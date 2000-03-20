Battery Reference Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750646253, 9780080499956

Battery Reference Book

3rd Edition

Authors: Thomas P J Crompton
eBook ISBN: 9780080499956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750646253
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302840
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th March 2000
Page Count: 800
Description

Crompton's Battery Reference Book has become the standard reference source for a wide range of professionals and students involved in designing, manufacturing, and specifying products and systems that use batteries.

This book is unique in providing extensive data on specific battery types, manufacturers and suppliers, as well as covering the theory - an aspect of the book which makes an updated edition important for every professional's library. The coverage of different types of battery is fully comprehensive, ranging from minute button cells to large installations weighing several hundred tonnes.

Key Features

  • Must-have information and data on all classes of battery in an accessible form
  • Essential reference for design engineers in automotive and aerospace applications, telecommunications equipment, household appliances, etc.
  • Informs you of developments over the past five years

Readership

Professional/academic. Electrical engineers and designers working with batteries

Table of Contents

Introduction to battery technology
Guidelines to battery selection
Part 1: Battery characteristics
Part 2: Battery theory and design
Part 3: Battery performance evaluation
Part 4: Battery applications

Part 5: Battery charging
Part 6: Battery suppliers

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080499956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750646253
Paperback ISBN:
9781493302840

About the Author

Thomas P J Crompton

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Surgical Registrar, SE Thames Rotation, London, UK

Reviews

Review of first edition:
"Elektor Electronics: 'Until Battery Reference Book became available... I and many of my colleagues had nothing to refer to but the manufacturers' data sheets."

Review of the second edition:
"Elektor Electronics: 'Battery Reference Book should prove a godsend for designers of all types of battery-operated equipment, battery manufacturers, and electrical and electronic engineers and technicians who use batteries in their work. It should also prove useful to research organizations."

"Battery Reference Book... is probably the most comprehensive battery reference book you'll find... This is a one-of-a-kind book... Clearly written with a slightly English tone, batteryists everywhere should include it in the technical library. Highly recommended." --Jim Hansen

Ratings and Reviews

