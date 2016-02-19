Beyond the Age of Waste
2nd Edition
A Report to the Club of Rome
Beyond the Age of Waste: A Report to the Club of Rome, Second Edition discusses the results of the study conducted by the Club of Rome, which tackles the issues of the depletion of resources and its implication for the world in general. The opening chapter is an introduction that covers the history and cites several events relevant in tackling the issues that this book covers. Chapter 2 covers energy, including demands, sources, and implication of energy problems. The third chapter is about materials, encompassing the supply, life cycle, and technology. Chapter 4 discusses issues about food, which includes production, agricultural resources, and commodities. Chapter 5 covers climate, while chapter 6 discusses some global considerations. The last chapter deals with science, technology, and institutional implications. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the possibility of resource crisis.
Table of Contents
Members of the Working Party
1. Introduction
2. Energy
2.1. Introductory Remarks
2.2. Energy Demand and Energy Saving
2.3. Energy Sources
2.3.1. Fossil Fuels
2.3.2. Non-Fossil Energy Sources
2.4. Secondary Energy Systems
2.4.1. Electric Power
2.4.2. The Hydrogen Energy System
2.4.3. Synthetic Hydrocarbons
2.4.4. Energy for Transport
2.5. Regional Implications of the Energy Problem
2.6. Conclusions and Recommendations on Energy
3. Materials
3.1. Introductory Remarks
3.2. The Supply of Materials
3.2.1. Reserves and Resources
3.2.2. Marine Mineral Resources
3.2.3. Scarce Elements
3.2.4. Research on Materials Supply
3.3. The Life Cycle of Materials
3.4. Materials Technology
3.4.1. Materials Conversion and the Requirement for Resources
3.4.2. The Importance of Design and of Material Selection
3.4.3. Implications for Policy and Action
3.5. Conclusions and Recommendations on Materials
4· Food
4.1. Introductory Remarks
4.2. Food Production and Agricultural Resources
4.3. Agricultural Commodities
4.4. Conclusions and Recommendations on Food
5. Climate
6. Some Global Considerations
The Problem of Waste
The Debate on Physical Limits
Suggested Studies
7. Science, Technology and Institutional Implications
The Need for Innovation in the Procedures and Structures of Government
The Formulation of National Goals
The Responsibilities of Scientists
The Need for Integrated Planning
Technology Assessment and Forecasting
The Short Term versus the Long Term
Structural Problems
The Problem of Consensus of Public Opinion
The Need for Policy Research
Technology in a Framework of Interdependence. The Approach to Global Policies
Index
No. of pages: 258
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155357
D. Gabor
U. Colombo
A. King
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Veterinary Anatomy, Faculty of Veterinary Science, University of Liverpool, UK