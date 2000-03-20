Battery Reference Book
3rd Edition
Crompton's Battery Reference Book has become the standard reference source for a wide range of professionals and students involved in designing, manufacturing, and specifying products and systems that use batteries.
This book is unique in providing extensive data on specific battery types, manufacturers and suppliers, as well as covering the theory - an aspect of the book which makes an updated edition important for every professional's library. The coverage of different types of battery is fully comprehensive, ranging from minute button cells to large installations weighing several hundred tonnes.
- Must-have information and data on all classes of battery in an accessible form
- Essential reference for design engineers in automotive and aerospace applications, telecommunications equipment, household appliances, etc.
- Informs you of developments over the past five years
Professional/academic. Electrical engineers and designers working with batteries
Introduction to battery technology
Guidelines to battery selection
Part 1: Battery characteristics
Part 2: Battery theory and design
Part 3: Battery performance evaluation
Part 4: Battery applications
Part 5: Battery charging
Part 6: Battery suppliers
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 20th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750646253
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302840
Thomas P J Crompton
Review of first edition:
"Elektor Electronics: 'Until Battery Reference Book became available... I and many of my colleagues had nothing to refer to but the manufacturers' data sheets."
Review of the second edition:
"Elektor Electronics: 'Battery Reference Book should prove a godsend for designers of all types of battery-operated equipment, battery manufacturers, and electrical and electronic engineers and technicians who use batteries in their work. It should also prove useful to research organizations."
"Battery Reference Book... is probably the most comprehensive battery reference book you'll find... This is a one-of-a-kind book... Clearly written with a slightly English tone, batteryists everywhere should include it in the technical library. Highly recommended." --Jim Hansen