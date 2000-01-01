Bioactive Natural Products (Part D) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506061, 9780080542027

Bioactive Natural Products (Part D)

1st Edition

V23

Authors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780080542027
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506061
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 2000
Page Count: 924
Description

Natural products play an integral and ongoing role in promoting numerous aspects of scientific advancement, and many aspects of basic research programs are intimately related to natural products. The significance, therefore, of the Studies in Natural Product Chemistry series, edited by Professor Atta-ur-Rahman, cannot be overestimated. This volume, in accordance with previous volumes, presents us with cutting-edge contributions of great importance.

Details

No. of pages:
924
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080542027
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506061

