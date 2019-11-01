Bioactive Materials for Bone Regeneration

Xingdong Zhang is a professor of Sichuan University, and President of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering (IUSBSE), and Honorary President of the Chinese Society for Biomaterials (CSBM). His research focuses on calcium-phosphate biomaterials and implantable medical devices for musculoskeletal system. In 1983, he was the first in China to research and develop hydroxyapatite (HA) ceramics and related synthetic bone grafts. In 1987, he was the first in China to design and develop titanium dental implants and total hip replacements (THR) with plasma-sprayed hydroxyapatite (HA) coatings. He was one of the pioneers in the world to find and confirm that porous calcium phosphates ceramics can induce bone formation in 1991. To date, three companies founded by him have obtained six Registration Certificates for Medical Devices issued by the China Food and Drug Administration. 20 series of products with over 200 different specifications have been commercialized and applied to dozens of thousand cases in near 1000 Chinese hospitals. Prof. Zhang has made significant contributions to the development of biomaterials science and engineering in China and the world. As one of the major participants, he has drawn up a series of National Strategic Plans for biomaterials development in China since the end of last century. He founded the first national center for biomaterials research in China in 2000—the National Engineering Research Center for Biomaterials. Prof. Zhang served as an Observer (1992-1996) of the ILC and a Delegate (1996-2008) of the IUSBSE. He has initiated and organized a series of bilateral and multilateral biomaterials meetings at home and abroad. Especially, as President of the 9th World biomaterials Congress, he successfully organized a superb congress which was highly regarded at home and abroad. Prof. Zhang has numerous honors and awards. He is a Member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Foreign Member of the National Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the IUSBSE and the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, winner of National Natural Science Award of China (Second Prize), National Science and Technology Progress Award of China (Second Prize), Sharma Award from the Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs (India), Hashiguchi Lungi Fund Award (Japan), and Outstand Contribution Award (CSBM), and the 2015 Clemson Award for Applied Research (US).