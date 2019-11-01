Behavioral Forensics
1st Edition
Using Applied Behavior Analysis in Psychological Court Evaluations
Description
Behavioral Forensics: Using Applied Behavior Analysis in Psychological Court Evaluations presents the first compendia on the application of behavioral principles for the assessment and analysis of criminal behavior in court-ordered psychological evaluations. The book explains criminal motivation, risk behaviors, custody, criminal responsibility, and competence to stand trial. BFA employs principles and techniques of standard behavioral assessment in deducing causal evidence from interview and psychometric data. Sections cover evidence-based concepts and principles of BFA vs. obsolete forensic evaluation models, also including ten case studies that illustrate BFA in pre and post-sentencing evaluations that demonstrate how to determine risk of criminal recidivism or competency.
Considering the unprecedented numbers of psychologists turning to forensic work and influx of graduate programs offering degrees in criminal behavior analysis, this book is a timely resource for a variety of readers.
Key Features
- Presents the advantages of using Behavioral Forensic Assessment (BFA) over personality theories
- Explains criminal motivation, risk behaviors, custody, criminal responsibility and competence to stand trial from a natural science (behavioral and interbehavioral) perspective
- Includes case studies that illustrate BFA in pre-sentencing and post-sentencing evaluations
- Offers the most scientific, evidence-based approach to criminal (forensic) psychological evaluations
Readership
Psychologists, Forensic examiners, Judges, Lawyers, Police Officers, Criminologists, Profilers, Social Workers, Psychiatrists, and Policy Makers. Students in Forensics, Psychology, Criminal Justice, and Police Wellness programs at community college or university
Table of Contents
Section 1: Concepts of Behavioral Forensic Assessment
1. What is Behavioral Forensic Assessment (BFA)? The role of Applied Behavior Analysis in Psychological Evaluation.
2. The paradigm shift from Traditional Models of Forensic Psychological Assessment to Behavioral Forensic Model.
Section 2: Case Studies in Behavioral Forensic Assessment
3. Behavioral Predictors of Sexual Proclivity in a Sexual Offender.
4. Misentitlement of Thrill-Seeking Sexual Assault in Individuals with Unregulated Urges (Motivating Operations).
5. Intracontingency Variables in Criminal Responsibility Evaluations.
6. Risk of Alcohol Recidivism in Evaluating Reinstatement of a Driver’s License.
7. Behavioral Forensic Analysis of Competency-to-Stand Trial in the Evaluation of an Offender Accused of Car-Jacking and Breaking and Entering.
8. Social Contingencies Potentiating Vandalism and Violence
9. Insularity Effects of Self-Reinforcement under Concurrent Variable Interval Punishment Schedules in the Assessment of Repeated Embezzlement
10. Cultural Contingencies of Survival Intermingled with Domestic Violence: A case of Evocative Effects of Metaphorical Extension
11. Contingencies of Vicarious Conditioning Resembling Munchausen by proxy in the Assessment of Parental Competence
12. Intrafamily Contingencies Exposing Contradictory Testimony and Parental Incompetence in Two Parents Vying for Child Custody
13. Avoidance/Escape (Operant) Conditioning and Respondent Biophysical Arousal in the Behavioral Forensic Assessment of an Adolescent Arsonist
14. Effective Communication of Psychological Evaluation Findings for the Court
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198056
About the Author
Douglas Ruben
Dr. Douglas Ruben is a forensic and licensed psychologist and national consultant in Applied Behavior Analysis, Personality Theory, Addictions, Rehabilitation, and Parenting. Locally, he conducts forensic evaluations and conducts a family and individual behavior therapy practice. He has conducted over 4000 forensic evaluations. His seminars on forensics, parent empowerment, schools, Personality Disorders, and Adult Children of Alcoholics appear nationwide through different seminar organizations. He has given over 3000 workshops across the United Stated from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine. He is author of over 72 practitioner and self-help books, and over 100 professional articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic and Licensed Psychologist, Private Practice, Okemos, MI, USA