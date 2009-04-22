Biliary Tract Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437709124

Biliary Tract Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 18-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Bennett
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709124
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd April 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proposed topics for this issue include: Malignant Masquerade: Dilemmas in Diagnosing Biliary Obstruction; Molecular Mechanisms of Cholangiocarcinogenesis; Multimodality Imaging of Biliary Malignancies; Percutaneous Approach to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Biliary Tract Malignancies; Portal Vein Embolization in Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma; Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Current surgical strategy; Management and Extent of Resection for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; Surgical Management of Gallbladder Cancer; Transplantation for Cholangiocarcinoma: When and for Whom?; Radical Resection of Biliary Tract Cancers and the Role of Extended Lymphadenectomy; Indications for neoadjuvant, adjuvant and palliative chemotherapy in the treatment of biliary tract cancers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437709124

About the Authors

Joseph Bennett Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.