aging. This book is composed of 11 chapters that consider several factors that affect cellular aging.
The opening chapters present some model systems for the study of aging using different species, including mammals, nematodes, insects, and protozoa. The succeeding chapters deal with the role of free radical formation, lipid peroxidation, membranes, mitochondria, microsomes, and lysosomes in aging. These topics are followed by discussions of the DNA and RNA changes during aging; the mechanism of protein metabolism; and the alternation of proteins and enzymes. The concluding chapters examine the effect of aging on hormonal interaction and the biochemical effects of nutrition in aging.
This book will prove useful to gerontologists, cell and molecular biologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Model Systems for the Study of Aging
I. Overview
II. Mammalian Species
III. Cells in Culture
IV. Free-Living Nematodes
V. Insects
VI. Protozoa
VII. Other
VIII. Comment
References
Chapter 3 Free Radicals, Age Pigments, and Lipid Metabolism
I. Overview
II. Free Radical Formation and Lipid Peroxidation
III. Age Pigments
IV. Antioxidants
V. Metabolism of Lipids
VI. Tissue Culture
References
Chapter 4 Membranes
I. Overview
II. Lipid Composition
III. Peroxidation of Membrane Lipids
IV. Turnover
V. Change in Other Membrane Components
VI. Changes in Function
VII. Changes in Membrane-Bound Enzymes
VIII. Comment
IX. Tissue Culture
References
Chapter 5 Mitochondria, Microsomes, and Lysosomes
I. Overview
II. Mitochondria
III. Microsomes
IV. Lysosomes
V. Tissue Culture
References
Chapter 6 DNA
I. Overview
II. DNA Content
III. Changes in DNA and Chromatin
IV. Histones
V. Modification of Histones and Non-Histone Proteins
VI. Altered DNA
VII. Other Types of DNA Damage
VIII. DNA Repair
IX. Excision Repair and Life-Span
X. Gene Expression
XI. DNA Polymerase
XII. Tissue Culture
XIII. Comment
References
Chapter 7 RNA
I. Overview
II. RNA Content
III. RNA Synthesis
IV. RNA Polymerase
V. RNA Turnover
VI. tRNA
VII. Tissue Culture
References
Chapter 8 Protein Metabolism
I. Overview
II. Protein Turnover
III. Protein Synthesis
IV. Protein Metabolism in Tissue Culture
References
Chapter 9 Enzymes and Altered Proteins
I. Overview
II. Enzyme Levels
III. The Error Catastrophe Hypothesis
IV. Fidelity of Protein Synthesis
V. Altered Enzymes
VI. Unaltered Enzymes
VII. Contradictory Results
VIII. Membrane-Bound Enzymes
IX. Tissue Culture
X. Enzymes in Red Blood Cells
XI. Other Changes in Proteins
References
Chapter 10 Hormones
I. Overview
II. Hormonal Interaction
III. Glucocorticoids
IV. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
V. Catecholamines in Nonneural Tissues
VI. Catecholamines in Neural Tissues
VII. Metabolism of Other Neuroreceptors
VIII. Glucagon
IX. Insulin
X. Pituitary Hormones
XI. Thyroid Hormones
XII. Testosterone
XIII. Adaptive Response to Hormones
XIV. Tissue Culture
XV. Comment
References
Chapter 11 Dietary Restriction
I. Overview
II. Hyponutrition and Life-Span
III. Biochemical Effects
V. Comment
References
Epilogue
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155700