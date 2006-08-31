Bedlam Among the Bedpans
1st Edition
Humor in Nursing
Description
A must-read for nursing professionals, Bedlam Among the Bedpans: Humor in Nursing, includes over 100 of the funniest and most creative stories about nursing collected from nursing journals, books, and the internet that highlight the humor in the situations nurses face every day. Inspired by the experiences of real nurses, the stories relate situations with insights that only nurses who have "been there" in the field could have.
Key Features
- Includes some of the best pieces of creative and humorous writing published in the past 20 years.
- Stories that help nurses see the humor in challenging situations they encounter every day.
- Funny cartoons and illustrations that add even more humor to the book.
- Compiled by an academic librarian, this book includes a carefully chosen and well-rounded collection of entertaining stories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 IT’S A FINE LIFE
Top 10 Reasons to Become a Nurse
Top Ten Reasons to Become a School Nurse
You Know You’re a Nurse When
You Might Be an Emergency Room (ER) Nurse If…
Celebrate! Celebrate! Dance to the Music of Nursing
So What Really Made You Become a Nurse?
You Know It’s Gonna Be a Day When…
Your Patient’s a Nurse When…
10 Signs You Have Become Obsessed with Home Care
You Might Be a Nurse If…
Top Ten Reasons Why I Went into Nursing
You May Have Too Much Experience as an Emergency Nurse if…
Top Ten Signs That It’s Going to be a Bad Shift
You Know You’re a Nurse When…
Chapter 2 LOOKIN’ GOOD BUT FEELIN’ BAD
Blood Pressure
Need You Ask?
Denture Adventures
Odious Odours
What a Weekend!
The Crisis of Today
Not Just Window Dressing: Gowns as the Latest Fashion
‘Twas the Night before Christmas: Codes for the Holidays
Fire Drill Protocol
Passing Fads
Kidney Confusion
More “Official Explanations” of Emergency Nursing
Hold the Mayo
Medical Mishaps
Pre-op Instructions as Our Patients Hear Them
Pot Luck
How High is Too High?
Even Nurses Have to Laugh
Chapter 3 YOU’RE THE TOP
Treat Your Nurse Right
It’s Hard to Live with a Nurse Because…
True Life: The World According to a Practice Nurse
The Nurse
This Time I Mean It
What’s In a Name
Nurses Do It Better
We Are a Funny Lot
Achy Breaky Neck
Bubbles
Can You Hear Me Now?
Nurses Whose Names Give Away a Tad Too Much
Beware: Mum Under Training
Woe to be The Kid of Nurse!
Chapter 4 SHALL I TELL YOU WHAT I THINK OF YOU?
Praise Nurses and Your Patients Will Live Forever or Die Happy
Bugs are Not Funny Syndrome
3 Doctors & 3 Nurses
Meeting Her Needs
A New Speech Therapy Technique
Skipping the Beat
A Doctor, a Nurse, and a Shredder
Fast! Warm! Fuzzy! Emergency!
Help?
Creating the “Wow” Experience
Chapter 5 COULD WE START AGAIN, PLEASE?
Help…I’ve Misplaced My Pronoun!
Charting Bloopers: Spelling Errors
Lost for Words
The Study of “Ology”
Charting Chuckles
More Charting Chuckles
Medical Terminology 101
Top Ten Odd Medical Record Statements
CPT Codes That Will Make You Chuckle
Premedicated Humor
Quotable Quotes from Transcription
My Trips Over the Language Barrier
Clarification, Please!
Document—Don’t Duckamint!
Acronyms anon
Mr. Jones’ Diary
Chapter 6 NIGHT AND DAY
Finding Humor in Our Workplace
Nursing Realities
Desperate Strategies for Last-minute Staffing
Top Ten Reasons (and More) Why I Want Star Trek’s Medical Beds in My Unit!
What Does R.N. Really Stand For?
A Mind of ITs Own
Do You Know Me? I’m a Nurse
I Wish I’d Shaved My Legs
Bathroom Humor
Yep, That’s My Job Too!
Images of The Perfect Nurse
Paydirt
What are YOU Like?
Twas the Night Before Christmas
“Twas the Night…”
Chapter 7 THE ROAD YOU DIDN’T TAKE
Professor Plume’s Letters
My Most Humorous Moment in Nursing
Constipation among Operating Room Nurses: Flatulence as Evidence
Do Your Own Homework
Pie-eyed and Deskless
But is it Sterile?
Stating the Obvious
Keeping Them in Stitches: Humor in Perioperative Education
Bathing Beauty
Media Lament
Best Excuses if You Get Caught Sleeping at Your Desk
Expert Nurse vs. Educated Nurse
Chapter 8 LOOK FOR THE SILVER LINING
Modern Nurses Need a Perfect Body
Memorandum: Addendum to the Employee Handbook
A Cost Saving Memo
The Six Million Dollar Nurse
Reengineering for the Birds
Arsenic and Old Remedies
The Joys of Aging
Cuts by Any Other Name
How to Know You Are Growing Older
Identity Crisis
Rear View
30 Thoughts for 30 Years
I’m Too Old for This!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 31st August 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323045247
About the Author
Amy Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Librarian, Wisser Library, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, NY