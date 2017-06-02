Binary Polar Liquids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128132531, 9780128132548

Binary Polar Liquids

1st Edition

Structural and Dynamic Characterization Using Spectroscopic Methods

Authors: Suresh C. Mehrotra Ashok Kumbharkhane Ajay Chaudhari
eBook ISBN: 9780128132548
Paperback ISBN: 9780128132531
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2017
Page Count: 480
Description

Binary Polar Liquids: Structural and Dynamic Characterization Using Spectroscopic Methods provides liquid state physical chemists and physicists with practical theoretical models based on a wealth of robust data that describe the dielectric properties of dipolar materials in a systematic manner. In many applications, reference measurements using dielectric permittivity data are required.

Over the past three decades, the author has compiled and analyzed permittivity research data and relaxation times for various polar liquids and their mixtures. The resulting structural data - as determined from various models - is critically evaluated, arming scientists with a complete characterization of the spectra of water-containing mixtures.

Key Features

  • Includes theoretical models that describe dielectric properties of dipolar materials
  • Features reference measurements using dielectric permittivity data
  • Describes the experimental techniques and procedures to extract the permittivity spectra and determination of different molecular parameters
  • Provides a critical evaluation and analysis of research data compiled and consolidated over more than 30 years

Readership

Physical chemists; Physicists and pharmaceutical scientists, and graduate students taking related coursework

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: Theoretical and Experimental Aspects of Time Domain Permittivity Spectroscopy

CHAPTER 2: Dielectric Relaxation in Binary Polar Liquids Containing Alcohols and Molecules With eOH Group

CHAPTER 3: Spectroscopic Characterization of Binary Polar Liquid Mixtures Containing Amino or Sulfoxide Group and Hydroxyl Group

CHAPTER 4: Structural Dynamics of Binary Mixture of Monohydroxyl Alcohol With Ester

CHAPTER 5: Dielectric Spectroscopic Study of Molecular Interaction Between Nitriles With Water and Alcohol

CHAPTER 6: Molecular Interaction in Associating and Nonassociating Polar Liquids

CHAPTER 7: Structural Study of Binary Mixtures of Polar Liquids Containing Heterocyclic Compounds and Hydroxyl or Amino Groups

CHAPTER 8: Dielectric Relaxation and Molecular Dynamics in Associating Dipolar Liquids and Polyhydroxyl Polymers

CHAPTER 9: Structural Investigation of Biomolecules Through Dielectric Parameters

CHAPTER 10: Permittivity Study of Bloods, Saliva, Tissue Cells, and Their Applications in Medical Instrumentations in the Detection of Oral Cancer

CHAPTER 11: Extraction of Significant Features From Permittivity Parameters of Binary Polar Liquids

About the Author

Suresh C. Mehrotra

Dr. Suresh Chandra Mehrotra has completed M. Sc. Physics (1970), Ph.D. (1975), Post Doctorate (Welch Foundation Fellow) (1974-75). Now his designation as Srinivasa Ramanujan Geospatial Chair Professor. He is recipient of Career Award, FOM, Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, F.N.A.Sc. He is a fellow and life member of Indian Physics Association (IPA), Indian Laser Association (ILA), Indian Science Congress Association, and IETE. He has also been awarded with Best Teacher Award from Maharashtra (MS) state. More than 239 research papers are published in reputed journals and conferences, and 5 books to his credit. He has organized 7 conferences/workshop and seminar as Chairman/Convener. He has successfully completed Eight Research Project. His fields of specializations are Microwaves Interaction with Matter, Time Domain Spectroscopy Pattern Recognition, Brain Computer Interfacing, Medical Instrumentation, Human Computer Interface, Speech Processing, Signal Processing, Remote sensing and GIS, Hyper Spectral Image Processing.

Ashok Kumbharkhane

Ajay Chaudhari

Prof. Ajay Chaurdhary is a professor of physics at the Institute of Science in Mumbai. His research areas include hydrogen storage, nonlinear optical properties, micro-solvation effect of biomolecules and organic solvents, interstellar molecules, spectroscopic characterization of molecules, hydrogen bonding, Monte Carlo Simulation, and dielectric relaxation.

