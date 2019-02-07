Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Diabetes

A) Overview of Food, Diet and Diabetes

1. Role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes

2. Hydrogenated vegetable oils and Trans Fatty Acids: profile and application to diabetes

3. A Protocol Outline of Dietary Intervention to Contrast Diabetic Nephropathy

4. Bioactive foods as dietary intervention for diabetes from the perspective of Persian Medicine

5. Dietary Manipulations for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

6. Avocado oil and diabetic complications related to mitochondrial dysfunction

7. Whey Protein and the Metabolic Syndrome

8. The effects of soy products and isoflavones in Metabolic Syndrome and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

9. The genus Allium (Amaryllidaceae: Alloideae): Features, phytoconstituents and mechanisms of antidiabetic potential of Allium cepa and Allium sativum

B) Micronutrients and Diabetes

10. The role of vitamin D in the prevention and treatment of diabetes mellitus

11. Vitamin D3 in the Type 1 Diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults, its use for prevention and treatment

12. Role of Omegs-3-Fatty Acids in Management of Diabetes and Associated Complications

13. n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Type2 Diabetes

14. Oleic acid in the diet and what it does: implications for diabetes and its complications

15. Micronutrient deficiencies and dysfunctional endothelial phenotype in obesity

16. Magnesium and relationship with diabetes

17. Plasma levels of tryptophan metabolites in patients of type 2 diabetes mellitus

18. Effect of magnesium supplementation on lipid profile: a systematic review of randomized clinical trials

C) Macronutrients and Diabetes

19. Nutritional management of diabetes – A critical review

20. Phytotherapeutics in diabetes and diabetic complications

21. The Mediterranean diet for an effective management of metabolic syndrome in both men and women

22. Antidiabetic efficacy of citrus fruits with special allusion to flavone glycosides

D) Functional Food and Diabetes

23. Nutritional and Therapeutic Applications of Prickly Pear Cacti

24. Cardioprotective Potential of Flaxseeds in Diabetes

25. May Achillea species be a Source of Treatment for Diabetes Mellitus?

26. Zingiberaceae family effects on alpha -glucosidase activity: implications for diabetes

27. Spondias pinnata (L. F.) Kurz. (Anacardiaceae), profiles and applications to diabetes

28. Synergy among dietary spices in exerting antidiabetic influences

29. Human milk as a bioactive food

30. Juniperus species: features, profile and applications to diabetes

31. Honey: Profile and Features: Applications to Diabetes

32. Citrullus colocynthis and its potential role against diabetes and its complications

33. Red sour cherry for the treatment of diabetes mellitus

34. A review of the effects of Citrus paradisi (grapefruit) and its flavonoids, naringin and naringenin in metabolic syndrome

35. Diabetes Care And Wound Healing Using Nauclea Latifolia, Manihot Esculenta And Other Natural Products

36. Intervention of prediabetes by flavonoids from Oroxylum indicum

37. The Effects of Traditional Chinese Medicine Herb Tangluoning in diabetic peripheral neuropathy

38. The anti-diabetes effect and efficacy of Rosa rugosa Thunb

39. Beneficial role of chickpea (Cicerarietinum L.) functional factors in the intervention of metabolic syndrome and diabetes mellitus

40. Nigella sativa: a medicinal and edible plant that ameliorates diabetes

41. Application of pomegranate flower in diabetes mellitus

42. Traditional herbal products used for the management of diabetes in Croatia: linking traditional use with pharmacological activity