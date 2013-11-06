Beef Heifer Development, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: David Patterson Michael Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323261371
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261364
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Description
The latest information on heifer development in beef cattle for the food animal practitioner! Topics include rebuilding the US cowherd, physiology and endocrinology of puberty, nutritional development and the target weight debate, long-term reproductive health, effect of prenatal programming on development, economics of development, synchronization of estrus and ovulation, post breeding heifer management, management strategies for adding value to heifers, and more!
Details
About the Authors
David Patterson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Animal Sciences, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO
Michael Smith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Animal Sciences, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO
