Biochemical Actions of Hormones V9

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume IX is an 11-chapter text that provides the developments in the theoretical and experimental understanding of hormonal actions and regulation. After presenting an overview of research on peptide and steroid hormones, this volume goes on exploring the lipotropins and their active degradation products, as well as the adenylate cyclase enzyme regulation by adrenergic receptors. These topics are followed by discussions on the potassium ion conductance in the pancreatic beta cell; the concept of the insulin sensitive chemoreceptor of the central nervous system; the estrogen-induced growth factors and their role in tumor cell growth; and the nuclear acceptors for the avian progesterone receptor. Other chapters consider the structural aspects of steroid hormones and their receptors, with an emphasis on the importance of pyridoxal phosphate research studies on a better understanding of the steroid receptors function. This book also looks into an affinity label for glucocorticoid receptors and the development of a polyclonal antibody for this receptor. The concluding chapter emphasizes the regulation of the steroid sulfotransferases. This volume will be of great value to biologists, biochemists, and researchers who are interested in the biochemical aspects of hormones.

1. The Lipotropins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Primary Structure of Sheep ß-LPH

III. Total Synthesis of ßs-LPH

IV. A Glu1/Glu1 Polymorphism in ß5-LPH

V. Isolation and Primary Structure of Human ß-LPH

VI. Isolation and Characterization of γ-LPH

VII. Lipotropins from Mouse Pituitary Cell

VIII. Conformation of ß-LPH

IX. Relationship of Structure to Lipolytic Activity of ßs-LPH

X. Radioimmunoassay

XL Immunohistochemical Localization of ß-LPH in the Pituitary and Brain

XII. Biological Properties

XIII. ß-Lipotropin—The Prohormone and ß-Endorphin

XIV. ß-Lipotropin—The Prohormone for ß-MSH

XV. Concluding Remarks

References

2. Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase by Adrenergic Receptors

I. Introduction

II. α- and ß-Adrenergic Receptor Subtypes

III. ß-Adrenergic Receptor Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase

IV. α-Adrenergic Receptor Inhibition of Adenylate Cyclase

Reference

3. Nutritional Regulation of K+ Conductance: An Unsettled Aspect of Pancreatic B Cell Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Chronology and Magnitude of the Changes in K+ Conductance

III. Consequences of the Glucose-Induced Change in K+ Permeability

IV. Mechanism of the Glucose-Induced Changes in K+ Conductance

V. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Insulin Sensitive Glucoregulator Chemoreceptors in the Central Nervous System: Their Putative Role in Glucose Homeostasis

I. Hepatic Glucose Metabolism as the Final Common Pathway of Blood Sugar Regulation

II. CNS Glucoreceptors

III. Insulin Sensitive CNS Receptors

IV. Demonstration of Insulin in the CNS

V. Biological Perspectives and Unanswered Questions

VI. Summary

References

5. Estrogen-Inducible Growth Factors: Proposal of New Mechanisms of Estrogen-Promoted Tumor Cell Growth

I. Introduction

II. Three Possible Estromedin Mechanisms

III. Evidence for an Endocrine Estromedin Control of Estrogen-Responsive Tumor Cell Growth

IV. Evidence for Either Paracrine or Autocrine Estromedin Control In Vivo

V. Summary of the Relationship of the Estromedin Hypothesis to Other Estrogenic Models

References

6. Chemical Characterization of Nuclear Acceptors for the Avian Progesterone Receptor

I. Introduction

II. General Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones

III. Studies on the Existence and Chemical Nature of Nuclear Acceptor Sites for Many Steroid-Target Tissue Systems

IV. Cell-Free Nuclear Binding Assays as Probes for the Nuclear Acceptor Sites

V. The Approach to the Chemical Characterization of the Chromatin Acceptor Sites for the Progesterone Receptor in the Hen Oviduct

VI. Evidence for Masking the Majority of Progesterone Acceptor Sites in the Avian Oviduct Chromatin: Role of Chromatin Nonhistone Proteins

VII. Chemical Characterization of the Nuclear Acceptor Sites for the Avian Oviduct Progesterone Receptor

VIII. Related Findings in Other Steroid-Target Tissue Systems

IX. A Brief Examination of Some Other Types of Acceptor Sites

X. Intranuclear Localization of the Acceptor Sites

XL Conclusions

References

7. The Use of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate as a Tool in the Study of Steroid Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate and Schiff Base Formation

III. The Use of Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate to Elucidate the Mechanism of Action of the Glucocorticoid Receptor

IV. Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate as a Probe of Other Steroid Receptors

V. Summary

References

8. Affinity Labeling of Glucocorticoid Receptors: New Methods in Affinity Labeling

I. Introduction

II. Description of Various Methods of Affinity Labeling

III. Progress and Possibilities with Various Affinity Label Methods in Yielding Covalent Glucocorticoid Receptor-Steroid Complexes

IV. Conclusions

References

9. Immunochemical Approaches to the Study of Glucocorticoid Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Partial Purification of the [3H]Triamcinolone - Receptor Complex for Use as an Antigen

III. Detection of Anti-Glucocorticoid Receptor Antibodies

IV. Immunoaffinity Chromatography of the Rat Liver [3H]Triamcinolone—Receptor Complex

V. Specificity of the Antisera

VI. Discussion and Directions for Future Research

References

10. The Properties and the Endocrine Control of the Production of the Steroid Sulfotransferases

I. Introduction

II. The Importance of Steroid Sulfates

III. Steroid Sulfotransferases

IV. Sex Differences of Hepatic Steroid Sulfotransferase Content as Evidence for Endocrine Control of the Production of the Enzymes

V. Gonadal Control of Steroid Sulfotransferase Production

VI. Adrenal Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production

VII. Pituitary Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production

VIII. Other Aspects of Endocrine Control of Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferase Production

IX. Glucocorticoid Sulfotransferases in Hypertension, Diabetes, and Aging

11. Chemical Substitution of Steroid Hormones: Effect on Receptor Binding and Pharmacokinetics

I. Introduction

II. Contribution of Receptor Affinity, Plasma Binding, and Metabolism to Activity

III. Effect of Chemical Substitution on Receptor Affinity, Plasma Binding, and Metabolism

IV. Conclusions

References

