Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125644983, 9781483282053

Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas G. Pretlow Theresa P. Pretlow
eBook ISBN: 9781483282053
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1991
Page Count: 454
Description

Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers, Volume I provides an overview of important topics and prototypes in cancer research. The book consists of papers provided by outstanding investigators in diverse disciplines in different areas of cancer research.

This volume focuses on topics relevant to cancers in humans. It covers such topics as tumor-suppressor genes and human neoplasia; protein kinase C in neoplastic cells; and extracellular matrix interactions with tumor-progressing cells: tumor versus cell type-specific mechanisms. Structural and functional characteristics of human melanoma; steroid hormones and hormone receptors in neoplastic diseases; and patterns and significance of genetic changes in neuroblastomas are expounded as well.

Oncologists, biochemists, cytologists, and other researchers in allied fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Tumor-Suppressor Genes and Human Neoplasia

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Identifying Tumor-Suppressor Genes

III. Mechanisms of Tumor-Suppressor Gene Action

IV. Dominant Effect of Mutant Alleles

V. Genomic Imprinting

VI. Interactions of Tumor-Suppressor Genes with Oncogenes

VII. Significance

References

2. Protein Kinase C in Neoplastic Cells

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Models: Evidence for a Role of Protein Kinase C in Growth Regulation

III. Role of Protein Kinase C in Tumors and Tumor Cell Lines of Specific Tissues

IV. Protein Kinase C and Multidrug Resistance

V. Future Directions

References

3. HER-2/neu Oncogene Amplification and Expression in Human Mammary Carcinoma

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Biology of HER-2/neu

III. Clinical Biology of HER-2/neu

IV. Summary

References

4. Extracellular Matrix Interactions with Tumor-Progressing Cells: Tumor Versus Cell Type-Specific Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Tumor Cell-Specific Adhesion Mechanisms

III. Matrix Adhesion During Tumor Progression

IV. Interference with Tumor Progression at the Cell-Matrix Interface

V. Molecular Biological Approaches for Evaluating Tumor Progression Events

VI. Summary and Future Directions

References

5. Structural and Functional Characteristics of Human Melanoma

I. Introduction

II. Tumor Progression in the Human Melanocyte System

III. Changes in Growth Regulation During Tumor Progression

IV. Cell-Surface Structures on Melanoma Cells

V. Melanogenesis in Melanoma

VI. Summary

References

6. Glutathione Transferases in Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Tissues: Forms and Functions

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Forms of Glutathione Transferase and Their Expression and Functions in Normal Tissues

III. Glutathione Transferases Increased in (Pre)Neoplastic Tissues

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

7. Steroid Hormones and Hormone Receptors in Neoplastic Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone Action

III. Regulation of Steroid Hormone Receptor Levels in Cells

IV. Estrogens and Regulation of Tumor Cell Growth

V. Oncogenic Potential of Steroid Hormones and Steroid Hormone Receptors

VI. Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone-Induced Tumor Regression

VII. Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone Unresponsiveness in Tumor Cells

VIII. Steroid Hormone Receptors as Prognostic Markers

IX. Summary and Conclusions

References

8. Patterns and Significance of Genetic Changes in Neuroblastomas

I. Introduction

II. Genetics of Human Neuroblastoma

HI. Cytogenetic Abnormalities and Tumor Cell Ploidy in Neuroblastomas

IV. Deletions, Loss of Heterozygosity (LOH), and Suppressor Genes

V. Oncogene Amplification and Expression in Neuroblastomas

VI. Structural Analysis of the MYCN-Amplified Domain in Neuroblastomas

VII. Genetics of Neuroblastomas Identified by Screening

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

9. Colonic and Pancreatic Mucin Glycoproteins Expressed in Neoplasia

I. Introduction

II. Mucin Glycoproteins

III. Alteration of Mucin Glycoproteins in Premalignant and Malignant Colorectal Cells

IV. Alteration of Mucin Glycoproteins in Pancreatic Cancer

V. Clinical Application

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

10. Pyruvate Kinase in Selected Human Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Genetic System of Pyruvate Kinase

III. Kinetics: Phosphorylation

IV. Antibodies Specific for Type K Pyruvate Kinase. Application in Immunohistochemical Studies

V. Isozyme Distribution in Neoplasia

VI. Discussion

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

11. Biochemical Basis for Multidrug Resistance in Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Derivation of Multidrug-Resistant Cell Lines

III. Molecular Biology of Multidrug Transporter

IV. Drug Interaction Sites on Multidrug Transporter

V. Mechanism of Action of Drug Transport

VI. Conclusions

References

12. Role of p53 in Neoplasia

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. p53-Related Alterations in Human Cancer

IV. Molecular Properties of the p53 Protein

V. Conclusion

References

13. Chromosomal Markers of Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Myeloid and Lymphoid Tumors

III. Solid Tumors

IV. Biomarkers of Exposure

V. New and Emerging Tools for Diagnosis

VI. Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Thomas G. Pretlow

Theresa P. Pretlow

