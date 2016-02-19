Biochemical Actions of Hormones V9
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume IX is an 11-chapter text that provides the developments in the theoretical and experimental understanding of hormonal actions and regulation. After presenting an overview of research on peptide and steroid hormones, this volume goes on exploring the lipotropins and their active degradation products, as well as the adenylate cyclase enzyme regulation by adrenergic receptors. These topics are followed by discussions on the potassium ion conductance in the pancreatic beta cell; the concept of the insulin sensitive chemoreceptor of the central nervous system; the estrogen-induced growth factors and their role in tumor cell growth; and the nuclear acceptors for the avian progesterone receptor. Other chapters consider the structural aspects of steroid hormones and their receptors, with an emphasis on the importance of pyridoxal phosphate research studies on a better understanding of the steroid receptors function. This book also looks into an affinity label for glucocorticoid receptors and the development of a polyclonal antibody for this receptor. The concluding chapter emphasizes the regulation of the steroid sulfotransferases. This volume will be of great value to biologists, biochemists, and researchers who are interested in the biochemical aspects of hormones.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. The Lipotropins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Primary Structure of Sheep ß-LPH
III. Total Synthesis of ßs-LPH
IV. A Glu1/Glu1 Polymorphism in ß5-LPH
V. Isolation and Primary Structure of Human ß-LPH
VI. Isolation and Characterization of γ-LPH
VII. Lipotropins from Mouse Pituitary Cell
VIII. Conformation of ß-LPH
IX. Relationship of Structure to Lipolytic Activity of ßs-LPH
X. Radioimmunoassay
XL Immunohistochemical Localization of ß-LPH in the Pituitary and Brain
XII. Biological Properties
XIII. ß-Lipotropin—The Prohormone and ß-Endorphin
XIV. ß-Lipotropin—The Prohormone for ß-MSH
XV. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase by Adrenergic Receptors
I. Introduction
II. α- and ß-Adrenergic Receptor Subtypes
III. ß-Adrenergic Receptor Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase
IV. α-Adrenergic Receptor Inhibition of Adenylate Cyclase
Reference
3. Nutritional Regulation of K+ Conductance: An Unsettled Aspect of Pancreatic B Cell Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Chronology and Magnitude of the Changes in K+ Conductance
III. Consequences of the Glucose-Induced Change in K+ Permeability
IV. Mechanism of the Glucose-Induced Changes in K+ Conductance
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Insulin Sensitive Glucoregulator Chemoreceptors in the Central Nervous System: Their Putative Role in Glucose Homeostasis
I. Hepatic Glucose Metabolism as the Final Common Pathway of Blood Sugar Regulation
II. CNS Glucoreceptors
III. Insulin Sensitive CNS Receptors
IV. Demonstration of Insulin in the CNS
V. Biological Perspectives and Unanswered Questions
VI. Summary
References
5. Estrogen-Inducible Growth Factors: Proposal of New Mechanisms of Estrogen-Promoted Tumor Cell Growth
I. Introduction
II. Three Possible Estromedin Mechanisms
III. Evidence for an Endocrine Estromedin Control of Estrogen-Responsive Tumor Cell Growth
IV. Evidence for Either Paracrine or Autocrine Estromedin Control In Vivo
V. Summary of the Relationship of the Estromedin Hypothesis to Other Estrogenic Models
References
6. Chemical Characterization of Nuclear Acceptors for the Avian Progesterone Receptor
I. Introduction
II. General Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones
III. Studies on the Existence and Chemical Nature of Nuclear Acceptor Sites for Many Steroid-Target Tissue Systems
IV. Cell-Free Nuclear Binding Assays as Probes for the Nuclear Acceptor Sites
V. The Approach to the Chemical Characterization of the Chromatin Acceptor Sites for the Progesterone Receptor in the Hen Oviduct
VI. Evidence for Masking the Majority of Progesterone Acceptor Sites in the Avian Oviduct Chromatin: Role of Chromatin Nonhistone Proteins
VII. Chemical Characterization of the Nuclear Acceptor Sites for the Avian Oviduct Progesterone Receptor
VIII. Related Findings in Other Steroid-Target Tissue Systems
IX. A Brief Examination of Some Other Types of Acceptor Sites
X. Intranuclear Localization of the Acceptor Sites
XL Conclusions
References
7. The Use of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate as a Tool in the Study of Steroid Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate and Schiff Base Formation
III. The Use of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate to Elucidate the Mechanism of Action of the Glucocorticoid Receptor
IV. Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate as a Probe of Other Steroid Receptors
V. Summary
References
8. Affinity Labeling of Glucocorticoid Receptors: New Methods in Affinity Labeling
I. Introduction
II. Description of Various Methods of Affinity Labeling
III. Progress and Possibilities with Various Affinity Label Methods in Yielding Covalent Glucocorticoid Receptor-Steroid Complexes
IV. Conclusions
References
9. Immunochemical Approaches to the Study of Glucocorticoid Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Partial Purification of the [3H]Triamcinolone - Receptor Complex for Use as an Antigen
III. Detection of Anti-Glucocorticoid Receptor Antibodies
IV. Immunoaffinity Chromatography of the Rat Liver [3H]Triamcinolone—Receptor Complex
V. Specificity of the Antisera
VI. Discussion and Directions for Future Research
References
10. The Properties and the Endocrine Control of the Production of the Steroid Sulfotransferases
I. Introduction
II. The Importance of Steroid Sulfates
III. Steroid Sulfotransferases
IV. Sex Differences of Hepatic Steroid Sulfotransferase Content as Evidence for Endocrine Control of the Production of the Enzymes
V. Gonadal Control of Steroid Sulfotransferase Production
VI. Adrenal Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production
VII. Pituitary Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production
VIII. Other Aspects of Endocrine Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production
IX. Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferases in Hypertension, Diabetes, and Aging
11. Chemical Substitution of Steroid Hormones: Effect on Receptor Binding and Pharmacokinetics
I. Introduction
II. Contribution of Receptor Affinity, Plasma Binding, and Metabolism to Activity
III. Effect of Chemical Substitution on Receptor Affinity, Plasma Binding, and Metabolism
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153447
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA