Biliary Tract Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 18-2

Proposed topics for this issue include: Malignant Masquerade: Dilemmas in Diagnosing Biliary Obstruction; Molecular Mechanisms of Cholangiocarcinogenesis; Multimodality Imaging of Biliary Malignancies; Percutaneous Approach to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Biliary Tract Malignancies; Portal Vein Embolization in Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma; Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Current surgical strategy; Management and Extent of Resection for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; Surgical Management of Gallbladder Cancer; Transplantation for Cholangiocarcinoma: When and for Whom?; Radical Resection of Biliary Tract Cancers and the Role of Extended Lymphadenectomy; Indications for neoadjuvant, adjuvant and palliative chemotherapy in the treatment of biliary tract cancers.