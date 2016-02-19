Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Hemoglobin Abnormalities
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Hemoglobin Abnormalities contains the proceedings of a symposium held on the Pingree Park campus of Colorado State University on October 2-7, 1977. Contributors discuss the biochemical and clinical aspects of hemoglobin abnormalities and cover topics ranging from amino acid substitutions to sickle cell disease, glycosylated hemoglobins, cystamine inhibition of sickling, and gelation of sickle cell hemoglobin. This volume is organized into 52 chapters and begins with a discussion of the role of distal residues in structure, ligand binding, and oxidation of hemoglobins A, Zurich, and Sydney. It then turns to functional abnormalities of whole blood in sickle cell anemia, inhibition of sickle hemoglobin gelation by amino acids and peptides, and intermolecular interactions in crystals of human deoxy hemoglobins A, C, F, and S. The chapters that follow focus on glycosylation of human hemoglobin, the phase transitions of sickle-cell hemoglobin, conformational effects of the HbS mutation, and mechanisms for hemoglobin oxidation. The reader is also introduced to oxidation of oxyhemoglobin by reductants, the kinetics of oxygen binding to human red blood cells, and oxidation of human hemoglobin by copper. A chapter that assesses the effect of physiological parameters, such as pH, oxygen concentration, protein concentration, non-gelling hemoglobins, and the erythrocyte membrane, on the kinetics of polymerization of deoxyhemoglobin S concludes the book. This book is intended for biochemists and clinicians interested in knowing more about hemoglobin abnormalities.
Role of Distal Residues in Structure, Ligand Binding, and Oxidation of Hemoglobins A, Zurich, and Sydney
Properties and Reaction Mechanism of Hb Zurich (α2β2→HIS(63) → ARG)
Ligand Binding to Hemoglobins: Effects of Globin Structure
Functional Abnormalities of Whole Blood in Sickle Cell Anemia
Hemostatic Alterations in Sickle Cell Anemia
Assessment of the Clinical Severity of Sickle Cell Disease
Location of the Heme Iron Atoms and Characterization of the Quaternary Structure of the Carbonmonoxy-β4 Tetramer
Hemoglobin Engineering: Consequences of Alterations at Functionally Sensitive Sites Particularly Susceptible to Chemical or Enzymatic Attack
The Oxygen Binding in Abnormal Cobalt Myoglobins and Hemoglobins (Discussion only)
Amino Acids and Peptides as Inhibitors of Sickle Hemoglobin Gelation
Effect of DBA on Hemoglobin SS Cells and Hemoglobin Biosynthesis
Progress in the Natural History Studies of the Clinical Severity of Sickle Cell Disease: Epidemiologic Aspects
Intermolecular Interactions in Crystals of Human Deoxy Hemoglobins A, C, F, and S
Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Sickle Cell Hemoglobin
Areas of Interaction in the HbS Polymer
Glycosylated Hemoglobins
Glycosylation of Human Hemoglobin
Evaluation of the Pool of a Hemoglobin Chains and Study of the Dissociation of the Hemoglobin Molecule into Monomers
Inhibition of Sickling by Cystamine
Progress in Interpreting the Phase Transitions of Sickle-Cell Hemoglobin
Circular Dichroism Probes of Hemoglobin Structure
Conformational Effects of the HbS Mutation
Electron Microscopy of Fibers and Crystals of a Deoxygenated Platinum Derivative of Hemoglobin S
Optical Detection of Heme Ligand Configuration in Sperm Whale Myoglobin
The Role of Spectrin and Actin in Irreversibly Sickled Cells: Unsickling of "Irreversibly" Sickled Ghosts by Conditions Which Interfere with Spectrin-Actin Polymerization
Spectrin Assembly in Irreversibly Sickled Cell Membranes: Role of Calcium and ATP
Hemoglobin Interactions and Whole Blood Oxygen Equilibrium Curves in Sickling Disorders
Determination of the Structure of the Fibers of Hemoglobin S by Electron Microscopy and Three-Dimensional Image Reconstruction
Functional Identity of Hemoglobins S and A in the Absence of Polymerization
The Apparent Absence of a Ligand-Linked Structural Transition in the Region of the ß6 Valine of Hemoglobin S
Ligand Binding and the Gelation of Sickle Cell Hemoglobin
Successes and Failures of a Simple Nucleation Theory for Sickle Cell Hemoglobin Gelation
Redox System: iron(II)-iron(III) Interconversion in Oxygen-Carrying Proteins
Mechanisms for Hemoglobin Oxidation: The Response of Abnormal Human and Other Hemoglobins to Different Oxidative Pathways
Oxidation of Oxyhemoglobin by Reductants
Crossings Over versus Point Mutations as Causes of Hemoglobin Variants and Possibly of Thalassemias
Hemoglobin and the Red Cell Membrane
Structural Aspects of Hemoglobin Function
Effects of Heme Iron Ligands on Self-Association of ßSH Chains
Allosteric Binding Heat Effects of HbA and HbM Iwate
Analysis of Oxygen Equilibria in Synthetic and Natural Mutant Valence Hybrid Hemoglobins: Implications for Models of Heme-Heme Interaction in Normal Hemoglobin
The Kinetics of Oxygen Binding to Human Red Blood Cells
Measurement of Homeostatic Responses to Altered P50 in Patients with Abnormal Hemoglobins
Oxidation of Human Hemoglobin by Copper: Specificity for Beta Chains and Formation of Modified Precursor
Dichloromethane as an Antisickling Agent in Sickle Cell Hemoglobin
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy of Hemoglobin
A Comparative EPR Study of Hemoglobins A and Kansas: Spectral Signatures of Affinity States
Ionic and Non-Ionic Effects on the Solubility of Deoxyhemoglobin S
Anionic Control of Hemoglobin Function
Inhibition of Erythrocyte Sickling in Vitro by Glyceraldehyde
Major Sites for the Oxygen-Linked Binding of Chloride to Hemoglobin
Effectors of the Rate of Deoxyhemoglobin S Polymerization
Index
