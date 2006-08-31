Bedlam Among the Bedpans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323045247

Bedlam Among the Bedpans

1st Edition

Humor in Nursing

Authors: Amy Young
Paperback ISBN: 9780323045247
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 31st August 2006
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A must-read for nursing professionals, Bedlam Among the Bedpans: Humor in Nursing, includes over 100 of the funniest and most creative stories about nursing collected from nursing journals, books, and the internet that highlight the humor in the situations nurses face every day. Inspired by the experiences of real nurses, the stories relate situations with insights that only nurses who have "been there" in the field could have.

Key Features

  • Includes some of the best pieces of creative and humorous writing published in the past 20 years.
  • Stories that help nurses see the humor in challenging situations they encounter every day.
  • Funny cartoons and illustrations that add even more humor to the book.
  • Compiled by an academic librarian, this book includes a carefully chosen and well-rounded collection of entertaining stories.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 IT’S A FINE LIFE

Top 10 Reasons to Become a Nurse

Top Ten Reasons to Become a School Nurse

You Know You’re a Nurse When

You Might Be an Emergency Room (ER) Nurse If…

Celebrate! Celebrate! Dance to the Music of Nursing

So What Really Made You Become a Nurse?

You Know It’s Gonna Be a Day When…

Your Patient’s a Nurse When…

10 Signs You Have Become Obsessed with Home Care

You Might Be a Nurse If…

Top Ten Reasons Why I Went into Nursing

You May Have Too Much Experience as an Emergency Nurse if…

Top Ten Signs That It’s Going to be a Bad Shift

You Know You’re a Nurse When…


Chapter 2 LOOKIN’ GOOD BUT FEELIN’ BAD

Blood Pressure

Need You Ask?

Denture Adventures

Odious Odours

What a Weekend!

The Crisis of Today

Not Just Window Dressing: Gowns as the Latest Fashion

‘Twas the Night before Christmas: Codes for the Holidays

Fire Drill Protocol

Passing Fads

Kidney Confusion

More “Official Explanations” of Emergency Nursing

Hold the Mayo

Medical Mishaps

Pre-op Instructions as Our Patients Hear Them

Pot Luck

How High is Too High?

Even Nurses Have to Laugh


Chapter 3 YOU’RE THE TOP

Treat Your Nurse Right

It’s Hard to Live with a Nurse Because…

True Life: The World According to a Practice Nurse

The Nurse

This Time I Mean It

What’s In a Name

Nurses Do It Better

We Are a Funny Lot

Achy Breaky Neck

Bubbles

Can You Hear Me Now?

Nurses Whose Names Give Away a Tad Too Much

Beware: Mum Under Training

Woe to be The Kid of Nurse!


Chapter 4 SHALL I TELL YOU WHAT I THINK OF YOU?

Praise Nurses and Your Patients Will Live Forever or Die Happy

Bugs are Not Funny Syndrome

3 Doctors & 3 Nurses

Meeting Her Needs

A New Speech Therapy Technique

Skipping the Beat

A Doctor, a Nurse, and a Shredder

Fast! Warm! Fuzzy! Emergency!

Help?

Creating the “Wow” Experience


Chapter 5 COULD WE START AGAIN, PLEASE?

Help…I’ve Misplaced My Pronoun!

Charting Bloopers: Spelling Errors

Lost for Words

The Study of “Ology”

Charting Chuckles

More Charting Chuckles

Medical Terminology 101

Top Ten Odd Medical Record Statements

CPT Codes That Will Make You Chuckle

Premedicated Humor

Quotable Quotes from Transcription

My Trips Over the Language Barrier

Clarification, Please!

Document—Don’t Duckamint!

Acronyms anon

Mr. Jones’ Diary


Chapter 6 NIGHT AND DAY

Finding Humor in Our Workplace

Nursing Realities

Desperate Strategies for Last-minute Staffing

Top Ten Reasons (and More) Why I Want Star Trek’s Medical Beds in My Unit!

What Does R.N. Really Stand For?

A Mind of ITs Own

Do You Know Me? I’m a Nurse

I Wish I’d Shaved My Legs

Bathroom Humor

Yep, That’s My Job Too!

Images of The Perfect Nurse

Paydirt

What are YOU Like?

Twas the Night Before Christmas

“Twas the Night…”


Chapter 7 THE ROAD YOU DIDN’T TAKE

Professor Plume’s Letters

My Most Humorous Moment in Nursing

Constipation among Operating Room Nurses: Flatulence as Evidence

Do Your Own Homework

Pie-eyed and Deskless

But is it Sterile?

Stating the Obvious

Keeping Them in Stitches: Humor in Perioperative Education

Bathing Beauty

Media Lament

Best Excuses if You Get Caught Sleeping at Your Desk

Expert Nurse vs. Educated Nurse


Chapter 8 LOOK FOR THE SILVER LINING

Modern Nurses Need a Perfect Body

Memorandum: Addendum to the Employee Handbook

A Cost Saving Memo

The Six Million Dollar Nurse

Reengineering for the Birds

Arsenic and Old Remedies

The Joys of Aging

Cuts by Any Other Name

How to Know You Are Growing Older

Identity Crisis

Rear View

30 Thoughts for 30 Years

I’m Too Old for This!

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323045247

About the Author

Amy Young

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Librarian, Wisser Library, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.