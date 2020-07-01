Berry & Kohn's Operating Room Technique - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323709149

Berry & Kohn's Operating Room Technique

14th Edition

Authors: Nancymarie Phillips Anita Hornacky
Paperback ISBN: 9780323709149
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 1008
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323709149

About the Author

Nancymarie Phillips

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Perioperative Education, Lakeland Community College, Kirtland, OH

Anita Hornacky

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgical Pharmacology Instructor, Lakeland Community College, Kirtland, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.