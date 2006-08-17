Benguela: Predicting a Large Marine Ecosystem, Volume 14

PART I : BY WAY OF INTORDUCTION

A plan comes together (Vere Shannon) Forecasting within the context of large marine ecosystem programs (Kenneth Sherman) GOOS-Africa : Monitoring and predicting in large marine ecosystems (Justin Ahanhanzo)

PART II : SETTING THE SCENE Subtitle : Data, time series and models : what we think we know about variability in the Benguela and comparable systems.

Large scale variability in the physical environment of the Benguela region (Frank Shillington et al.) Forecasting low oxygen water (LOW) variability in the Benguela system (Pedro Monteiro et al.) Variability of plankton in the Benguela Current LME – an overview (Larry Hutchings et al.) The variability and potential for prediction of harmful algal blooms in the southern Benguela ecosystem (Grant Pitcher and Scarla Weeks) Resource and ecosystem variability, including regime shifts, in the Benguela Current system (Carl van der Lingen et al.) Variability and change in comparable systems: lessons learned (Pierre Freon et al.)

PART III : HOPES, DREAMS AND REALITY Subtitle : Forecasting in the Benguela : Our collective wisdom

10 Transboundary influences on the BCLME region (Chris Reason et al.) 11 Detecting and forecasting long-term ecosystem changes (Astrid Jarre et al.) 12 The requirements for forecasting harmful algal blooms in the Benguela (Stewart Bernard et al.) 13 Low oxygen water (LOW) forcing scales amenable to forecasting in the Benguela ecosystem (Monteiro et al.) 14 Forecasting shelf processes of relevance to living marine resources in the BCLME (Carl van der Lingen et al.) 15 Maritime operations in the Benguela coastal ocean (Marten Gründlingh et al.)

PART IV : THE WAY AHEAD

16 Aspects of Benguela variability amendable to forecasting value (John Woods et al.) 17 Towards a future integrated forecasting system (Geoff Brundrit et al.) 18 A vision for modeling and forecasting (John Wood)