Behavioral Embryology
1st Edition
Studies on the Development of Behavior and the Nervous System
Editors: Gilbert Gottlieb
Description
Behavioral Embryology deals with the theoretical, philosophical, and empirical problems of behavioral embryology. The book is composed of studies on prenatal neural and behavioral development. The text discussed various topics on behavioral embryology such as the genetic aspects of neuro-embryology; prenatal ""organizing"" effect of gonadal hormones on the brain and later behavior; sensory, motor, or central neural function; overt embryonic or fetal sensitivity; and overt motility and actual behavior. Embryologists, anatomists, cell biologists, physiologists, physicians, and medical researchers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Dedication to W. PreyeR (1841-1897)
Section 1 Behavioral Embryology
Introduction of Behavioral Embryology
I. Aims
II. Tradition
III. Procedures
IV. Conceptions of Development
V. Theoretical Issues
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Section 2 Embryonic Motility and its Neural Correlates
Introduction
Anatomical and Physiological Basis of Embryonic Motility in Birds and Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Some Remarks on Lack of Coordination in Amniote Embryos
III. Spontaneous Motility in Rat Fetuses
IV. The Continuity-Discontinuity Problem on the Behavioral Level
V. Incongruity of Neurogenesis and Development of Behavior
VI. Relation of Neurogenesis and Bioelectrical Phenomena
VII. Responses to Stimulation (Concurrence of Generalized and Local Responses)
VIII. Inhibition
IX. Influence of Function on Structure
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Neurophysiological Aspects of Behavior Development in the Chick Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Behavior of the Chick Embryo
III. Ontogeny of Bioelectric Activity in the Embryonic Spinal Cord
IV. Neural Correlates of Embryonic Motility
V. Effect of Movement-Produced Stimulation on Embryonic Motility: An Electrophysiological Approach
VI. Synchrony and Spatial Distribution of Discharges: Communication within the Embryonic Spinal Cord
VII. Summary
References
Synaptogenesis in the Avian Embryo : Ultrastructure and Possible Behavioral Correlates
I. Introduction
II. General Morphological Development of the Spinal Motor System as Seen in the Light Microscope
III. General Discussion of Synapses
IV. Observations of Synaptogenesis and the Ontogeny of Behavior in the Chicken and Pigeon Embryo
V. Summary and Conclusions
VI. Present and Future Goals
References
The Embryonic Behavior of Certain Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Section 3 Hatching: Hormonal, Physiological, and Behavioral Aspects
Introduction
Prehatching and Hatching Behavior: Comparative and Physiological Consideration
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Aspects of Prehatching and Hatching Behavior
III. The Possible Mechanisms Associated with the Various States of Prehatching
and Hatching Behavior in Birds
IV. The Problem of the Embryonic Origin of Posthatching Motor Patterns
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Sleep and Wakefulness during Early Life in the Domestic Chicken, and Their Relationship to Hatching and Embryonic Motility
I. Introduction
II. Descriptive Studies
III. Experimental Analysis
IV. Discussion
References
Section 4 Sensory Processes: Embryonic Behavior in Birds
Introduction
Some Environmental Effects on the Activity and Development of the Avian Embryo
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Activity and Stages of Development in the Embryo of the Domestic Fowl
III. Interaction between the Embryo and Its Environment outside the Shell by Means of Vocalizations
IV. Response to Siblings
V. Passive Effects Determined by Embryonic Anatomy, Physiology, and the Immediate Environment, without Necessarily Involving Sensory Systems
VI. The Environmental Context of Incubation
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Prenatal Origins of Parent-Young Interactions in Birds: A Naturalistic Approach
General Introduction
I. Sensory Stimulation and Embryonic Motility
II. Sensory Stimulation and Later Behavior
III. Concluding Remarks
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
