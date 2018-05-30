Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583169, 9780323583176

Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Callaghan
eBook ISBN: 9780323583176
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583169
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th May 2018
Table of Contents

Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children

Foreword: Living up to Its Name: Advances in Benign Hematology

Preface: Benign Hematology

Evolving Complexity in Hemophilia Management

Treatment Options for Sickle Cell Disease

A Scientific Renaissance: Novel Drugs in Sickle Cell Disease

Genetic Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease

The Epidemiology and Management of Lung Diseases in Sickle Cell Disease: Lessons

Learned from Acute and Chronic Lung Disease in Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Embolism in Children

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

von Willebrand Disease: Diagnostic Strategies and Treatment Options

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Young Women with Blood Disorders

Congenital Disorders of Platelet Function and Number

Red Blood Cell Enzyme Disorders

Acquired Aplastic Anemia: What Have We Learned and What Is in the Horizon?

Management of Epistaxis in Children and Adolescents: Avoiding a Chaotic Approach

 

 

Description

This issue will provide a current update on diagnosis, treatment, and management of children with being hematological disorders. Dr. Callaghan has put together a comprehensive issue with clinical reviews written by top experts in the field. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Hemophilia; Sickle cell acute chest; Sickle cell drugs; Sickle cell gene therapy; Sickle cell menses and pain; Pediatric DVT; Atypical HUS; von Willebrand Disease; Female bleeding; Functional platelet disorders; Hemolytic anemia; Advocacy in hematology; ITP; and Acquired aplastic anemia. Readers will come away with the current clinical information they need to improve clinical outcomes.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Callaghan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI

