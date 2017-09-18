Bioactive Glasses
2nd Edition
Materials, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Part I: Materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass
1. Melt-derived bioactive glasses
2. Bioactive glass structure and solubility
3. Computational modelling of bioactive glasses
4. Sol-gel derived and applications
5. Mesoporous bioactive glasses and applications
6. Mechanical properties of bioactive glasses
7. Bioactive glass coatings
8. Surface modification of bioactive glasses
9. Cell interaction with bioactive glasses and ceramics
10. Regulatory aspects of bioactive glass
Part II: Applications of bioactive glass
11. Bioactive glass and glass-ceramic scaffolds for bone tissue engineering
12. Nanoscaled bioactive glass particles and nanofibres
13. Bioactive glass containing composites for bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering scaffolds
14. Use of bioactive glasses as bone substitutes in orthopaedics and Traumatology
15. Bioactive glass composite bone void fillers
16. Bioactive glass S53P4 as a bone graft substitute in the treatment of osteomyelitis
17. Bioactive glass for maxillofacial and dental repair
18. Bioactive glass and biodegradable polymer composites
19. Bioactive glasses for wound healing
Description
Bioactive Glasses: Materials, Properties and Applications, Second Edition provides revised, expanded and updated content on the current status of this unique material, including its properties, technologies and applications. The book is suitable for those active in the biomaterials and bioengineering field, and includes eight new chapters that cover material types, computational modeling, coatings and applications. Chapters deal with the materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass and the applications of bioactive glasses, covering their uses in wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering, among other topics.
With its distinguished editor and expert team of international contributors, the book is an invaluable reference for researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed review of bioactive glasses, their properties, technologies and applications
- Comprehensively covers the materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass and their further applications, including wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering
- Suitable for those active in the biomaterials and bioengineering field
Readership
Researchers in glass and bone tissue engineering/regeneration. Graduate, pre/post docs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 18th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009376
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009369
About the Editors
Heimo Ylänen Editor
Heimo O. Ylänen is Associate Professor at Åbo Akademi University, Finland. Dr. Ylänen is a materials science engineer who obtained his Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Åbo Akademi University, Turku Finland. After obtaining his M.Sc. he worked for 17 years in an international pharmaceutical company before returning to Academia to obtain his Ph.D. In 2004, he was invited to begin as a director of Turku Biomaterials Centre at University of Turku. In September 2008, Ylänen was invited to start as a Professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Tampere University of Technology. He retired from TUT at the end of 2014. Today, he´s working as Senior Academic Advisor in two Finnish start-up companies established on the research results raised during the university research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tampere University of Technology, Finland