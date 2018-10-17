Behavioral Intervention Research in Hospice and Palliative Care
1st Edition
Building an Evidence Base
Description
Behavioral Intervention Research in Hospice and Palliative Care: Building an Evidence Base sets forth research considerations and guidelines to build evidence-based interventions to improve end-of-life care. It is an in-depth introduction to implementation research and showcases how a clinical need is identified to inform an intervention. The book extensively examines the various phases of intervention research, including design, implementation, evaluation, dissemination and translation. The book focuses on methodological, ethical and practical issues.
The science behind the quality of hospice and palliative care lags behind that of traditional medical practice, despite the continuous growth of palliative care interdisciplinary teams. Researching, developing and testing strategies is essential to advancing the effectiveness and value of this care.
Key Features
- Informs readers how to conduct intervention research toward identifying best care
- Advises readers on design, implementation and evaluation of research
- Provides step-by-step templates to develop an intervention study
- Includes mock protocols from successful intervention trials
- Synthesizes lessons learned by established intervention researchers in hospice and palliative care
Readership
Researchers, students, and policy-makers in psychology, gerontology, social work, geriatrics, medicine, public health, nursing, community health, and aging
Table of Contents
- A Roadmap to Behavioral Intervention Research in Hospice and Palliative Care
2. The Foundations of Behavioral Intervention Research in Hospice and Palliative Care
3. Defining and Analyzing the Problem
4. Designing an Intervention
5. Planning, Pilot-Testing and Refining the Intervention
6. Conducting a Clinical Trial
7. Disseminating Findings and Translating the Intervention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 17th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144503
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144497
About the Author
George Demiris
George Demiris is a PIK (Penn Integrates Knowledge) University Professor in the School of Nursing with a joint appointment in the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Informatics in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor, University of Pennsylvania, Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences, School of Nursing & Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Informatics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.
Debra Parker Oliver
Dr. Debra Parker Oliver seeks to improve the dying experience for individuals diagnosed with a terminal illness and find ways to support loving family members who dedicate their time and energy to assure comfort for those they love. The hospice patients and families in her research studies reside either at home or in a nursing home. She is the principal investigator for a $2.9 million National Cancer Institute study on Access for Cancer Caregivers to Education and Support for Shared Decision Making, and a $500,000 National Institute on Aging grant on Shared Decision Making to Improve Palliative Care in the Nursing Home.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Family and Community Medicine, University of Missouri, USA
Karla Washington
In her research, Dr. Washington identifies strategies that are most effective in helping individuals and their families cope with chronic illness and live life on their own terms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Family and Community Medicine, University of Missouri, USA