Biochemical Approaches to Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125987806, 9780323155700

Biochemical Approaches to Aging

1st Edition

Authors: Morton Rothstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323155700
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biochemical Approaches to Aging covers the significant research studies on the biochemical aspects of aging. This book is composed of 11 chapters that consider several factors that affect cellular aging.

The opening chapters present some model systems for the study of aging using different species, including mammals, nematodes, insects, and protozoa. The succeeding chapters deal with the role of free radical formation, lipid peroxidation, membranes, mitochondria, microsomes, and lysosomes in aging. These topics are followed by discussions of the DNA and RNA changes during aging; the mechanism of protein metabolism; and the alternation of proteins and enzymes. The concluding chapters examine the effect of aging on hormonal interaction and the biochemical effects of nutrition in aging.

This book will prove useful to gerontologists, cell and molecular biologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Model Systems for the Study of Aging

I. Overview

II. Mammalian Species

III. Cells in Culture

IV. Free-Living Nematodes

V. Insects

VI. Protozoa

VII. Other

VIII. Comment

References

Chapter 3 Free Radicals, Age Pigments, and Lipid Metabolism

I. Overview

II. Free Radical Formation and Lipid Peroxidation

III. Age Pigments

IV. Antioxidants

V. Metabolism of Lipids

VI. Tissue Culture

References

Chapter 4 Membranes

I. Overview

II. Lipid Composition

III. Peroxidation of Membrane Lipids

IV. Turnover

V. Change in Other Membrane Components

VI. Changes in Function

VII. Changes in Membrane-Bound Enzymes

VIII. Comment

IX. Tissue Culture

References

Chapter 5 Mitochondria, Microsomes, and Lysosomes

I. Overview

II. Mitochondria

III. Microsomes

IV. Lysosomes

V. Tissue Culture

References

Chapter 6 DNA

I. Overview

II. DNA Content

III. Changes in DNA and Chromatin

IV. Histones

V. Modification of Histones and Non-Histone Proteins

VI. Altered DNA

VII. Other Types of DNA Damage

VIII. DNA Repair

IX. Excision Repair and Life-Span

X. Gene Expression

XI. DNA Polymerase

XII. Tissue Culture

XIII. Comment

References

Chapter 7 RNA

I. Overview

II. RNA Content

III. RNA Synthesis

IV. RNA Polymerase

V. RNA Turnover

VI. tRNA

VII. Tissue Culture

References

Chapter 8 Protein Metabolism

I. Overview

II. Protein Turnover

III. Protein Synthesis

IV. Protein Metabolism in Tissue Culture

References

Chapter 9 Enzymes and Altered Proteins

I. Overview

II. Enzyme Levels

III. The Error Catastrophe Hypothesis

IV. Fidelity of Protein Synthesis

V. Altered Enzymes

VI. Unaltered Enzymes

VII. Contradictory Results

VIII. Membrane-Bound Enzymes

IX. Tissue Culture

X. Enzymes in Red Blood Cells

XI. Other Changes in Proteins

References

Chapter 10 Hormones

I. Overview

II. Hormonal Interaction

III. Glucocorticoids

IV. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)

V. Catecholamines in Nonneural Tissues

VI. Catecholamines in Neural Tissues

VII. Metabolism of Other Neuroreceptors

VIII. Glucagon

IX. Insulin

X. Pituitary Hormones

XI. Thyroid Hormones

XII. Testosterone

XIII. Adaptive Response to Hormones

XIV. Tissue Culture

XV. Comment

References

Chapter 11 Dietary Restriction

I. Overview

II. Hyponutrition and Life-Span

III. Biochemical Effects

V. Comment

References

Epilogue

Index

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155700

About the Author

Morton Rothstein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.