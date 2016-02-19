Beams and Framed Structures, Second Edition deals with the material strength and stiffness of beams and plane frames. The theory of structures, as applied to frames, is examined, with emphasis on bending moments throughout the frame and the resulting deformations. Linear elastic structures and plastic collapse and elastic-plastic structures are considered.

Comprised of three chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the basic equations on equilibrium, deformation, virtual work, and the relationship between bending moment and curvature. The next chapter is devoted to elastic beams and frames, with particular reference to the principle of superposition; energy methods for elastic frames; moment distribution; and thermal effects. The final chapter focuses on plastic beams and frames and covers topics such as theorems of plastic collapse; elastic-plastic analysis; deflexions at collapse; and interaction diagrams. Throughout the text, it is assumed that all members of a frame remain stable, so that instability phenomena do not occur.

This monograph will be of interest to structural and mechanical engineers.