Biochemical Actions of Hormones V11

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XI is a 12-chapter text that covers the general and specific biochemical aspects of polypeptide and steroid hormones. The introductory chapters deal with the biochemical actions of the leukotrienes, the cyclic adenosine monophosphate, and the gonadotropin releasing hormone. The next chapters highlight detailed contributions on polypeptide hormone research. These chapters specifically tackle the insulin actions and the role of insulin in mammary gland development. The last series of chapters on steroid hormones includes X-ray crystallographic analysis of steroid structures and the significance of these studies on steroid-receptor interactions. These chapters also explore the analysis of the estrogen receptor with monoclonal antibodies; the role of estrogen receptor in responsive mammalian cells; the use of peroxidase as a marker of catechol estrogen action; and the activation and stabilization of the glucocorticoid receptor. This volume will be of great benefit to biochemists, biologists, endocrinologists, and researchers who are interested in the hormonal action and regulation.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. The Leukotrienes

I. Structures and Biosynthesis

II. Biological Actions

References

2. Molecular Approaches to the Study of Cyclic AMP Action

I. Introduction

II. Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases

III. Genetic Approaches to Studying the cAMP Reponse Pathway

IV. Mutations Affecting cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

V. Regulation of Kinase Subunit Metabolism

VI. Mapping Mutations in R Subunit: An Approach to Structure-Function Relationships

VII. Analysis of cAMP Action in Intact Cells

VIII. Prospects

References

3. Molecular Mechanism of Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. Distribution, Characterization, and Molecular Biology of the GnRH Receptor

III. Calcium as a Second Messenger for GnRH

IV. Pituitary Actions of GnRH Other Than Stimulation of Gonadotropin Release

V. Extrapituitary Sites of Action of GnRH and Cross-Reactive Substances

VI. Conclusions

References

4. Mechanisms of Biological Signaling by the Insulin Receptor

I. Enzyme Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation as the Common Terminal Mechanism in Metabolic Regulation by Insulin

II. The Insulin Receptor

III. Biological Signaling by the Receptor

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

5. Antibodies to the Insulin Receptor: Studies of Receptor Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Antibodies to the Insulin Receptor

III. Insulin Receptor Structure

IV. Biosynthesis of the Insulin Receptor

V. Insulin Receptor Turnover and the Mechanism of Down-Regulation

VI. Insulin Receptor Phosphorylation

VII. Insulin-Like Activity of Antireceptor Antibodies

VIII. Conclusions

References

6. Insulin Biology from the Perspective of Studies on Mammary Gland Development

I. Introduction

II. Insulin Resistance

III. Insulin as a Developmental Hormone

IV. Conclusions

References

7. Steroid Hormone Action Interpreted from X-Ray Crystallographic Studies

I. Introduction

II. Progestin Binding

III. Estrogen Binding

IV. Agonists and Antagonists

V. D-Ring Control of Activity

VI. Summary

References

8. Application of Immunochemical Techniques to the Analysis of Estrogen Receptor Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. Purification of Calf and Human Estrogen Receptors

III. Preparation and Characterization of Polyclonal Antibodies

IV. Preparation and Characterization of Monoclonal Antibodies

V. Application of Immunochemical Techniques to the Analysis of Receptor Structure and Function

VI. Summary

References

9. Role of the Estrogen Receptor in Estrogen-Responsive Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. The Specificity of Estrogen Action in Mammals Is Determined by the Estrogen Receptor

III. Use of Nonsteroidal Antiestrogens to Study the Mechanism of Estrogen Action

IV. Biological Significance of the Interaction of the Estrogen Receptor with DNA

V. Concluding Remarks

References

10. Catechol Estrogens

I. Introduction

II. Pathophysiology of Catechol Estrogen Metabolism

III. Pharmacologic Effects of Catechol Estrogen Administration

IV. Mechanism of Action of the Catechol Estrogens

V. Conclusions

References

11. Peroxidase: A Marker for Estrogen Expression

I. Introduction

II. The Atrophic Uterus

III. The Mature Uterus

IV. Other Tissues and Tumors

V. Uterine Eosinophilia

VI. Peroxidase Purification

VII. Summary

References

12. Inactivation, Activation, and Stabilization of Glucocorticoid Receptors

I. Alteration of Specific Rinding Capacity in Intact Cells

II. Receptor Phosphorylation by Intact Cells

III. Receptor Inactivation in Cytosol Preparations

IV. Receptor Stabilization by Molybdate

V. Role of Endogenous, Heat-Stable Factors in Receptor Activation and Stabilization

VI. Potential Role of Receptor Phosphate in Stabilizing Sulfhydryl Groups Essential for Steroid Rinding

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes