Best Evidence for Spine Surgery
1st Edition
20 Cardinal Cases (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Best Evidence for Spine Surgery provides representative cases that help you determine the optimal surgical interventions for your patients. Drs. Rahul Jandial and Steven R. Garfin, and a balanced team of preeminent neurosurgeons and orthopaedists, address the trend toward a more collaborative approach between spine and orthopaedic surgery. This easy-to-read, evidence-based resource also features "Tips from the masters" for a quick review of important elements of diagnosis and treatment and online access at www.expertconsult.com with fully searchable text and downloadable images.
Key Features
- Choose the best options for your patients using evidence that supports the optimal surgical intervention for each case.
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with a downloadable image gallery and a video library demonstrating nuances of key techniques.
- Apply a multi-disciplinary approach through coverage that reflects the changing nature of the specialty with chapters written by neurosurgeons and orthopaedists.
- Quickly review the most important elements of diagnosis through "Tips from the masters."
- Easily find the information you need with a consistent, case-based format that clearly presents evidence and techniques.
Table of Contents
1 Cervical Disc Herniation: Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion Versus Arthroplasty
2 Multilevel Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion: Bone-Grafting Options
3 Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament: Anterior Versus Posterior Approach
4 Minimally Invasive Approaches to Thoracic Disc Herniations
5 Lumbar Disc Herniation with Mild Neurological Deficit: Microdiscectomy Versus Conservative Treatment
6 Cervical Spondylosis-Spinal Stenosis: Laminoplasty Versus Laminectomy and Fusion
7 Lumbar Degenerative Disk Disease: Fusion Versus Artificial Disc
8 Degenerative Spondylolisthesis with Radicular Pain: Decompression Only Versus Decompression and Fusion
9 Asymptomatic Intradural Schwannoma: Surgery Versus Radiosurgery Versus Observation
10 Pseudotumor: Transoral Versus Posterior Fusion
11 Odontoid Fracture in the Elderly: Odontoid Screws Versus Posterior Fusion
12 C1-C2 Fusion: Transarticular Screws Versus Harms/Melcher Procedure
13 Multilevel Cervical Corpectomy: Anterior-Only Versus Circumferential Instrumentation
14 Cervical Jumped Facets and Incomplete Neurological Deficit: Closed-Reduction Versus Urgent Surgery
15 Laminectomy Across Cervicothoracic Junction: Fusion Versus Nonfusion
16 Vertebral Metastases: Ventral and Dorsal Approach Versus Lateral Extracavitary Transpedicular Approach
17 Degenerative Scoliosis: Anterior and Posterior Fusion Versus Posterior Fusion
18 Sagittal Imbalance: Multiple Smith-Peterson Osteotomies Versus Pedicle Substraction Osteotomies
19 L1-S1 Fusion: When to Extend to T12 and Pelvis and When to Include L5-S1 Anterior Grafting
20 High-Grade Spondylolisthesis: Reduction and Fusion Versus In Situ Fusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 25th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247146
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716252
About the Author
Rahul Jandial
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Steven Garfin
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California San Diego Health System, San Diego, California, USA