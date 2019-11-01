Bioactive Materials for Bone Regeneration
1st Edition
Description
Bioactive Materials for Bone Regeneration summarizes research advances on the topic, including sections on the characteristics of biomaterial-induced microenvironments, interactions of bioactive materials with stem cells and tissues, and the immunomodulatory microenvironment induced by biomaterials and its effects on osteogenesis. As the regeneration of large-size bone tissue defects represents a significant clinical challenge, this book demonstrates how new biomaterials with specific chemical and physical characteristics may interact with the host and create a unique micro-environment that actively facilitates stem cell differentiation along a specific lineage, thus stimulating tissue regeneration.
Key Features
- Provides readers with the latest research developments in the fabrication techniques of bioactive materials for tissue regeneration and tissue engineering applications
- Presents the latest research advancements on how bioactive materials interact with the host and induce micro-environments for stem cell differentiation, immunomodulation and tissue regeneration
- Covers the methods, strategies, principle and mechanisms on constructing beneficial biomaterial microenvironments
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students and practitioners in biomedical engineering, life and biological sciences, materials, mechanical and engineering sciences, and medicine
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Bioactive materials characteristics, surface, interface and their biological effects on osteogenesis
Focuses on different fabrication methods for preparation of bone regeneration biomaterials with the emphasis on the accurate control of biomaterials characteristics such as chemical composition, macro and micro structures and mechanical properties. The methods for surface modification of bone biomaterials, and evaluation of chemical and physical properties of the prepared materials will also be introduced. The second part of the chapter includes the interaction of bone biomaterials with cells and tissues, and the specific effects of biomaterial characteristics on osteogenesis.
3. Biomaterial-induced microenvironment and host reaction in bone regeneration
Examines the biomaterial-induced microenvironment and host reaction in bone regeneration, including effect of biomaterial structure and degradation products on microenvironments of cells and tissue defects and the mechanisms of how the bioactive materials affect cell behaviour and stem cell niche, including cell-cell interaction and extracellular matrix synthesis, and also how the biomaterials affect bone regeneration in vivo.
4. Biomaterial-induced microenvironment and immunomodulation in bone regeneration
Lokks at immunoreactions of cells and host tissue to bioactive bone biomaterials. In particular, the immunomodulation of bioactive materials will be addressed including the induction of macrophage differentiation and cytokine expression, and mechanisms how bone bioactive materials affect interactions of immune cells and bone forming cells.
5. Future perspectives
Is a brief summary on the development of bioactive materials for bone regeneration, and prediction of the future trends on the development of bioactive materials for bone tissue engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135037
About the Author
Jiang Chang
Changmin Jiang is a professor at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, and an Associate of the University of Manitoba Transport Institute. He is one of the leading young scholars worldwide in the field of transport economics and policy in the sectors of aviation, rail and maritime. He has received numerous prestigious accolades such as the Associates’ Achievement Award for Outstanding Business Research. His research focuses on bioactive materials for tissue regeneration and tissue engineering and the mechanisms of the interaction between biomaterials and cells. Professor Chang has over 300 scientific papers published in international peer-reviewed scientific journals and 70 patents in the field of biomedical materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Transport and Supply Chain Management, University of Manitoba, Canada
Xingdong Zhang
Xingdong Zhang is a professor of Sichuan University, and President of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering (IUSBSE), and Honorary President of the Chinese Society for Biomaterials (CSBM). His research focuses on calcium-phosphate biomaterials and implantable medical devices for musculoskeletal system. In 1983, he was the first in China to research and develop hydroxyapatite (HA) ceramics and related synthetic bone grafts. In 1987, he was the first in China to design and develop titanium dental implants and total hip replacements (THR) with plasma-sprayed hydroxyapatite (HA) coatings. He was one of the pioneers in the world to find and confirm that porous calcium phosphates ceramics can induce bone formation in 1991. To date, three companies founded by him have obtained six Registration Certificates for Medical Devices issued by the China Food and Drug Administration. 20 series of products with over 200 different specifications have been commercialized and applied to dozens of thousand cases in near 1000 Chinese hospitals. Prof. Zhang has made significant contributions to the development of biomaterials science and engineering in China and the world. As one of the major participants, he has drawn up a series of National Strategic Plans for biomaterials development in China since the end of last century. He founded the first national center for biomaterials research in China in 2000—the National Engineering Research Center for Biomaterials. Prof. Zhang served as an Observer (1992-1996) of the ILC and a Delegate (1996-2008) of the IUSBSE. He has initiated and organized a series of bilateral and multilateral biomaterials meetings at home and abroad. Especially, as President of the 9th World biomaterials Congress, he successfully organized a superb congress which was highly regarded at home and abroad. Prof. Zhang has numerous honors and awards. He is a Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Foreign Member of the National Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the IUSBSE and the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, winner of National Natural Science Award of China (Second Prize), National Science and Technology Progress Award of China (Second Prize), Sharma Award from the Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs (India), Hashiguchi Lungi Fund Award (Japan), and Outstand Contribution Award (CSBM), and the 2015 Clemson Award for Applied Research (US).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Sichuan University, China and President of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering (IUSBSE)
Kerong Dai
Professor Dai Kerong is a professor of Shanghai Jiaotong University, School of Medicine. He is also an Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, expert and specialist of Orthopaedics and Orthopaedic Biomechanics, graduated from Shanghai First Medical College in 1955. As the life-tenured Professor, now he is the dean of Ninth Hospital Medical School of Shanghai Second Medical University, and also occupies the positions as the Director of Shanghai Medical Center of Joint Surgery and the Collaborated Institute of Medical Implant Engineering. From 1983-1984, he worked in Mayo Clinic of USA as a visiting researcher. He has been the president of the International Chinese- speaking Orthopaedic Society, president and secretary-general of Asia-Pacific Arthroplasty Society, trustee of AO Foundation，vice president of International Interdisciplinary Research Association on Biomaterials, council member of Chinese Medical Association, vice chairman of Chinese Society of Orthopaedics, and the chairman of Shanghai Research Society of Prosthetic Medical Engineering. In addition, he has been elected the one and only Chinese member of International Hip Society early in the Year 1996 and Corresponding member of American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) in Year 2000. He is the editor-in-chief of Journal of Medical Biomechanics and Chinese Journal of Clinical Orthopaedics, vice editor-in-chief of Chinese Journal of Orthopaedics as well as other professional magazines. Professor Dai was the leader to establish the first Orthopaedic Biomechanics Laboratory in hospital in China. He is the first person in the world to design and use implants made of shape-memory alloy inside human body. He has made tremendous contributions to develop lots of pioneer devices for joint prostheses and internal fixation for fracture. Engaged himself in the field of BMP gene therapy for bone regeneration in recent years, Prof. Dai also has made a great breakthrough in his research work. His contributions have been honored with 26 prizes including Chinese National Invention Prize, National Science and Technology Prize, etc. In 2002, Professor Dai was awarded a Doctor at Honoris Causa of Mediterranean University in Marseilles with the approval of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Public Health. Professor Dai has published 360 papers, among which 99 papers as the first author, and has also composed 32 monographs as editor-in-chief or contributor. Up to now Professor Dai has won 9 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Shanghai Jiaotong University, School of Medicine, Shanghai, China and Academician, Chinese Academy of Engineering