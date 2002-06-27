Beyond the Clinic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750644877

Beyond the Clinic

1st Edition

Survival Skills for the Ophthalmologist

Authors: Merrick Moseley Philip Murray
Paperback ISBN: 9780750644877
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th June 2002
Page Count: 192
Description

Written by experts with many years of experience in teaching trainees in the field, this is a practical and essential handbook. Written with humour and sensitivity, this book will help readers succeed at the interview, find a job, and navigate the maze of what hardware and software they will need. It also covers the clinical audit, how to write academic papers and posters, and administrative and presentation skills.

Table of Contents

Section I: "Me, myself, I": Preparation of CV: Interview Skills; Assessment/Appraisal; Section II: "Clinical Research: First Steps": Study Prerequisites: Funding issues; The literature search; The ethics application; Study Requisites: Capturing information; data recording; questionnaires; data storage; maintenance of confidentiality; patient consent form; patient information; Section III: "Clinical Research: Second Steps": Descriptive Statistics; Means, dispersion measures, correlation, graphs; Inferential Statistics; Hypothesis tests, power; types of data; sample size; confidence intervals; Basic Epidemiology; Health Economics; Cost effectiveness; Section IV: "Assessing and Assessment": Critical Appraisal; Reading the journals; Clinical Audit; Section V: "The Written Word": The Absolute Basics; Elementary English grammar; common 'howlers'; English as a foreign language; US English spelling and usage; The Meeting Abstract; Structured abstract only, what to avoid; what to include; Writing for Journals; Authorship; which journal? impact factors; the editorial process; tips for dealing with editors and editorial staff; proofs and proof reading; The Research Letter and Case History; Purpose; what to avoid; what to include; Academic Correspondence; Purpose; what to avoid; what to include; The Journal Article; The introduction; the methods; the results; the discussion; the conclusion; the references; tables; figures; acknowledgements; The Poster; Not just the written word; principles of graphic design; talking about your poster; handouts; Section VI: "The Spoken Word": Presentation Skills; Speech and mannerism; the audience; microphones, lecterns and lights; Lecturing skills; Timing, involving the audience, questions and answers, handouts and notes; Use of Audiovisual Aids; The flip chart; the overhead projector and transparencies; slide projection; videos; laptop presentations; laser pointers; Section VII: "Miscellania": Appendices; Useful addresses; contacts; websites; further reading, proof reading marks

Details

Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
About the Author

Merrick Moseley

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Sensorimotor Systems, Division of Neuroscience and Psychological Medicine, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, UK

Philip Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

