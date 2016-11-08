Behavior Change Research and Theory
1st Edition
Psychological and Technological Perspectives
Description
Behavior Change Research and Theory: Psychological and Technological Perspectives provides a unified account of behavior change theories and broad coverage of application domains and best practices. From a psychological and human-computer interaction perspective, the book puts a strong emphasis on the psychological foundations of behavior change, and explores the relationship between technology and behavior change. It will cover the major behavior change theories: planned behavior; health belief model; protection motivation; transtheoretical; and more recent approaches to behavior change like Nudge, and Mindspace.
The section on health research and behavior change will cover interventions like diet and fitness, mental health, smoking cessation, and diabetes management. Topics also include financial and security research, and behavior change in relation to financial and other forms of sensitive information (passwords, phishing, and financial transactions). The last section will highlight the challenges and opportunities afforded by the increasing use of mobile technology with respect to the design of programs and apps aimed at facilitating behavior change and the role of social media.
Key Features
- Provides case studies of key theoretical models of behavior change
- Evaluates the success of key theories
- Details cost/benefit analyses of each particular approach
- Includes techniques such as implementation intentions, self-affirmation, feedback, and social support
- Offers practical consideration of the impact of technology and design
- Delves into sustainability issues such as recycling and energy reduction
- Highlights future directions for research
Readership
Researchers, students, and practitioners/clinicians in psychology and human-computer interaction. Will also be applicable to disciplines of health, design, law, and business
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Introduction: Digital Behavior Change
- Chapter 1: Planning Interventions to Change Behavior
- Abstract
- Overview
- Introduction
- Change is possible
- Changing individuals or changing environments
- What’s in a behavior change intervention?
- Choice or habit
- Changing impulsive processes
- Detailed tailoring is critical to effective planning
- Evaluation of behavior change interventions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Designing and Delivering Interventions for Health Behavior Change in Adolescents Using Multitechnology Systems: From Identification of Target Behaviors to Implementation
- Abstract
- Overview
- Background
- The importance of understanding the target behavior in context
- Behavior change intervention design frameworks
- Identifying implementation factors
- Designing and delivering HBCIs for adolescents
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Software Design Patterns for Persuasive Computer–Human Dialogue: Reminder, Reward, and Instant Feedback
- Abstract
- Overview
- Theoretical background
- Software design patterns for computer-human dialogue support in BCSSs
- Example implementation
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Evaluating Mobile-Based Behavior Change Support Systems for Health and Well-Being
- Abstract
- Background
- Objectives and Methodology
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Self-Affirmation Interventions to Change Health Behaviors
- Abstract
- When health communication is ineffective…
- Protecting the self—why health education sometimes just doesn’t work
- Affirming the self—reducing the need for defensive responses
- Self-affirmation and health behaviors
- Self-affirmation in interventions to change health behaviors
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Behavior Change Interventions for Cybersecurity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Behavioral Economics and Choice Architecture
- Theoretical Models of Behavior and Change
- An Integrated Approach to the Design of Cybersecurity Interventions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Automatic Tracking of Behavior With Smartphones: Potential for Behavior Change Interventions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Automatic tracking of behavior
- Discussion
- Chapter 8: Intervening Online: Evaluating Methods, Assessing Outcomes, and Signposting Future Directions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evaluation case studies
- Discussion
- Chapter 9: BinCam: Evaluating Persuasion at Multiple Scales
- Abstract
- Overview
- Introduction
- Background
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027059
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128026908
About the Editor
Linda Little
Linda Little is a Reader and Chartered Psychologist and an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society. She teaches Social Psychology at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the Department of Psychology, Northumbria University, UK. She is also an Associate Director of the Psychology and Communications Technology (PaCT) Lab. PaCT Lab is based at Northumbria University and is one of the few HCI (Human Computer Interaction) research and training facilities within a psychology department.
Linda’s main research areas are behaviour change techniques, privacy, trust, technology use in public places, the impact of age and disability on technology use. Her research has been funded by major research grants from the ESRC, EPSRC, MOD and industry. She has attracted (as PI and CoI) grants totalling approximately £1.7 million and published widely in the fields of accessibility, privacy, security and trust. She has developed new methods for assessing existing and future technologies. Linda has also worked with local companies increasing the research capacity and culture of the North East. Linda has undertaken consultancy work and regularly presents her work at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
PaCT Lab, Department of Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Elizabeth Sillence
Elizabeth Sillence is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Northumbria University, UK and a founding member of the PaCT Lab (http://www.pactlab.org.uk). Her research interests are centred around trust and social exchange within e-health environments and she is currently examining the role of online patient experience on behaviour and decision making. Liz has published over 50 articles on trust, advice, decision making and online communication and has also written on ethical issues in mobile human-computer-interaction.
Affiliations and Expertise
PaCT Lab, Department of Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Adam Joinson
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Management, University of Bath, Bath, United Kingdom