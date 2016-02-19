Biochemical Actions of Hormones V13

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XIII is a 13-chapter text that explores the biochemical aspects of polypeptide, steroid, and insect hormones. The opening chapters examine the control of glucose transport by insulin, the participation of nuclear poly(adenosine diphosphate-ribosyl)ation in hormonal mechanisms, and the concept of ovulation control. These topics are followed by discussions on the immunohistochemistry of human chorionic gonadotropin; the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) action on adrenal cholesterol metabolism and its interaction with adrenal receptors; the structure-activity relationships of neurohypophyseal hormones; and the interactions between different functional sites in the epidermal growth factor receptor. A chapter focuses on the juvenile hormone-binding proteins. The remaining chapters consider the actions of steroid hormones. These chapters specifically describe the androgen receptor, the interaction of the glucocorticoid receptors with specific DNA sequences, and glucocorticoid actions on fibroblasts. A discussion on the potential role of RNA in the glucocorticoid receptor mechanism is also included in these chapters. This book will be of great benefit to endocrinologists, biochemists, biologists, and researchers who are interested in hormonal action and regulation.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. Mechanism of Insulin's Stimulatory Action on Glucose Transport in the Rat Adipose Cell

I. Glucose Transport Activity in the Intact Cell

II. Steady-State Subcellular Distribution of Glucose Transporters

III. Characteristics of the Response to Insulin

IV. The Translocation Hypothesis

V. Counterregulation by Adenylate Cyclase Stimulators and Inhibitors

VI. Chronic Regulation of the Response to Insulin

VII. Summary

References

2. Possible Participation of Nuclear Poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation in Hormonal Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Discussion

IV. Summary

References

3. Hormonal Control of Ovulation

I. Introduction

II. Oocyte Maturation

III. Maturation of the Cumulus Oophorus

IV. Luteinization

V. Follicular Rupture

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Immunochemistry of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin

III. Immunochemistry of the hCGß Subunit Carboxy-Terminal Peptide Region

IV. Regions of the hCG Surface Which Elicit Specific Immune Responses

V. Application of Improved Methods for hCG Detection in Clinical Specimens

VI. Use of Monoclonal Antibodies to Examine the Relationship between hCG Structure and Biological Activity

References

5. The Mechanism of Action of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone on Cholesterol Metabolism in the Adrenal Cortex

I. Introduction

II. Overall Pathway of Glucocorticoid Synthesis from Adrenal Cholesterol

III. Adrenocortical Cholesterol

IV. Pathways of Adrenal Cholesterol Metabolism

V. Summary

References 159

6. Interaction of Corticotropin with Adrenocortical Cell Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Early Studies of ACTH Receptors

III. Difficulties in Detecting ACTH Receptors

IV. Synthesis of a Radioligand with Full Biological Potency

V. Characterization of ACTH Receptors in Rat Adrenocortical Cells

VI. ACTH Receptors in Human Adrenocortical Cells

References

7. Structure-Activity of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones and Analogs and Implications for Hormone-Receptor Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Structures of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones

III. Oxytocin Structure-Function Relationships

IV. Vasopressin Structure-Function Relationships

V. Concluding Remarks

References

8. Interactions between Different Functional Sites in the EGF Receptor

I. Introduction

II. Mapping of the Functional Sites in EGF Receptor by Limited Proteolysis

III. 42,000 Molecular Weight Fragment of EGF Receptor Has Protein Kinase Activity

IV. Regulation of Kinase Catalytic Function by Receptor—Receptor Interaction and EGF-Induced Modulation of This Interaction

V. Overall Picture and Relationship to the In Vivo Situation

References

9. Juvenile Hormone-Binding Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Hemolymph JH-Binding Proteins

IV. Intracellular JH-Binding Proteins

References

10. Androgen Receptor Protein: Purification and Molecular Properties

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Binding Properties

III. Purification of Androgen Receptor

IV. Affinity Labeling of the Receptor

V. Molecular Forms of the Receptor

VI. Conclusions

References

11. Interaction of the Glucocorticoid Receptor with Specific DNA Sequences

I. Introduction

II. Identification of Regions Necessary in Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus DNA for Hormone-Sensitive Transcription In Vivo

III. Specific Sites on MMTV DNA Are Recognized by the Activated Glucocorticoid—Receptor Complex In Vitro

IV. Correlation of Glucocorticoid Receptor-Binding Sites in the MMTV Proviral DNA with Hormone-Inducible Transcription

V. DNA Footprinting Analysis of the Glucocorticoid Receptor-Binding Sites on the MMTV LTR

VI. Interaction of Mutant Receptors and Antiglucocorticoid-Receptor Complexes with MMTV LTR Sequences

VII. Hormone Inducibility Conferred by Sequences of Other Glucocorticoid-Inducible Genes

VIII. The Glucocorticoid and the Progesterone Receptors Bind to the Same Sites in Two Hormonally Regulated Promoters

IX. The Glucocorticoid-Responsive Element is a Transcriptional Enhancer

X. Secondary DNA Structures in the Glucocorticoid-Dependent Enhancer Element

XI. Conclusions

References

12. Glucocorticoid Actions on Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture

I. Introduction

II. Fibroblast Models for the Study of the Mechanisms of Glucocorticoid Hormone Action

III. Glucocorticoid Effects on Cellular Proliferation

IV. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Glucose and Amino Acid Transport

V. Protein Synthetic Effects of Glucocorticoids in Fibroblasts

VI. Conclusion

References

13. Association of RNA with the Glucocorticoid Receptor and Possible Role in Activation

I. Introduction

II. Association of RNA with Activated GR Complexes

III. Association of RNA with Unactivated GR Complexes

IV. Possible Role of an RNA in Receptor Activation

V. Physiological Significance

VI. Summary

References

Index