Bioaffinity Chromatography, Volume 55
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. The principle, history and use of bioaffinity chromatography. 3. Choice of affinity ligands (affinants). 4. General considerations on affinant - sorbent bonding. 5. Solid matrix supports. 6. Survey of the most common coupling procedures. 7. Characterization of supports and immobilized affinity ligands. 8. General considerations on sorption, elution and non-specific binding. 9. Bioaffinity chromatography in the isolation, determination or removal of biologically active substances. 10. Immobilization of enzymes by biospecific adsorption to immobilized monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies. 11. Study of the modification, mechanism of action and structure of biologically active substances using bioaffinity chromatography. 12. Solid-phase immunoassay and enzyme-linked lectin assay. 13. Several examples of the application of biospecific adsorption in medicine. 14. Application of bioaffinity chromatography to the quantitative evaluation of specific complexes. 15. Theory of bioaffinity chromatography. Subject Index.
Description
Bioaffinity chromatography is now the preferred choice for the purification, determination or removal of many biologically active substances. The book includes information on biologically active substances with their affinants, solid supports and methods of coupling, summarized in tables covering classical, high-performance liquid and large-scale bioaffinity chromatography.
Optimization of the preparation and the use of highly active and stable biospecific adsorbents is discussed in several chapters. Following a chapter dealing with the choice of affinity ligands, affinity-sorbent bonding is described in detail. Other chapters give information on solid supports, the most common coupling procedures and a general discussion of sorption and elution. Several applications of bioaffinity chromatography are described, e.g. quantitative evaluation of biospecific complexes and many applications in medicine and in the biotechnology industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 799
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 14th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858630
Reviews
@qu:Undoubtedly, this book is a major reference work on affinity chromatography that deserves a place in any biochemistry library. The author is to be congratulated for the enormous amount of work that must have gone into it. @source:The Analyst @qu:This is an excellent and very thorough overview of the field of bioaffinity and affinity chromatography... It is perhaps the paramount and ultimate reference book on bioaffinity chromatography, very modern, and very extensive. ...is highly recommended to any researcher just getting involved in one or more disciplines of affinity chromatography, or for anyone who is already experienced and expert. @source:Trends in Analytical Chemistry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. Turková Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences, Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry, Prague, Czech Republic