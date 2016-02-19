Beams and Framed Structures
2nd Edition
Structures and Solid Body Mechanics
Description
Beams and Framed Structures, Second Edition deals with the material strength and stiffness of beams and plane frames. The theory of structures, as applied to frames, is examined, with emphasis on bending moments throughout the frame and the resulting deformations. Linear elastic structures and plastic collapse and elastic-plastic structures are considered.
Comprised of three chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the basic equations on equilibrium, deformation, virtual work, and the relationship between bending moment and curvature. The next chapter is devoted to elastic beams and frames, with particular reference to the principle of superposition; energy methods for elastic frames; moment distribution; and thermal effects. The final chapter focuses on plastic beams and frames and covers topics such as theorems of plastic collapse; elastic-plastic analysis; deflexions at collapse; and interaction diagrams. Throughout the text, it is assumed that all members of a frame remain stable, so that instability phenomena do not occur.
This monograph will be of interest to structural and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. The Basic Equations
Equilibrium
Concentrated Loads
Reactant Bending Moment Diagrams
Deformation
Boundary Conditions
Mechanisms and Redundancies
Virtual Work
Equilibrium Equations Derived from Mechanisms
Bending Moment/Curvature Relationship
2. Elastic Beams and Frames
Solution by Direct Integration
Macaulay's Method
The Principle of Superposition
Deflexion Coefficients
Slope-Deflexion Equations
Other Methods
Direct Application of Virtual Work
Energy Methods for Elastic Frames
Reciprocal Theorem
Model Analysis
Moment Distribution
Matrix Formulation
Thermal Effects
3. Plastic Beams and Frames
Theorems of Plastic Collapse
Method of Combination of Mechanisms
Interaction Diagrams
Incremental Collapse
Elastic—Plastic Analysis
Deflexions at Collapse
Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160580