Behavioral Addictions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124077249, 9780124078581

Behavioral Addictions

1st Edition

Criteria, Evidence, and Treatment

Editors: Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, MD Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD
eBook ISBN: 9780124078581
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124077249
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th March 2014
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.86
68.73
74.95
63.71
55.00
46.75
63.50
53.98
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
56.95
48.41
73.95
62.86
45.99
39.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

DSM-V broke new ground in May of 2013, designating a new disorder called "behavioral addiction." Clinicians immediately wanted to know: how is a behavioral addiction different from an impulse control disorder? What are the criteria for determining that some behaviors are addictions rather than impulses? What, if anything, does this mean in terms of effective treatment?

Behavioral Addictions is the first and most authoritative text ever written on the subject of behavioral addictions. This comprehensive work explains the criteria used to determine addiction, the evidence for identifying assorted behaviors as addictions, and the evidence-based treatment for each.

With contributions from preeminent experts covering an exhaustive list of behavioral addictions, this book is unique in its coverage of behavioral addictions, their criteria, and treatment. It is a valuable and timely resource for any clinician treating addictions.

Key Features

  • A guide to understanding the new DSM-V designation of behavioral addiction
  • Defines the criteria for behavior to be considered an addiction designation
  • Discusses the evidence for behaviors meeting addiction criteria
  • Identifies what is now, likely will be, and is not a behavioral addiction per evidence
  • Discusses behaviors formerly considered impulse control disorders
  • Presents evidence-based treatment for each behavioral addiction

Readership

Clinical psychologists in research and practice, psychiatrists, medical doctors, nursing and medical students, and clinicians of all types including social workers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Biography

List of Contributors

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Behavioral Addictions

The History of Behavioral Addictions

Defining and Determining Criteria for a Behavioral Addiction

Theories and Evidence in Support of Behavioral Addictions

Guiding Principles for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Societal and Legal Issues

Chapter 2. Behavioral Addiction: The Nexus of Impulsivity and Compulsivity

Introduction

Impulsivity and Compulsivity: What’s it All About?

How do Impulsivity and Compulsivity Relate?

From Impulsivity to Compulsivity in Substance Use Disorder

Behavioral Addiction: on the Border between Impulsivity and Compulsivity

Kleptomania Behavior

An ABC Model to Assess and Manage Compulsive-Impulsive Disorders

Conclusions

Chapter 3. Diagnosis and Treatment of Gambling Disorder

Introduction

Clinical Characteristics

Clinical Assessment

Screening/Diagnostic Instruments

Treatment Options

Psychotherapy

Pharmacotherapy

Conclusions

Chapter 4. Problematic Online Gaming

History and Typology of Online Games

Defining Problematic Online Gaming

Symptomatology and Consequences

Assessment

Epidemiology

Etiology

Prevention and Treatment

Chapter 5. Internet Addiction Disorder: Overview and Controversies

Introduction: Internet Addiction Disorder and its Treatment

Diagnosis and Clinical Criteria

Assessment of Internet Addiction

Prevalence Rates

Psychiatric Comorbidity

Relationship of Internet Addiction with Drug and Alcohol Use

The Phenomenology of Internet Addiction

Personality and Psychosocial Factors Associated with IAD

Cognitive Factors Associated with Problematic Internet Use

Physical and Mental Health Hazards

Treatment

Conclusions

Declaration of Interest

Chapter 6. Social Networking Addiction: An Overview of Preliminary Findings

Brief History of Social Networking

Etiology and Theories of Social Networking Addiction

Epidemiology: Empirical Studies of Social Networking Addiction

Prevention and Treatment of Social Networking Addiction

Conclusions

Chapter 7. Food Addiction: Evidence, Evaluation, and Treatment

Introduction

Criteria and definition

Epidemiology

Evidence for food addiction

Treatment

Prevention: Public Health and Policy Implications

Conclusion

Chapter 8. New Directions in the Pharmacological Treatment of Food Addiction, Overeating, and Obesity

Introduction

The Drive to Overeat

Food Addiction

Reward Deficiency Syndrome

Food Reward System

Surgical Treatments of Obesity

Pharmacotherapies for Treatment of Obesity and Food Addiction

In the Pipeline

FDA-Approved Medications that do not have FDA Indications for Weight Loss

Treatment Approach Based on the Drug Abuse Model

Conclusion

Chapter 9. Sex Addiction: An Overview

Historical Context

Prevalence

SA-Related Diagnoses in the ICD and DSM

Screening Instruments for SA

Cybersex

Comorbidity in SA-Related Disorders

Addiction Interaction Disorder

The Possible Neuroscience of SA

Treatment of Sex Addiction

Summary

Chapter 10. The Tyranny of Love: Love Addiction—An Anthropologist’s View

Romantic Love as a Positive Addiction

Romantic Rejection as a Negative Addiction

Evolution of Romantic Addictions

Infidelity Intensifies Rejection Addiction

Divorce Intensifies Rejection Addiction

Biopsychological Consequences of Rejection

Personality and Love Addictions

Implications for Treatment

Conclusion

Chapter 11. Picking Up the Pieces: Helping Partners and Family Members Survive the Impact of Sex Addiction

Treating Partners of Sex Addicts: Clinical Implications

Staggered Disclosure as a Trauma to the Partner

Treatment for the Partner

Impact of Sex Addiction on Children

Chapter 12. Compulsive Buying Disorder

Introduction

Diagnostic Criteria of Compulsive Buying Disorder

Epidemiology of Compulsive Buying Disorder

Comorbidity

Treatment

Next Steps and Further Research

Chapter 13. Exercise Addiction

The History of Exercise Addiction

Definition and Diagnosis

Assessment

Epidemiology

Comorbidity

Etiology

Treatment

Chapter 14. Meditation and Spirituality-Based Approaches for Addiction

Introduction

Lessons from Alcoholics Anonymous and 12-Step Facilitation

Yoga and Addiction

Mindfulness-Based Meditation

Transcendental Meditation (TM)

Sudarshan Kriya Yoga (SKY)

How does Meditation/SKY Work?

Conclusion

Chapter 15. Behavioral Addiction in American Law: The Future and the Expert’s Role

Introduction

Behavioral Addiction in the Law of the United States - Legal Issues in Which Behavioral Addiction may be Considered

Pitfalls for the Expert Witness

Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124078581
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124077249

About the Editor

Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, MD

Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, MD

Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, M.D., is Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Public Health at the Cornell University Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital and a psychiatrist in private practice. He graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his psychiatry residency and fellowship at Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberg is a contributing editor of the Journal of Sex Therapy, the author of scientific and lay articles, listed among the Best Doctors® in America and New York Magazine’s Best Doctors, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and the recipient of medical and public service awards from the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and the Alliance for the Mentally Ill.

Since medical school, Dr. Rosenberg has produced and directed films that have been aired on HBO and PBS affiliates and have been recognized by the Academy for Television Arts and Sciences, the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the American Museum of Natural History and numerous film festivals. He is a recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award. His films include An Alzheimer’s Story (coproducer/director, PBS affiliates 1985), Through Madness: The Subjective Experience of Psychosis (producer/director, PBS Affiliates, 1991) Why Am I Gay?: Stories of Coming Out in America, (producer/director, HBO, 1993) Back From Madness (producer/director, HBO.1996), Drinking Apart: Families Living Under the Influence, (producer/director/cinematographer, HBO, 2000) and Cancer (executive producer, HBO,2000) and in producing a current HBO-commissioned project on mental illness in America. http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0742255/

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University Medical Center, Psychiatry Department,New York, NY, USA and UpperEastHealth.com

Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD

Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD

Laura Curtiss Feder, PsyD is a licensed clinical psychologist at Upper East Health. Her psychotherapy practice is geared toward working with adolescents and adults, particularly those who struggle with behavioral addictions and compulsions. Dr. Feder received an undergraduate degree in psychology from Princeton University and then went on for her doctorate in clinical psychology from the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Her doctoral training included working at several New York City hospitals, including Bellevue, Beth Israel and St. Luke’s Roosevelt as well as multiple local university counseling centers.

Dr. Feder completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the William Alanson White Institute where she also continues to receive specialized training in working with eating disorders, compulsions and addictions. She has written and presented at professional conferences on the topics of substance abuse, psychological symptoms related to dermatological conditions, camp-based leadership programs and psychotherapy with artists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Wellesley, MA, USA

Reviews

"...inherently practical, useful, and interesting. It offers useful research and diagnostic and clinical information, and is primarily empirical in its presentation. It would serve a variety of professionals as a reference..." --PsycCRITIQUES, November 2014

"The Handbook of Behavioral Addictions is a timely landmark achievement and a must read for anyone interested in addictive and compulsive behavior and its treatment. Rosenberg and Feder have brought us leading addiction experts, who clearly present  the growing evidence for including behavioral addictions in the DSM-5 and how best to treat them. While gambling is the first to be included in the DSM-5 chapter on substance related disorders, other behavioral addictions are likely to follow as evidence grows. This is the most important new textbook in addiction psychiatry in recent years." --Richard Frances MD, Founder of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry

"Just in time for DSM-5’s inclusion of Gambling Disorder  as the first non-substance related addiction amongst the Substance Use Disorders, Drs. Rosenberg and Felder have compiled Behavioral Addictions: Criteria, Evidence, and  Treatment, a well-written and evidence-based  work which will be useful to clinicians and researchers alike. The chapters on addictions as varied as gambling, shopping, sex, and food, are written by luminaries in the field, all of whom carefully define the relatively sparse  data, surmise what they can,  and offer recommendations for the clinic. The book benefits from a common thread of serious inquiry; into the very definition of behavioral addiction, to the peer-led support groups, to the various psychological and pharmacological treatments for these confounding conditions. Rather than   offer easy answers to the questions which the behavioral conditions provoke, the various chapters present the available research and clinical lore, and point the reader in the right – or at least  sensible – direction,  in trying to understand and treat  the behavioral addictions." --Laurence M. Westreich, M.D., President, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and Clincal Associate Professor, New York University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, Division of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Review quotes from Bruce Roseman, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

     "It is well written, nicely organized, and a fountain of useful information:

  • Behavioral Addictions should be compulsory reading for every single medical student and residents
  • It is organized into easily usable common sense sections
  • It serves well as resource for not only understanding behavioral addictions but also laying out treatment regimens
  • It is the right book at the right time. Behavioral addictions are finally being recognized as significant part of every doctor's medical practice, and until now there really has not been a good "go to" reference for information
  • It will do for behavioral addictions what Harrisons did for Medicine
  • It belongs on the bookshelf of every medical student, resident, and practicing physician
  • I have every intention of keeping this book on my shelf in my office and referring to it frequently. I have been a family physician in private practice in Manhattan for 30 years"

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.