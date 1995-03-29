Bioceramics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine
Description
The primary forum for presentation of new work in the field of bioceramics is the annual International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine. The chapters of this book represent the proceedings of the 7th meeting in this important series, held in Turku, Finland, in July 1994. The conference attracted a multidisciplinary audience from the bioceramics community, including leading academic and industrial scientists, manufacturers and regulators. The volume comprises 69 articles.
Readership
For material scientists and biomedical engineers.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings: Review. Preparation of Bioceramics. Reaction Kinetics and Mechanisms of Bioactive Ceramics. Induction of Bioactivity. Bioactive Ceramics and Tissue Reactions. Hydroxylapatite Coatings. Bioactive Composites and Cements. Cells and Materials. Bone Induction. Bioinert and Wear-Resistant Materials. Clinical Results.
Details
- English
- © Pergamon 1994
- 29th March 1995
- Pergamon
- 9781483287874