Behavioral Addictions
1st Edition
Criteria, Evidence, and Treatment
Description
DSM-V broke new ground in May of 2013, designating a new disorder called "behavioral addiction." Clinicians immediately wanted to know: how is a behavioral addiction different from an impulse control disorder? What are the criteria for determining that some behaviors are addictions rather than impulses? What, if anything, does this mean in terms of effective treatment?
Behavioral Addictions is the first and most authoritative text ever written on the subject of behavioral addictions. This comprehensive work explains the criteria used to determine addiction, the evidence for identifying assorted behaviors as addictions, and the evidence-based treatment for each.
With contributions from preeminent experts covering an exhaustive list of behavioral addictions, this book is unique in its coverage of behavioral addictions, their criteria, and treatment. It is a valuable and timely resource for any clinician treating addictions.
Key Features
- A guide to understanding the new DSM-V designation of behavioral addiction
- Defines the criteria for behavior to be considered an addiction designation
- Discusses the evidence for behaviors meeting addiction criteria
- Identifies what is now, likely will be, and is not a behavioral addiction per evidence
- Discusses behaviors formerly considered impulse control disorders
- Presents evidence-based treatment for each behavioral addiction
Readership
Clinical psychologists in research and practice, psychiatrists, medical doctors, nursing and medical students, and clinicians of all types including social workers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Biography
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. An Introduction to Behavioral Addictions
The History of Behavioral Addictions
Defining and Determining Criteria for a Behavioral Addiction
Theories and Evidence in Support of Behavioral Addictions
Guiding Principles for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions
Societal and Legal Issues
Chapter 2. Behavioral Addiction: The Nexus of Impulsivity and Compulsivity
Introduction
Impulsivity and Compulsivity: What’s it All About?
How do Impulsivity and Compulsivity Relate?
From Impulsivity to Compulsivity in Substance Use Disorder
Behavioral Addiction: on the Border between Impulsivity and Compulsivity
Kleptomania Behavior
An ABC Model to Assess and Manage Compulsive-Impulsive Disorders
Conclusions
Chapter 3. Diagnosis and Treatment of Gambling Disorder
Introduction
Clinical Characteristics
Clinical Assessment
Screening/Diagnostic Instruments
Treatment Options
Psychotherapy
Pharmacotherapy
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Problematic Online Gaming
History and Typology of Online Games
Defining Problematic Online Gaming
Symptomatology and Consequences
Assessment
Epidemiology
Etiology
Prevention and Treatment
Chapter 5. Internet Addiction Disorder: Overview and Controversies
Introduction: Internet Addiction Disorder and its Treatment
Diagnosis and Clinical Criteria
Assessment of Internet Addiction
Prevalence Rates
Psychiatric Comorbidity
Relationship of Internet Addiction with Drug and Alcohol Use
The Phenomenology of Internet Addiction
Personality and Psychosocial Factors Associated with IAD
Cognitive Factors Associated with Problematic Internet Use
Physical and Mental Health Hazards
Treatment
Conclusions
Declaration of Interest
Chapter 6. Social Networking Addiction: An Overview of Preliminary Findings
Brief History of Social Networking
Etiology and Theories of Social Networking Addiction
Epidemiology: Empirical Studies of Social Networking Addiction
Prevention and Treatment of Social Networking Addiction
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Food Addiction: Evidence, Evaluation, and Treatment
Introduction
Criteria and definition
Epidemiology
Evidence for food addiction
Treatment
Prevention: Public Health and Policy Implications
Conclusion
Chapter 8. New Directions in the Pharmacological Treatment of Food Addiction, Overeating, and Obesity
Introduction
The Drive to Overeat
Food Addiction
Reward Deficiency Syndrome
Food Reward System
Surgical Treatments of Obesity
Pharmacotherapies for Treatment of Obesity and Food Addiction
In the Pipeline
FDA-Approved Medications that do not have FDA Indications for Weight Loss
Treatment Approach Based on the Drug Abuse Model
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Sex Addiction: An Overview
Historical Context
Prevalence
SA-Related Diagnoses in the ICD and DSM
Screening Instruments for SA
Cybersex
Comorbidity in SA-Related Disorders
Addiction Interaction Disorder
The Possible Neuroscience of SA
Treatment of Sex Addiction
Summary
Chapter 10. The Tyranny of Love: Love Addiction—An Anthropologist’s View
Romantic Love as a Positive Addiction
Romantic Rejection as a Negative Addiction
Evolution of Romantic Addictions
Infidelity Intensifies Rejection Addiction
Divorce Intensifies Rejection Addiction
Biopsychological Consequences of Rejection
Personality and Love Addictions
Implications for Treatment
Conclusion
Chapter 11. Picking Up the Pieces: Helping Partners and Family Members Survive the Impact of Sex Addiction
Treating Partners of Sex Addicts: Clinical Implications
Staggered Disclosure as a Trauma to the Partner
Treatment for the Partner
Impact of Sex Addiction on Children
Chapter 12. Compulsive Buying Disorder
Introduction
Diagnostic Criteria of Compulsive Buying Disorder
Epidemiology of Compulsive Buying Disorder
Comorbidity
Treatment
Next Steps and Further Research
Chapter 13. Exercise Addiction
The History of Exercise Addiction
Definition and Diagnosis
Assessment
Epidemiology
Comorbidity
Etiology
Treatment
Chapter 14. Meditation and Spirituality-Based Approaches for Addiction
Introduction
Lessons from Alcoholics Anonymous and 12-Step Facilitation
Yoga and Addiction
Mindfulness-Based Meditation
Transcendental Meditation (TM)
Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY)
How does Meditation/SKY Work?
Conclusion
Chapter 15. Behavioral Addiction in American Law: The Future and the Expert’s Role
Introduction
Behavioral Addiction in the Law of the United States - Legal Issues in Which Behavioral Addiction may be Considered
Pitfalls for the Expert Witness
Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 6th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078581
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077249
About the Editor
Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, MD
Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, M.D., is Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Public Health at the Cornell University Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital and a psychiatrist in private practice. He graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his psychiatry residency and fellowship at Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg is a contributing editor of the Journal of Sex Therapy, the author of scientific and lay articles, listed among the Best Doctors® in America and New York Magazine’s Best Doctors, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and the recipient of medical and public service awards from the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and the Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
Since medical school, Dr. Rosenberg has produced and directed films that have been aired on HBO and PBS affiliates and have been recognized by the Academy for Television Arts and Sciences, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the American Museum of Natural History and numerous film festivals. He is a recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award. His films include An Alzheimer’s Story (coproducer/director, PBS affiliates 1985), Through Madness: The Subjective Experience of Psychosis (producer/director, PBS Affiliates, 1991) Why Am I Gay?: Stories of Coming Out in America, (producer/director, HBO, 1993) Back From Madness (producer/director, HBO.1996), Drinking Apart: Families Living Under the Influence, (producer/director/cinematographer, HBO, 2000) and Cancer (executive producer, HBO,2000) and in producing a current HBO-commissioned project on mental illness in America. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0742255/
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University Medical Center, Psychiatry Department,New York, NY, USA and UpperEastHealth.com
Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD
Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD is a licensed clinical psychologist at Upper East Health. Her psychotherapy practice is geared toward working with adolescents and adults, particularly those who struggle with behavioral addictions and compulsions. Dr. Feder received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Princeton University and then went on for her doctorate in clinical psychology from the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Her doctoral training included working at several New York City hospitals, including Bellevue, Beth Israel and St. Luke’s Roosevelt as well as multiple local university counseling centers.
Dr. Feder completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the William Alanson White Institute where she also continues to receive specialized training in working with eating disorders, compulsions and addictions. She has written and presented at professional conferences on the topics of substance abuse, psychological symptoms related to dermatological conditions, camp-based leadership programs and psychotherapy with artists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Wellesley, MA, USA
Reviews
"...inherently practical, useful, and interesting. It offers useful research and diagnostic and clinical information, and is primarily empirical in its presentation. It would serve a variety of professionals as a reference..." --PsycCRITIQUES, November 2014
"The Handbook of Behavioral Addictions is a timely landmark achievement and a must read for anyone interested in addictive and compulsive behavior and its treatment. Rosenberg and Feder have brought us leading addiction experts, who clearly present the growing evidence for including behavioral addictions in the DSM-5 and how best to treat them. While gambling is the first to be included in the DSM-5 chapter on substance related disorders, other behavioral addictions are likely to follow as evidence grows. This is the most important new textbook in addiction psychiatry in recent years." --Richard Frances MD, Founder of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry
"Just in time for DSM-5’s inclusion of Gambling Disorder as the first non-substance related addiction amongst the Substance Use Disorders, Drs. Rosenberg and Felder have compiled Behavioral Addictions: Criteria, Evidence, and Treatment, a well-written and evidence-based work which will be useful to clinicians and researchers alike. The chapters on addictions as varied as gambling, shopping, sex, and food, are written by luminaries in the field, all of whom carefully define the relatively sparse data, surmise what they can, and offer recommendations for the clinic. The book benefits from a common thread of serious inquiry; into the very definition of behavioral addiction, to the peer-led support groups, to the various psychological and pharmacological treatments for these confounding conditions. Rather than offer easy answers to the questions which the behavioral conditions provoke, the various chapters present the available research and clinical lore, and point the reader in the right – or at least sensible – direction, in trying to understand and treat the behavioral addictions." --Laurence M. Westreich, M.D., President, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and Clincal Associate Professor, New York University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, Division of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
Review quotes from Bruce Roseman, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
"It is well written, nicely organized, and a fountain of useful information:
- Behavioral Addictions should be compulsory reading for every single medical student and residents
- It is organized into easily usable common sense sections
- It serves well as resource for not only understanding behavioral addictions but also laying out treatment regimens
- It is the right book at the right time. Behavioral addictions are finally being recognized as significant part of every doctor's medical practice, and until now there really has not been a good "go to" reference for information
- It will do for behavioral addictions what Harrisons did for Medicine
- It belongs on the bookshelf of every medical student, resident, and practicing physician
- I have every intention of keeping this book on my shelf in my office and referring to it frequently. I have been a family physician in private practice in Manhattan for 30 years"