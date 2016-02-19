Beams and Framed Structures - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080179452, 9781483160580

Beams and Framed Structures

2nd Edition

Structures and Solid Body Mechanics

Authors: Jacques Heyman
Editors: B. G. Neal
eBook ISBN: 9781483160580
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 144
Description

Beams and Framed Structures, Second Edition deals with the material strength and stiffness of beams and plane frames. The theory of structures, as applied to frames, is examined, with emphasis on bending moments throughout the frame and the resulting deformations. Linear elastic structures and plastic collapse and elastic-plastic structures are considered.

Comprised of three chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the basic equations on equilibrium, deformation, virtual work, and the relationship between bending moment and curvature. The next chapter is devoted to elastic beams and frames, with particular reference to the principle of superposition; energy methods for elastic frames; moment distribution; and thermal effects. The final chapter focuses on plastic beams and frames and covers topics such as theorems of plastic collapse; elastic-plastic analysis; deflexions at collapse; and interaction diagrams. Throughout the text, it is assumed that all members of a frame remain stable, so that instability phenomena do not occur.

This monograph will be of interest to structural and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. The Basic Equations

Equilibrium

Concentrated Loads

Reactant Bending Moment Diagrams

Deformation

Boundary Conditions

Mechanisms and Redundancies

Virtual Work

Equilibrium Equations Derived from Mechanisms

Bending Moment/Curvature Relationship

2. Elastic Beams and Frames

Solution by Direct Integration

Macaulay's Method

The Principle of Superposition

Deflexion Coefficients

Slope-Deflexion Equations

Other Methods

Direct Application of Virtual Work

Energy Methods for Elastic Frames

Reciprocal Theorem

Model Analysis

Moment Distribution

Matrix Formulation

Thermal Effects

3. Plastic Beams and Frames

Theorems of Plastic Collapse

Method of Combination of Mechanisms

Interaction Diagrams

Incremental Collapse

Elastic—Plastic Analysis

Deflexions at Collapse

Problems

About the Author

Jacques Heyman

About the Editor

B. G. Neal

