Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-3

Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children

Foreword: Living up to Its Name: Advances in Benign Hematology

Preface: Benign Hematology

Evolving Complexity in Hemophilia Management

Treatment Options for Sickle Cell Disease

A Scientific Renaissance: Novel Drugs in Sickle Cell Disease

Genetic Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease

The Epidemiology and Management of Lung Diseases in Sickle Cell Disease: Lessons

Learned from Acute and Chronic Lung Disease in Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Embolism in Children

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

von Willebrand Disease: Diagnostic Strategies and Treatment Options

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Young Women with Blood Disorders

Congenital Disorders of Platelet Function and Number

Red Blood Cell Enzyme Disorders

Acquired Aplastic Anemia: What Have We Learned and What Is in the Horizon?

Management of Epistaxis in Children and Adolescents: Avoiding a Chaotic Approach