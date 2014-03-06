"...inherently practical, useful, and interesting. It offers useful research and diagnostic and clinical information, and is primarily empirical in its presentation. It would serve a variety of professionals as a reference..." --PsycCRITIQUES, November 2014

"The Handbook of Behavioral Addictions is a timely landmark achievement and a must read for anyone interested in addictive and compulsive behavior and its treatment. Rosenberg and Feder have brought us leading addiction experts, who clearly present the growing evidence for including behavioral addictions in the DSM-5 and how best to treat them. While gambling is the first to be included in the DSM-5 chapter on substance related disorders, other behavioral addictions are likely to follow as evidence grows. This is the most important new textbook in addiction psychiatry in recent years." --Richard Frances MD, Founder of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry

"Just in time for DSM-5’s inclusion of Gambling Disorder as the first non-substance related addiction amongst the Substance Use Disorders, Drs. Rosenberg and Felder have compiled Behavioral Addictions: Criteria, Evidence, and Treatment, a well-written and evidence-based work which will be useful to clinicians and researchers alike. The chapters on addictions as varied as gambling, shopping, sex, and food, are written by luminaries in the field, all of whom carefully define the relatively sparse data, surmise what they can, and offer recommendations for the clinic. The book benefits from a common thread of serious inquiry; into the very definition of behavioral addiction, to the peer-led support groups, to the various psychological and pharmacological treatments for these confounding conditions. Rather than offer easy answers to the questions which the behavioral conditions provoke, the various chapters present the available research and clinical lore, and point the reader in the right – or at least sensible – direction, in trying to understand and treat the behavioral addictions." --Laurence M. Westreich, M.D., President, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and Clincal Associate Professor, New York University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, Division of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Review quotes from Bruce Roseman, MD, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

"It is well written, nicely organized, and a fountain of useful information: