Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers, Volume I provides an overview of important topics and prototypes in cancer research. The book consists of papers provided by outstanding investigators in diverse disciplines in different areas of cancer research.
This volume focuses on topics relevant to cancers in humans. It covers such topics as tumor-suppressor genes and human neoplasia; protein kinase C in neoplastic cells; and extracellular matrix interactions with tumor-progressing cells: tumor versus cell type-specific mechanisms. Structural and functional characteristics of human melanoma; steroid hormones and hormone receptors in neoplastic diseases; and patterns and significance of genetic changes in neuroblastomas are expounded as well.
Oncologists, biochemists, cytologists, and other researchers in allied fields will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Tumor-Suppressor Genes and Human Neoplasia
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Identifying Tumor-Suppressor Genes
III. Mechanisms of Tumor-Suppressor Gene Action
IV. Dominant Effect of Mutant Alleles
V. Genomic Imprinting
VI. Interactions of Tumor-Suppressor Genes with Oncogenes
VII. Significance
References
2. Protein Kinase C in Neoplastic Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Models: Evidence for a Role of Protein Kinase C in Growth Regulation
III. Role of Protein Kinase C in Tumors and Tumor Cell Lines of Specific Tissues
IV. Protein Kinase C and Multidrug Resistance
V. Future Directions
References
3. HER-2/neu Oncogene Amplification and Expression in Human Mammary Carcinoma
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Biology of HER-2/neu
III. Clinical Biology of HER-2/neu
IV. Summary
References
4. Extracellular Matrix Interactions with Tumor-Progressing Cells: Tumor Versus Cell Type-Specific Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Tumor Cell-Specific Adhesion Mechanisms
III. Matrix Adhesion During Tumor Progression
IV. Interference with Tumor Progression at the Cell-Matrix Interface
V. Molecular Biological Approaches for Evaluating Tumor Progression Events
VI. Summary and Future Directions
References
5. Structural and Functional Characteristics of Human Melanoma
I. Introduction
II. Tumor Progression in the Human Melanocyte System
III. Changes in Growth Regulation During Tumor Progression
IV. Cell-Surface Structures on Melanoma Cells
V. Melanogenesis in Melanoma
VI. Summary
References
6. Glutathione Transferases in Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Tissues: Forms and Functions
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Forms of Glutathione Transferase and Their Expression and Functions in Normal Tissues
III. Glutathione Transferases Increased in (Pre)Neoplastic Tissues
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Steroid Hormones and Hormone Receptors in Neoplastic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone Action
III. Regulation of Steroid Hormone Receptor Levels in Cells
IV. Estrogens and Regulation of Tumor Cell Growth
V. Oncogenic Potential of Steroid Hormones and Steroid Hormone Receptors
VI. Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone-Induced Tumor Regression
VII. Mechanisms of Steroid Hormone Unresponsiveness in Tumor Cells
VIII. Steroid Hormone Receptors as Prognostic Markers
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
8. Patterns and Significance of Genetic Changes in Neuroblastomas
I. Introduction
II. Genetics of Human Neuroblastoma
HI. Cytogenetic Abnormalities and Tumor Cell Ploidy in Neuroblastomas
IV. Deletions, Loss of Heterozygosity (LOH), and Suppressor Genes
V. Oncogene Amplification and Expression in Neuroblastomas
VI. Structural Analysis of the MYCN-Amplified Domain in Neuroblastomas
VII. Genetics of Neuroblastomas Identified by Screening
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
9. Colonic and Pancreatic Mucin Glycoproteins Expressed in Neoplasia
I. Introduction
II. Mucin Glycoproteins
III. Alteration of Mucin Glycoproteins in Premalignant and Malignant Colorectal Cells
IV. Alteration of Mucin Glycoproteins in Pancreatic Cancer
V. Clinical Application
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
10. Pyruvate Kinase in Selected Human Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Genetic System of Pyruvate Kinase
III. Kinetics: Phosphorylation
IV. Antibodies Specific for Type K Pyruvate Kinase. Application in Immunohistochemical Studies
V. Isozyme Distribution in Neoplasia
VI. Discussion
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Biochemical Basis for Multidrug Resistance in Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Derivation of Multidrug-Resistant Cell Lines
III. Molecular Biology of Multidrug Transporter
IV. Drug Interaction Sites on Multidrug Transporter
V. Mechanism of Action of Drug Transport
VI. Conclusions
References
12. Role of p53 in Neoplasia
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. p53-Related Alterations in Human Cancer
IV. Molecular Properties of the p53 Protein
V. Conclusion
References
13. Chromosomal Markers of Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Myeloid and Lymphoid Tumors
III. Solid Tumors
IV. Biomarkers of Exposure
V. New and Emerging Tools for Diagnosis
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282053