Beyond the Age of Waste - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080273037, 9781483155357

Beyond the Age of Waste

2nd Edition

A Report to the Club of Rome

Authors: D. Gabor U. Colombo A. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483155357
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 258
Description

Beyond the Age of Waste: A Report to the Club of Rome, Second Edition discusses the results of the study conducted by the Club of Rome, which tackles the issues of the depletion of resources and its implication for the world in general. The opening chapter is an introduction that covers the history and cites several events relevant in tackling the issues that this book covers. Chapter 2 covers energy, including demands, sources, and implication of energy problems. The third chapter is about materials, encompassing the supply, life cycle, and technology. Chapter 4 discusses issues about food, which includes production, agricultural resources, and commodities. Chapter 5 covers climate, while chapter 6 discusses some global considerations. The last chapter deals with science, technology, and institutional implications. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the possibility of resource crisis.

Table of Contents


Members of the Working Party

1. Introduction

2. Energy

2.1. Introductory Remarks

2.2. Energy Demand and Energy Saving

2.3. Energy Sources

2.3.1. Fossil Fuels

2.3.2. Non-Fossil Energy Sources

2.4. Secondary Energy Systems

2.4.1. Electric Power

2.4.2. The Hydrogen Energy System

2.4.3. Synthetic Hydrocarbons

2.4.4. Energy for Transport

2.5. Regional Implications of the Energy Problem

2.6. Conclusions and Recommendations on Energy

3. Materials

3.1. Introductory Remarks

3.2. The Supply of Materials

3.2.1. Reserves and Resources

3.2.2. Marine Mineral Resources

3.2.3. Scarce Elements

3.2.4. Research on Materials Supply

3.3. The Life Cycle of Materials

3.4. Materials Technology

3.4.1. Materials Conversion and the Requirement for Resources

3.4.2. The Importance of Design and of Material Selection

3.4.3. Implications for Policy and Action

3.5. Conclusions and Recommendations on Materials

4· Food

4.1. Introductory Remarks

4.2. Food Production and Agricultural Resources

4.3. Agricultural Commodities

4.4. Conclusions and Recommendations on Food

5. Climate

6. Some Global Considerations

The Problem of Waste

The Debate on Physical Limits

Suggested Studies

7. Science, Technology and Institutional Implications

The Need for Innovation in the Procedures and Structures of Government

The Formulation of National Goals

The Responsibilities of Scientists

The Need for Integrated Planning

Technology Assessment and Forecasting

The Short Term versus the Long Term

Structural Problems

The Problem of Consensus of Public Opinion

The Need for Policy Research

Technology in a Framework of Interdependence. The Approach to Global Policies

Index

