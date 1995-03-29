Bioceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080421445, 9781483287874

Bioceramics

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 7th International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine

Editors: Ö.H. Andersson
eBook ISBN: 9781483287874
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th March 1995
The primary forum for presentation of new work in the field of bioceramics is the annual International Symposium on Ceramics in Medicine. The chapters of this book represent the proceedings of the 7th meeting in this important series, held in Turku, Finland, in July 1994. The conference attracted a multidisciplinary audience from the bioceramics community, including leading academic and industrial scientists, manufacturers and regulators. The volume comprises 69 articles.

For material scientists and biomedical engineers.

Chapter headings: Review. Preparation of Bioceramics. Reaction Kinetics and Mechanisms of Bioactive Ceramics. Induction of Bioactivity. Bioactive Ceramics and Tissue Reactions. Hydroxylapatite Coatings. Bioactive Composites and Cements. Cells and Materials. Bone Induction. Bioinert and Wear-Resistant Materials. Clinical Results.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287874

