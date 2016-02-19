Biochemical Actions of Hormones V13
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XIII is a 13-chapter text that explores the biochemical aspects of polypeptide, steroid, and insect hormones. The opening chapters examine the control of glucose transport by insulin, the participation of nuclear poly(adenosine diphosphate-ribosyl)ation in hormonal mechanisms, and the concept of ovulation control. These topics are followed by discussions on the immunohistochemistry of human chorionic gonadotropin; the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) action on adrenal cholesterol metabolism and its interaction with adrenal receptors; the structure-activity relationships of neurohypophyseal hormones; and the interactions between different functional sites in the epidermal growth factor receptor. A chapter focuses on the juvenile hormone-binding proteins. The remaining chapters consider the actions of steroid hormones. These chapters specifically describe the androgen receptor, the interaction of the glucocorticoid receptors with specific DNA sequences, and glucocorticoid actions on fibroblasts. A discussion on the potential role of RNA in the glucocorticoid receptor mechanism is also included in these chapters. This book will be of great benefit to endocrinologists, biochemists, biologists, and researchers who are interested in hormonal action and regulation.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Mechanism of Insulin's Stimulatory Action on Glucose Transport in the Rat Adipose Cell
I. Glucose Transport Activity in the Intact Cell
II. Steady-State Subcellular Distribution of Glucose Transporters
III. Characteristics of the Response to Insulin
IV. The Translocation Hypothesis
V. Counterregulation by Adenylate Cyclase Stimulators and Inhibitors
VI. Chronic Regulation of the Response to Insulin
VII. Summary
References
2. Possible Participation of Nuclear Poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation in Hormonal Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
References
3. Hormonal Control of Ovulation
I. Introduction
II. Oocyte Maturation
III. Maturation of the Cumulus Oophorus
IV. Luteinization
V. Follicular Rupture
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Immunochemistry of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin
III. Immunochemistry of the hCGß Subunit Carboxy-Terminal Peptide Region
IV. Regions of the hCG Surface Which Elicit Specific Immune Responses
V. Application of Improved Methods for hCG Detection in Clinical Specimens
VI. Use of Monoclonal Antibodies to Examine the Relationship between hCG Structure and Biological Activity
References
5. The Mechanism of Action of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone on Cholesterol Metabolism in the Adrenal Cortex
I. Introduction
II. Overall Pathway of Glucocorticoid Synthesis from Adrenal Cholesterol
III. Adrenocortical Cholesterol
IV. Pathways of Adrenal Cholesterol Metabolism
V. Summary
References 159
6. Interaction of Corticotropin with Adrenocortical Cell Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Early Studies of ACTH Receptors
III. Difficulties in Detecting ACTH Receptors
IV. Synthesis of a Radioligand with Full Biological Potency
V. Characterization of ACTH Receptors in Rat Adrenocortical Cells
VI. ACTH Receptors in Human Adrenocortical Cells
References
7. Structure-Activity of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones and Analogs and Implications for Hormone-Receptor Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Structures of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones
III. Oxytocin Structure-Function Relationships
IV. Vasopressin Structure-Function Relationships
V. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Interactions between Different Functional Sites in the EGF Receptor
I. Introduction
II. Mapping of the Functional Sites in EGF Receptor by Limited Proteolysis
III. 42,000 Molecular Weight Fragment of EGF Receptor Has Protein Kinase Activity
IV. Regulation of Kinase Catalytic Function by Receptor—Receptor Interaction and EGF-Induced Modulation of This Interaction
V. Overall Picture and Relationship to the In Vivo Situation
References
9. Juvenile Hormone-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Hemolymph JH-Binding Proteins
IV. Intracellular JH-Binding Proteins
References
10. Androgen Receptor Protein: Purification and Molecular Properties
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Binding Properties
III. Purification of Androgen Receptor
IV. Affinity Labeling of the Receptor
V. Molecular Forms of the Receptor
VI. Conclusions
References
11. Interaction of the Glucocorticoid Receptor with Specific DNA Sequences
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Regions Necessary in Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus DNA for Hormone-Sensitive Transcription In Vivo
III. Specific Sites on MMTV DNA Are Recognized by the Activated Glucocorticoid—Receptor Complex In Vitro
IV. Correlation of Glucocorticoid Receptor-Binding Sites in the MMTV Proviral DNA with Hormone-Inducible Transcription
V. DNA Footprinting Analysis of the Glucocorticoid Receptor-Binding Sites on the MMTV LTR
VI. Interaction of Mutant Receptors and Antiglucocorticoid-Receptor Complexes with MMTV LTR Sequences
VII. Hormone Inducibility Conferred by Sequences of Other Glucocorticoid-Inducible Genes
VIII. The Glucocorticoid and the Progesterone Receptors Bind to the Same Sites in Two Hormonally Regulated Promoters
IX. The Glucocorticoid-Responsive Element is a Transcriptional Enhancer
X. Secondary DNA Structures in the Glucocorticoid-Dependent Enhancer Element
XI. Conclusions
References
12. Glucocorticoid Actions on Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture
I. Introduction
II. Fibroblast Models for the Study of the Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Hormone Action
III. Glucocorticoid Effects on Cellular Proliferation
IV. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Glucose and Amino Acid Transport
V. Protein Synthetic Effects of Glucocorticoids in Fibroblasts
VI. Conclusion
References
13. Association of RNA with the Glucocorticoid Receptor and Possible Role in Activation
I. Introduction
II. Association of RNA with Activated GR Complexes
III. Association of RNA with Unactivated GR Complexes
IV. Possible Role of an RNA in Receptor Activation
V. Physiological Significance
VI. Summary
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150330
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA