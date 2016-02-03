Bio-Medical Ethics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131244159, 9788131244166

Bio-Medical Ethics

1st Edition

Authors: OLINDA TIMMS
eBook ISBN: 9788131244166
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244159
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 3rd February 2016
Page Count: 420
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Ethics in Medicine

  2. Principles of Medical Ethics

  3. Doctor in Society

  4. Doctor and Patient Relationship

  5. Beginning of Life

  6. End of Life

  7. Areas of Concern

  8. Organ Donation

  9. Medical Negligence

  10. Research Ethics

  11. Emerging medical Technologies

  12. Justice in Healthcare

  13. Conclusion

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131244166
Paperback ISBN:
9788131244159

About the Author

OLINDA TIMMS

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate,Dept. of Health and Humanities, St. Johns Research Institute, Bangalore- 560034

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.