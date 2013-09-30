Bio-Tribocorrosion in Biomaterials and Medical Implants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Topography in bio-tribocorrosion. Part 1 Wear-corrosion mechanisms in biomaterials: Synergistic mechanisms of bio-tribocorrosion in medical implants; Fretting corrosion processes and wear mechanisms in medical implants; Wear and corrosion in the loosening of total joint replacements (TJRs); Abrasion-corrosion mechanisms of implant materials; Wear prediction in dental composites. Part 2 Bio-tribocorrosion and the biological environment: Growth of passive tribo-films in medical implants; Biofilms in the oral environment; Influence of protein adsorption on corrosion of biomedical alloys. Part 3 Bio-tribocorrosion in the clinical environment: Bio-tribocorrosion in dental applications; Corrosion resistant coatings for dental implants; Biotribocorrosion: surface interactions in total joint replacement (TJR); Tribocorrosion in artificial joints: in vitro testing and clinical implications; Testing protocol for the study of bio-tribocorrosion.
Description
During their service life, most biomaterials and medical implants are vulnerable to tribological damage. In addition, the environments in which they are placed are often corrosive. The combination of triobology, corrosion and the biological environment has been named ‘bio-tribocorrosion’. Understanding this complex phenomenon is critical to improving the design and service life of medical implants. This important book reviews recent key research in this area.
After an introduction to the topography of bio-tribocorrosion, Part one discusses different types of tribocorrosion including fatigue-corrosion, fretting-corrosion, wear-corrosion and abrasion-corrosion. The book also discusses the prediction of wear in medical devices. Part two looks at biological effects on tribocorrosion processes, including how proteins interact with material surfaces and the evolution of surface changes due to bio-tribocorrosion resulting from biofilms and passive films. Part three reviews the issue of bio-tribocorrosion in clinical practice, including dental applications and joint replacement as well the use of coatings and test methods for bio-tribocorrosion.
With its international team of contributors, Bio-tribocorrosion in biomaterials and medical implants is a standard reference for those researching and developing medical devices as well as clinicians in such areas as dentistry and orthopaedic surgery.
Key Features
- Reviews recent research in bio-tribocorrosion and its role in improving the design and service life of medical implants
- Discusses types of bio-tribocorrosion including fatigue and wear corrosion
- Examines biological effects on bio-tribocorrosion processes including interaction of proteins with metal surfaces
Readership
Materials scientists; Scientists in R&D in medical implants and materials; Bio-engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098603
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095404
Reviews
"After an introduction to the topography of biotribocorrosion, the book is divided into three parts covering tribocorrosion mechanisms, the biological effects of tribocorrosion processes, and the correlation of in vitro and in vivo data. These areas are covered flawlessly… Joint replacement surgeons who are truly interested in what happens (and what potentially may happen) in vivo to implants they use will not be able to put this book down. It is an essential addition to academic orthopedic surgical and research libraries."--Doody.com, December 6, 2013
"...an essential addition to academic orthopaedic surgical and research libraries."--Doodys Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yu Yan Editor
Yu Yan is an Associate Professor in the Corrosion and Protection Center within the Key Laboratory for Environmental Fracture (MOE), University of Science and Technology Beijing, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Science and Technology Beijing, China