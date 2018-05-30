Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Benign Hematologic Disorders in Children
Foreword: Living up to Its Name: Advances in Benign Hematology
Preface: Benign Hematology
Evolving Complexity in Hemophilia Management
Treatment Options for Sickle Cell Disease
A Scientific Renaissance: Novel Drugs in Sickle Cell Disease
Genetic Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease
The Epidemiology and Management of Lung Diseases in Sickle Cell Disease: Lessons
Learned from Acute and Chronic Lung Disease in Cystic Fibrosis
Pulmonary Embolism in Children
Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
von Willebrand Disease: Diagnostic Strategies and Treatment Options
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding in Young Women with Blood Disorders
Congenital Disorders of Platelet Function and Number
Red Blood Cell Enzyme Disorders
Acquired Aplastic Anemia: What Have We Learned and What Is in the Horizon?
Management of Epistaxis in Children and Adolescents: Avoiding a Chaotic Approach
Description
This issue will provide a current update on diagnosis, treatment, and management of children with being hematological disorders. Dr. Callaghan has put together a comprehensive issue with clinical reviews written by top experts in the field. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Hemophilia; Sickle cell acute chest; Sickle cell drugs; Sickle cell gene therapy; Sickle cell menses and pain; Pediatric DVT; Atypical HUS; von Willebrand Disease; Female bleeding; Functional platelet disorders; Hemolytic anemia; Advocacy in hematology; ITP; and Acquired aplastic anemia. Readers will come away with the current clinical information they need to improve clinical outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583169
About the Authors
Michael Callaghan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI