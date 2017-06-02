Binary Polar Liquids
1st Edition
Structural and Dynamic Characterization Using Spectroscopic Methods
Description
Binary Polar Liquids: Structural and Dynamic Characterization Using Spectroscopic Methods provides liquid state physical chemists and physicists with practical theoretical models based on a wealth of robust data that describe the dielectric properties of dipolar materials in a systematic manner. In many applications, reference measurements using dielectric permittivity data are required.
Over the past three decades, the author has compiled and analyzed permittivity research data and relaxation times for various polar liquids and their mixtures. The resulting structural data - as determined from various models - is critically evaluated, arming scientists with a complete characterization of the spectra of water-containing mixtures.
Key Features
- Includes theoretical models that describe dielectric properties of dipolar materials
- Features reference measurements using dielectric permittivity data
- Describes the experimental techniques and procedures to extract the permittivity spectra and determination of different molecular parameters
- Provides a critical evaluation and analysis of research data compiled and consolidated over more than 30 years
Readership
Physical chemists; Physicists and pharmaceutical scientists, and graduate students taking related coursework
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: Theoretical and Experimental Aspects of Time Domain Permittivity Spectroscopy
CHAPTER 2: Dielectric Relaxation in Binary Polar Liquids Containing Alcohols and Molecules With eOH Group
CHAPTER 3: Spectroscopic Characterization of Binary Polar Liquid Mixtures Containing Amino or Sulfoxide Group and Hydroxyl Group
CHAPTER 4: Structural Dynamics of Binary Mixture of Monohydroxyl Alcohol With Ester
CHAPTER 5: Dielectric Spectroscopic Study of Molecular Interaction Between Nitriles With Water and Alcohol
CHAPTER 6: Molecular Interaction in Associating and Nonassociating Polar Liquids
CHAPTER 7: Structural Study of Binary Mixtures of Polar Liquids Containing Heterocyclic Compounds and Hydroxyl or Amino Groups
CHAPTER 8: Dielectric Relaxation and Molecular Dynamics in Associating Dipolar Liquids and Polyhydroxyl Polymers
CHAPTER 9: Structural Investigation of Biomolecules Through Dielectric Parameters
CHAPTER 10: Permittivity Study of Bloods, Saliva, Tissue Cells, and Their Applications in Medical Instrumentations in the Detection of Oral Cancer
CHAPTER 11: Extraction of Significant Features From Permittivity Parameters of Binary Polar Liquids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132548
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132531
About the Author
Suresh C. Mehrotra
Dr. Suresh Chandra Mehrotra has completed M. Sc. Physics (1970), Ph.D. (1975), Post Doctorate (Welch Foundation Fellow) (1974-75). Now his designation as Srinivasa Ramanujan Geospatial Chair Professor. He is recipient of Career Award, FOM, Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, F.N.A.Sc. He is a fellow and life member of Indian Physics Association (IPA), Indian Laser Association (ILA), Indian Science Congress Association, and IETE. He has also been awarded with Best Teacher Award from Maharashtra (MS) state. More than 239 research papers are published in reputed journals and conferences, and 5 books to his credit. He has organized 7 conferences/workshop and seminar as Chairman/Convener. He has successfully completed Eight Research Project. His fields of specializations are Microwaves Interaction with Matter, Time Domain Spectroscopy Pattern Recognition, Brain Computer Interfacing, Medical Instrumentation, Human Computer Interface, Speech Processing, Signal Processing, Remote sensing and GIS, Hyper Spectral Image Processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Maharashtra, India
Ashok Kumbharkhane
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physical Sciences, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, India
Ajay Chaudhari
Prof. Ajay Chaurdhary is a professor of physics at the Institute of Science in Mumbai. His research areas include hydrogen storage, nonlinear optical properties, micro-solvation effect of biomolecules and organic solvents, interstellar molecules, spectroscopic characterization of molecules, hydrogen bonding, Monte Carlo Simulation, and dielectric relaxation.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Institute of Science, Mumbai, India