Behavioural Psychotherapy in Primary Care: A Practice Manual describes techniques suitable for treating the majority of problems commonly found in this setting which are amenable to psychological treatment. The book serves as a practice manual, and discusses techniques in behavioral analysis, problem-solving, working with families, skills training, relaxation, exposure, stimulus and reinforcement control, paradoxical prescriptions, and cognitive therapies. The assessment and treatment strategies for depression; phobias and obsessive disorders; anxiety; sexual dysfunction; obesity; alcohol abuse; smoking; and insomnia are considered. The text also describes behavioral medicine; illness behavior; and treatment adherence. Psychotherapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, social workers, health visitors and counselors will find the manual invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

Section 1: Principles

1. The Problem

Introduction

GP skills

Using other workers

The behavioral psychotherapist in primary care

The place of behavioral psychotherapy

The purpose of this book

2. Behavioral Analysis

Introduction and assumptions

Background: principles of learning

Personal history

The problem history

The functional analysis

Behavioral chains

The diagnostic interview

Diagnostic adjuncts

3. Problem-Solving

Introduction

Process of problem-solving

Applications and outcome of problem-solving

4. Working with Families

Introduction

Common indications

Advantages of spouse being co-therapist

Advantages of working with family members

Methods of working with families

Behavioral analysis

Overall assessment

Treatment methods

Other approaches

5. Skills Training

Introduction

Social-skills training

Assertion training

Other skills training procedures

6. Relaxation

Introduction

Effects of relaxation techniques

Procedural influences

Procedural tips

Contra-indications

Making the decision to treat with relaxation

Relaxation instructions

7. Exposure

Introduction

Types of exposure

Preliminary considerations in exposure

Exposure in imagination

Comments and outcome in imaginal exposure methods

Exposure in vivo

Concluding comments

8. Stimulus and Reinforcement Control

Introduction

Reinforcement control

Stimulus control

9. Paradoxical Prescriptions

Introduction

The problem is the attempted solution

Paradoxical intention

Psychological reactance

Symptom prescription

Reframing

Restraining

Programmed relapse

Utilization

Interference

Use of techniques in behavioral psychotherapy

10. Cognitive Therapies

Introduction

Rational-emotive therapy

Cognitive therapy

Cognitive behaviour modification

Concluding comments

Section 2: Practice

11. Depression

Incidence and classification

Formulations of depression in behavioral psychotherapy

Assessment of depression

Treatment strategies

Drugs in depression

Depression and suicide

12. Phobias and Obsessive Disorders

Phobias

Obsessive disorders

13. Anxiety

Introduction

Defining and diagnosing anxiety

Behavioral analysis of anxiety

Therapeutic interventions for anxiety management

Drugs in anxiety

Group anxiety management

Concluding comments

14. Sexual Dysfunction

Introduction

Common problems

Treatment considerations and issues

Assessment

Treatment

Sexual dysfunction and physical illness

15. Behavioral Medicine

Introduction

Visceral learning

Hypertension

Irritable bowel disease

Asthma

Pain

Headaches

Type A behavior

Enuresis

16. Illness Behavior and Treatment Adherence

Introduction

Illness behavior

Treatment adherence

Reinforcement for adherence

17. Obesity

Introduction

Assessment

Treatment

Concluding comments

18. Alcohol Abuse

Introduction

Detection of alcoholism

Controlled drinking or abstinence

Natural recovery

19. Smoking

Introduction

Reasons for smoking

Stopping smoking

20. Insomnia

Size of the problem

Causes of insomnia

Sleeping tablets

Behavioral management of insomnia

Appendix

References

Index

