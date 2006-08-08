The application of biosensors is expanding in different areas. These are portable and convenient devices that permit the rapid, accurate, and reliable detection of analytes of interest present either in the atmosphere or in aqueous or in liquid phases. The detection of glucose levels in blood for the effective management of diabetes is one. Though different biosensors have been designed for an increasing number of applications, the kinetics of binding (and dissociation) of analytes by the receptors on the biosensor surfaces has not been given enough attention in the open literature. This is a very important area of investigation since it significantly impacts biosensor performance parameters such as stability, sensitivity, selectivity, response time, regenerability, etc. Binding and Dissociation Kinetics for Different Biosensor Applications Using Fractals addresses this critical need besides helping to correct or demonstrate the need to modify the present software available with commercial biosensors that determines the kinetics of analyte-receptor reactions on biosensor surfaces.