Biochemical Actions of Hormones V11
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XI is a 12-chapter text that covers the general and specific biochemical aspects of polypeptide and steroid hormones. The introductory chapters deal with the biochemical actions of the leukotrienes, the cyclic adenosine monophosphate, and the gonadotropin releasing hormone. The next chapters highlight detailed contributions on polypeptide hormone research. These chapters specifically tackle the insulin actions and the role of insulin in mammary gland development. The last series of chapters on steroid hormones includes X-ray crystallographic analysis of steroid structures and the significance of these studies on steroid-receptor interactions. These chapters also explore the analysis of the estrogen receptor with monoclonal antibodies; the role of estrogen receptor in responsive mammalian cells; the use of peroxidase as a marker of catechol estrogen action; and the activation and stabilization of the glucocorticoid receptor. This volume will be of great benefit to biochemists, biologists, endocrinologists, and researchers who are interested in the hormonal action and regulation.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. The Leukotrienes
I. Structures and Biosynthesis
II. Biological Actions
References
2. Molecular Approaches to the Study of Cyclic AMP Action
I. Introduction
II. Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases
III. Genetic Approaches to Studying the cAMP Reponse Pathway
IV. Mutations Affecting cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
V. Regulation of Kinase Subunit Metabolism
VI. Mapping Mutations in R Subunit: An Approach to Structure-Function Relationships
VII. Analysis of cAMP Action in Intact Cells
VIII. Prospects
References
3. Molecular Mechanism of Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. Distribution, Characterization, and Molecular Biology of the GnRH Receptor
III. Calcium as a Second Messenger for GnRH
IV. Pituitary Actions of GnRH Other Than Stimulation of Gonadotropin Release
V. Extrapituitary Sites of Action of GnRH and Cross-Reactive Substances
VI. Conclusions
References
4. Mechanisms of Biological Signaling by the Insulin Receptor
I. Enzyme Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation as the Common Terminal Mechanism in Metabolic Regulation by Insulin
II. The Insulin Receptor
III. Biological Signaling by the Receptor
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. Antibodies to the Insulin Receptor: Studies of Receptor Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Antibodies to the Insulin Receptor
III. Insulin Receptor Structure
IV. Biosynthesis of the Insulin Receptor
V. Insulin Receptor Turnover and the Mechanism of Down-Regulation
VI. Insulin Receptor Phosphorylation
VII. Insulin-Like Activity of Antireceptor Antibodies
VIII. Conclusions
References
6. Insulin Biology from the Perspective of Studies on Mammary Gland Development
I. Introduction
II. Insulin Resistance
III. Insulin as a Developmental Hormone
IV. Conclusions
References
7. Steroid Hormone Action Interpreted from X-Ray Crystallographic Studies
I. Introduction
II. Progestin Binding
III. Estrogen Binding
IV. Agonists and Antagonists
V. D-Ring Control of Activity
VI. Summary
References
8. Application of Immunochemical Techniques to the Analysis of Estrogen Receptor Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Calf and Human Estrogen Receptors
III. Preparation and Characterization of Polyclonal Antibodies
IV. Preparation and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies
V. Application of Immunochemical Techniques to the Analysis of Receptor Structure and Function
VI. Summary
References
9. Role of the Estrogen Receptor in Estrogen-Responsive Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Specificity of Estrogen Action in Mammals Is Determined by the Estrogen Receptor
III. Use of Nonsteroidal Antiestrogens to Study the Mechanism of Estrogen Action
IV. Biological Significance of the Interaction of the Estrogen Receptor with DNA
V. Concluding Remarks
References
10. Catechol Estrogens
I. Introduction
II. Pathophysiology of Catechol Estrogen Metabolism
III. Pharmacologic Effects of Catechol Estrogen Administration
IV. Mechanism of Action of the Catechol Estrogens
V. Conclusions
References
11. Peroxidase: A Marker for Estrogen Expression
I. Introduction
II. The Atrophic Uterus
III. The Mature Uterus
IV. Other Tissues and Tumors
V. Uterine Eosinophilia
VI. Peroxidase Purification
VII. Summary
References
12. Inactivation, Activation, and Stabilization of Glucocorticoid Receptors
I. Alteration of Specific Rinding Capacity in Intact Cells
II. Receptor Phosphorylation by Intact Cells
III. Receptor Inactivation in Cytosol Preparations
IV. Receptor Stabilization by Molybdate
V. Role of Endogenous, Heat-Stable Factors in Receptor Activation and Stabilization
VI. Potential Role of Receptor Phosphate in Stabilizing Sulfhydryl Groups Essential for Steroid Rinding
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151894
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA