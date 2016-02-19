Bioaffinity Chromatography, Volume 55

Bioaffinity chromatography is now the preferred choice for the purification, determination or removal of many biologically active substances. The book includes information on biologically active substances with their affinants, solid supports and methods of coupling, summarized in tables covering classical, high-performance liquid and large-scale bioaffinity chromatography.

Optimization of the preparation and the use of highly active and stable biospecific adsorbents is discussed in several chapters. Following a chapter dealing with the choice of affinity ligands, affinity-sorbent bonding is described in detail. Other chapters give information on solid supports, the most common coupling procedures and a general discussion of sorption and elution. Several applications of bioaffinity chromatography are described, e.g. quantitative evaluation of biospecific complexes and many applications in medicine and in the biotechnology industry.