Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Diabetes
2nd Edition
Description
Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Diabetes, Second Edition is a valuable scientific resource that explores the latest advances in bioactive food research and the potential benefits of bioactive food choice on diabetic conditions. Written by experts from around the world, it presents important information that can help improve the health of those at risk for diabetes and diabetes related conditions using food selection as its foundation. This important resource for those involved in the dietary and nutritional care of diabetic patients is also ideal for researchers seeking information on alternative bioactive food-based solutions.
Key Features
- Serves as a starting point for in-depth discussions in academic settings that can lead to revised and updated treatment options for diabetes
- Offers detailed, well-documented reviews outlining the ability of bioactive foods to improve and treat diabetes and obesity
- Includes updated research on the global epidemic of diabetes
- Presents global perspectives and coverage of regional foods
Readership
Nutritionists, Dieticians, Health scientists/researchers whose focus is in identifying pre-diabetes symptoms, diabetes, and its relationship to obesity and weight issues. Food scientists targeting health-related product development
Table of Contents
A) Overview of Food, Diet and Diabetes
1. Role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes
2. Hydrogenated vegetable oils and Trans Fatty Acids: profile and application to diabetes
3. A Protocol Outline of Dietary Intervention to Contrast Diabetic Nephropathy
4. Bioactive foods as dietary intervention for diabetes from the perspective of Persian Medicine
5. Dietary Manipulations for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)
6. Avocado oil and diabetic complications related to mitochondrial dysfunction
7. Whey Protein and the Metabolic Syndrome
8. The effects of soy products and isoflavones in Metabolic Syndrome and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
9. The genus Allium (Amaryllidaceae: Alloideae): Features, phytoconstituents and mechanisms of antidiabetic potential of Allium cepa and Allium sativum
B) Micronutrients and Diabetes
10. The role of vitamin D in the prevention and treatment of diabetes mellitus
11. Vitamin D3 in the Type 1 Diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults, its use for prevention and treatment
12. Role of Omegs-3-Fatty Acids in Management of Diabetes and Associated Complications
13. n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Type2 Diabetes
14. Oleic acid in the diet and what it does: implications for diabetes and its complications
15. Micronutrient deficiencies and dysfunctional endothelial phenotype in obesity
16. Magnesium and relationship with diabetes
17. Plasma levels of tryptophan metabolites in patients of type 2 diabetes mellitus
18. Effect of magnesium supplementation on lipid profile: a systematic review of randomized clinical trials
C) Macronutrients and Diabetes
19. Nutritional management of diabetes – A critical review
20. Phytotherapeutics in diabetes and diabetic complications
21. The Mediterranean diet for an effective management of metabolic syndrome in both men and women
22. Antidiabetic efficacy of citrus fruits with special allusion to flavone glycosides
D) Functional Food and Diabetes
23. Nutritional and Therapeutic Applications of Prickly Pear Cacti
24. Cardioprotective Potential of Flaxseeds in Diabetes
25. May Achillea species be a Source of Treatment for Diabetes Mellitus?
26. Zingiberaceae family effects on alpha -glucosidase activity: implications for diabetes
27. Spondias pinnata (L. F.) Kurz. (Anacardiaceae), profiles and applications to diabetes
28. Synergy among dietary spices in exerting antidiabetic influences
29. Human milk as a bioactive food
30. Juniperus species: features, profile and applications to diabetes
31. Honey: Profile and Features: Applications to Diabetes
32. Citrullus colocynthis and its potential role against diabetes and its complications
33. Red sour cherry for the treatment of diabetes mellitus
34. A review of the effects of Citrus paradisi (grapefruit) and its flavonoids, naringin and naringenin in metabolic syndrome
35. Diabetes Care And Wound Healing Using Nauclea Latifolia, Manihot Esculenta And Other Natural Products
36. Intervention of prediabetes by flavonoids from Oroxylum indicum
37. The Effects of Traditional Chinese Medicine Herb Tangluoning in diabetic peripheral neuropathy
38. The anti-diabetes effect and efficacy of Rosa rugosa Thunb
39. Beneficial role of chickpea (Cicerarietinum L.) functional factors in the intervention of metabolic syndrome and diabetes mellitus
40. Nigella sativa: a medicinal and edible plant that ameliorates diabetes
41. Application of pomegranate flower in diabetes mellitus
42. Traditional herbal products used for the management of diabetes in Croatia: linking traditional use with pharmacological activity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138236
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138229
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London