Behavioural Psychotherapy in Primary Care
1st Edition
A Practice Manual
Description
Behavioural Psychotherapy in Primary Care: A Practice Manual describes techniques suitable for treating the majority of problems commonly found in this setting which are amenable to psychological treatment. The book serves as a practice manual, and discusses techniques in behavioral analysis, problem-solving, working with families, skills training, relaxation, exposure, stimulus and reinforcement control, paradoxical prescriptions, and cognitive therapies. The assessment and treatment strategies for depression; phobias and obsessive disorders; anxiety; sexual dysfunction; obesity; alcohol abuse; smoking; and insomnia are considered. The text also describes behavioral medicine; illness behavior; and treatment adherence. Psychotherapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, health visitors and counselors will find the manual invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1: Principles
1. The Problem
Introduction
GP skills
Using other workers
The behavioral psychotherapist in primary care
The place of behavioral psychotherapy
The purpose of this book
2. Behavioral Analysis
Introduction and assumptions
Background: principles of learning
Personal history
The problem history
The functional analysis
Behavioral chains
The diagnostic interview
Diagnostic adjuncts
3. Problem-Solving
Introduction
Process of problem-solving
Applications and outcome of problem-solving
4. Working with Families
Introduction
Common indications
Advantages of spouse being co-therapist
Advantages of working with family members
Methods of working with families
Behavioral analysis
Overall assessment
Treatment methods
Other approaches
5. Skills Training
Introduction
Social-skills training
Assertion training
Other skills training procedures
6. Relaxation
Introduction
Effects of relaxation techniques
Procedural influences
Procedural tips
Contra-indications
Making the decision to treat with relaxation
Relaxation instructions
7. Exposure
Introduction
Types of exposure
Preliminary considerations in exposure
Exposure in imagination
Comments and outcome in imaginal exposure methods
Exposure in vivo
Concluding comments
8. Stimulus and Reinforcement Control
Introduction
Reinforcement control
Stimulus control
9. Paradoxical Prescriptions
Introduction
The problem is the attempted solution
Paradoxical intention
Psychological reactance
Symptom prescription
Reframing
Restraining
Programmed relapse
Utilization
Interference
Use of techniques in behavioral psychotherapy
10. Cognitive Therapies
Introduction
Rational-emotive therapy
Cognitive therapy
Cognitive behaviour modification
Concluding comments
Section 2: Practice
11. Depression
Incidence and classification
Formulations of depression in behavioral psychotherapy
Assessment of depression
Treatment strategies
Drugs in depression
Depression and suicide
12. Phobias and Obsessive Disorders
Phobias
Obsessive disorders
13. Anxiety
Introduction
Defining and diagnosing anxiety
Behavioral analysis of anxiety
Therapeutic interventions for anxiety management
Drugs in anxiety
Group anxiety management
Concluding comments
14. Sexual Dysfunction
Introduction
Common problems
Treatment considerations and issues
Assessment
Treatment
Sexual dysfunction and physical illness
15. Behavioral Medicine
Introduction
Visceral learning
Hypertension
Irritable bowel disease
Asthma
Pain
Headaches
Type A behavior
Enuresis
16. Illness Behavior and Treatment Adherence
Introduction
Illness behavior
Treatment adherence
Reinforcement for adherence
17. Obesity
Introduction
Assessment
Treatment
Concluding comments
18. Alcohol Abuse
Introduction
Detection of alcoholism
Controlled drinking or abstinence
Natural recovery
19. Smoking
Introduction
Reasons for smoking
Stopping smoking
20. Insomnia
Size of the problem
Causes of insomnia
Sleeping tablets
Behavioral management of insomnia
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217444
About the Author
Tom Carnwath
David Miller
Deptartment of Cell Biology
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.