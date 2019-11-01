Behavioral Forensics

Section 1: Concepts of Behavioral Forensic Assessment

1. What is Behavioral Forensic Assessment (BFA)? The role of Applied Behavior Analysis in Psychological Evaluation.

2. The paradigm shift from Traditional Models of Forensic Psychological Assessment to Behavioral Forensic Model.

Section 2: Case Studies in Behavioral Forensic Assessment

3. Behavioral Predictors of Sexual Proclivity in a Sexual Offender.

4. Misentitlement of Thrill-Seeking Sexual Assault in Individuals with Unregulated Urges (Motivating Operations).

5. Intracontingency Variables in Criminal Responsibility Evaluations.

6. Risk of Alcohol Recidivism in Evaluating Reinstatement of a Driver’s License.

7. Behavioral Forensic Analysis of Competency-to-Stand Trial in the Evaluation of an Offender Accused of Car-Jacking and Breaking and Entering.

8. Social Contingencies Potentiating Vandalism and Violence

9. Insularity Effects of Self-Reinforcement under Concurrent Variable Interval Punishment Schedules in the Assessment of Repeated Embezzlement

10. Cultural Contingencies of Survival Intermingled with Domestic Violence: A case of Evocative Effects of Metaphorical Extension

11. Contingencies of Vicarious Conditioning Resembling Munchausen by proxy in the Assessment of Parental Competence

12. Intrafamily Contingencies Exposing Contradictory Testimony and Parental Incompetence in Two Parents Vying for Child Custody

13. Avoidance/Escape (Operant) Conditioning and Respondent Biophysical Arousal in the Behavioral Forensic Assessment of an Adolescent Arsonist

14. Effective Communication of Psychological Evaluation Findings for the Court