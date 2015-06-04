Being a Solo Librarian in Healthcare
1st Edition
Pivoting for 21st Century Healthcare Information Delivery
Description
This book brings to light the current job responsibilities of the healthcare librarian, but at the same time reveals a dichotomy. In theory, advances in healthcare research promise better care and improved safety for patients. In practice, there are barriers that undermine change. The author calls attention to the underutilized healthcare librarian at a time when clinical information delivery to the doctor or nurse is equal to or more important than how wired the hospital is. This is a book for healthcare stakeholders who support evidence-based practice and for those considering entering medical librarianship. The profession is in flux as hospitals must decide whether they can afford a library and librarian or whether they can afford not to have one.
Key Features
- Discusses current trends in healthcare librarianship
- Describes the daily job duties of a hospital librarian
- Looks at barriers to hospitals practicing evidence-based medicine
- Connects improved patient care to healthcare librarian services
Readership
Healthcare stakeholders, Librarians in healthcare, Hospital board members
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Forethoughts
- 2. Bedrock services
- Literature searches
- Evidence-based practice (EB)
- Barriers to practicing EB
- Teaching and training
- Information and document delivery
- 3. Purchasing
- Book purchasing
- Journal purchasing
- Database purchasing
- Market research
- The library’s ROI
- 4. Maintaining electronic resources
- E-resources life cycle
- License agreements
- Jobbers
- E-resources summary
- 5. All-around support
- Support in the hospital
- Support outside the hospital
- Self-support
- 6. Afterthoughts
- Remodeling the wheelbarrow
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 52
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001295
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001226
About the Author
Elizabeth Burns
Elizabeth Burns is the Library Manager at the Kansas City, Missouri Veterans Affairs Hospital. She was presented the Barbara McDowell Award in 2009. The award was established in 1984 in memory of Barbara McDowell, Chief of Library Services at the Sioux Falls, South Dakota Veterans Administration, who died in 1983. The award recognizes both local and national leadership in hospital librarianship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri Veterans Affairs Hospital, Kansas City, KS, USA
Reviews
"... a valuable resource for newer staff starting out in Healthcare Libraries and perhaps a good one to leave casually lying about in a shared staff room just to highlight the work and value that Health Library staff can bring." --CILIP Health Libraries Group Newsletter