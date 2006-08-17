Benguela: Predicting a Large Marine Ecosystem - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527592, 9780080476049

Benguela: Predicting a Large Marine Ecosystem, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Vere Shannon Gotthilf Hempel Coleen Moloney John Woods Paola Malanotte-Rizzoli
eBook ISBN: 9780080476049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527592
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th August 2006
Page Count: 438
Table of Contents

PART I : BY WAY OF INTORDUCTION

  1. A plan comes together (Vere Shannon)
  2. Forecasting within the context of large marine ecosystem programs (Kenneth Sherman)
  3. GOOS-Africa : Monitoring and predicting in large marine ecosystems (Justin Ahanhanzo)

PART II : SETTING THE SCENE Subtitle : Data, time series and models : what we think we know about variability in the Benguela and comparable systems.

  1. Large scale variability in the physical environment of the Benguela region (Frank Shillington et al.)
  2. Forecasting low oxygen water (LOW) variability in the Benguela system (Pedro Monteiro et al.)
  3. Variability of plankton in the Benguela Current LME – an overview (Larry Hutchings et al.)
  4. The variability and potential for prediction of harmful algal blooms in the southern Benguela ecosystem (Grant Pitcher and Scarla Weeks)
  5. Resource and ecosystem variability, including regime shifts, in the Benguela Current system (Carl van der Lingen et al.)
  6. Variability and change in comparable systems: lessons learned (Pierre Freon et al.)

PART III : HOPES, DREAMS AND REALITY Subtitle : Forecasting in the Benguela : Our collective wisdom

10 Transboundary influences on the BCLME region (Chris Reason et al.) 11 Detecting and forecasting long-term ecosystem changes (Astrid Jarre et al.) 12 The requirements for forecasting harmful algal blooms in the Benguela (Stewart Bernard et al.) 13 Low oxygen water (LOW) forcing scales amenable to forecasting in the Benguela ecosystem (Monteiro et al.) 14 Forecasting shelf processes of relevance to living marine resources in the BCLME (Carl van der Lingen et al.) 15 Maritime operations in the Benguela coastal ocean (Marten Gründlingh et al.)

PART IV : THE WAY AHEAD

16 Aspects of Benguela variability amendable to forecasting value (John Woods et al.) 17 Towards a future integrated forecasting system (Geoff Brundrit et al.) 18 A vision for modeling and forecasting (John Wood)

Description

This is a book which examines much of what we know and also what we don’t know about the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem and its inherent variability. Building on recent work and exciting findings about the predictability of the Benguela and other coastal upwelling ecosystems, the book takes a look towards the future and highlights the difficulty of making predictions in such a complex and variable region. The book illustrates what scientists and managers from developed and developing countries can achieve by working together, and it lays a solid base upon which to build wise management and ensure sustainable use of the ecosystem.

Key Features

  • Essential reading and a valuable reference work on the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem
  • Covers what we know about variability in the Benguela and its impacts
  • Provides information on forecasting in the Benguela and offers insight in what is predictable and what is not
  • Discusses key elements of a future integrated observing and forecasting system

Readership

Oceanographers, marine biologists, ocean/fishery managers, terrestrial scientists and those interested in climate variability and change.

About the Editors

Vere Shannon Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cape Town, Oceanography Department, Cape Town, South Africa

Gotthilf Hempel Editor

Gotthilf Hempel is Science Advisor, Senate of Bremen, Germany, Professor Emeritus Bremen and Kiel Universities, Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, served as Director Alfred-Wegner Institute for Polar and Marine Research, Bremerhaven; Director Institute for Baltic Research, Rostock; Director Tropical Marine Ecology Center, Bremen University; and President, International Council for the Exploration of the Sea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Science Advisor, Senate of Bremen, Freien Hansestadt Bremen, Germany

Coleen Moloney Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of Capetown, Rondobosch 7701, South Africa

John Woods Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Earth Science and Engineering, Imperial College, London, United Kingdom

Paola Malanotte-Rizzoli Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

