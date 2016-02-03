Bio-Medical Ethics
1st Edition
Authors: OLINDA TIMMS
eBook ISBN: 9788131244166
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244159
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 3rd February 2016
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Ethics in Medicine
- Principles of Medical Ethics
- Doctor in Society
- Doctor and Patient Relationship
- Beginning of Life
- End of Life
- Areas of Concern
- Organ Donation
- Medical Negligence
- Research Ethics
- Emerging medical Technologies
- Justice in Healthcare
- Conclusion
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 3rd February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244166
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244159
About the Author
OLINDA TIMMS
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate,Dept. of Health and Humanities, St. Johns Research Institute, Bangalore- 560034
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.