Battery Operated Devices and Systems
1st Edition
From Portable Electronics to Industrial Products
Description
Battery Operated Devices and Systems provides a comprehensive review of the essentials of batteries and battery applications as well as state-of-the-art technological developments. The book covers the most recent trends, especially for the ubiquitous lithium ion batteries. It lays particular emphasis on the power consumption of battery operated devices and systems and the implications for battery life and runtime. Battery management is also dealt with in detail, particularly as far as the charging methods are concerned, along with the criteria of battery choice.
This book describes a variety of portable and industrial applications and the basic characteristics of all primary and secondary batteries used in these applications. Portable applications include mobile phones, notebook computers, cameras, camcorders, personal digital assistants, medical instruments, power tools, and portable GPS. Industrial applications range from aerospace and telecommunications to emergency systems, load levelling, energy storage, toll collection, different meters, data loggers, oil drilling, oceanography, and meteorology. The book also discusses wireless connectivity, i.e. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee, and concludes with some market considerations. Links to further reading are provided through the 275 references.
This book will be a valuable information source for researchers interested in devices and systems drawing power from batteries. It will also appeal to graduates working in research institutions; universities and industries dealing with power sources and energy conversion; civil, electrical and transport engineers; and chemists.
Key Features
- A comprehensive review of battery applications
- Includes 209 figures and 62 tables
- Describes state-of-the-art technological developments
Readership
Graduates working in research institutions, universities and industries dealing with power sources and energy conversion, civil, electrical and transport engineers as well as chemists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Areas of Battery Applications
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Application Sectors and Market Considerations
1.2.1. Computing
1.2.2. Communications
1.2.3. Portable Tools
1.2.4. Medical Applications
1.2.5. Other Portable Products
1.2.6. UPS and Backup Batteries
1.2.7. Aerospace and Military Applications
1.2.8. Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
1.2.9. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles
1.3. Application’s and Battery’s Life
References
Chapter 2
Battery Categories and Types
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Batteries for Portable Applications
2.2.1. Zinc-Carbon Batteries
2.2.2. Alkaline Batteries
2.2.3. Primary Zinc/Silver Oxide Batteries
2.2.4. Primary Zinc-Air Batteries
2.2.5. Strong vs. Weak Points and Main Applications of Aqueous Primary Battery
2.3. Batteries Used in Both Portable and Industrial/Vehicular Applications
2.3.1. Primary Lithium Batteries
2.3.1.1. Lithium/Sulphur Dioxide Batteries
2.3.1.2. Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Batteries
2.3.1.3. Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Batteries
2.3.1.4. Lithium/Carbon Monofluoride Batteries
2.3.1.5. Comparison of Li Primary Batteries and Market Considerations
2.3.2. Rechargeable Lithium Batteries (Li Negative Electrode)
2.3.3. Lithium-Ion Batteries
2.3.4. Rechargeable Aqueous Batteries
2.3.4.1. Lead-Acid Batteries
2.3.4.2. Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
2.3.4.3. Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
2.3.4.4. Secondary Zinc/Silver Oxide Batteries
2.3.4.5. Comparison of the Main Secondary Batteries
2.4. Batteries Only Used in Industrial/Vehicular Applications
2.4.1. Secondary Aqueous Batteries
2.4.1.1. Nickel-Hydrogen Batteries
2.4.1.2. Nickel-Iron Batteries
2.4.1.3. Nickel-Zinc Batteries
2.4.1.4. Large Zinc-Air Batteries
2.4.1.5. Zinc/Bromine Batteries
2.4.1.6. Vanadium Redox-Flow Batteries (VRB)
2.4.2. Thermal Batteries
1. Li-Al/Iron Sulphide Batteries
2. Sodium/Sulphur Batteries
3. Sodium/Nickel Chloride (Zebra) Batteries
4. Lithium-Metal-Polymer Batteries
References
Chapter 3
Portable Applications
3.1. General Considerations
3.2. Characteristics of Some Applications
A. Video/Audio Applications
3.2.1. Notebooks, Tablet PC and Ultra Mobile PC (UMPC)
3.2.2. E-Book Readers
3.2.3. Cellular Phones and Smartphones
3.2.4. Personal Digital Assistants (PDA)
3.2.5. Mobile TV
3.2.6. Digital Still Cameras (DSC)
3.2.7. Digital Camcorders
3.2.8. Portable Players
3.2.9. Portable VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Phones
3.2.10. Professional Audio/Video Equipment
B. Medical Applications
B1. Meters
3.2.11. Glucose Meter
3.2.12. Pulse Oximetry
3.2.13. Miscellaneous
B2. Therapeutic Devices
3.2.14. CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated
External Defibrillator)
3.2.15. Pacemakers and Other Portable Devices for Cardiac Rhythm Management
3.2.16. Other Therapeutic Devices
B3. Diagnostic Devices
B4. Miscellaneous Medical Devices
C. Miscellaneous Applications
3.2.17. Hobby and Professional Power Tools
3.2.18. Portable Barcode Readers
3.2.19. Portable Payment Terminals
3.2.20. Handheld GPS (Global Positioning Systems)
3.2.21. Fishing Aids
3.3. Portable Device Power Management
A. Power Management of the Device Components
3.3.1. Transistors
3.3.2. Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
3.3.3. Voltage Regulators
3.3.4. Radio Frequency Communications
3.3.5. Display
3.3.6. Port Power and Protection
3.3.7. Accessory Lighting
3.3.8. Hard Disk Drives
B. Thermal Management of the Device Components
C. Battery Management
3.3.9. The Concept of Smart Battery
3.3.10. Using Battery Packs in Extreme Environments
3.3.11. Radio Frequency Interferences
3.3.12. Battery Charging
3.4. Trends in Battery Selection for Portable Devices
References
Chapter 4
Industrial Applications (Except Road Vehicles)
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Meters
4.2.1. Power Meters
4.2.2. Gas Meters
4.2.3. Water Meters
4.2.4. Heat Meters
4.2.5. Flow Meters
4.2.6. Other Meters
4.2.7. Meters with AMR Capability
4.3. Data Loggers
4.4. Sensors and Sensor Networks
4.5. Alarms and Security Systems
4.5.1. Portable Video Surveillance
4.5.2. Wireless Alarms
4.5.3. Remote Level Control
4.5.4. Power Line Surveillance
4.5.5. Pipeline Inspection Gauges (PIG)
4.5.6. Access Control Systems
4.6. Automatic Assistance Systems
4.6.1. Emergency Lights
4.6.2. Beacons
4.6.3. Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)
4.7. Oil Drilling
4.8. Oceanography
4.8.1. Current Meters
4.8.2. GPS Buoys
4.8.3. Seismometry
4.8.3.1. Tsunami Detection
4.8.4. Underwater Gliders
4.8.5. Location by Argos System
4.9. Tracking and Monitoring Systems
4.9.1. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
4.9.1.1. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
4.9.2. Satellite Tracking
4.9.2.1. The GPS Constellation
4.10. Meteorology and Atmospheric Science
4.10.1. Meteorological Satellites
4.10.2. Launchers
4.10.3. Portable Weather and Ambient Monitoring Stations
4.11. Aerospace Applications
4.11.1. Aircraft
4.11.2. Planetary and Space Exploration Missions
4.11.2.1. Robotic Space Exploration
4.11.2.2. Human Exploration Missions
4.11.2.3. General Characteristics of Space Batteries
4.11.2.4. Examples of Missions
4.12. Military Applications
4.12.1. Ammunitions
4.12.2. Unmanned Air Systems
4.12.3. Soldier Equipment
4.12.4. Miscellaneous Naval Applications
4.13. Robotics
4.13.1. Details on the Robot’s Hardware
4.13.2. Examples of Mobile Autonomous Robots
4.13.2.1. Mobile Microrobots
4.14. Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)
4.15. Farming Applications
4.16. Energy-Related Stationary Applications
4.16.1. Load Levelling, Power Quality and UPS
4.16.2. Telecommunications
4.17. Real Time Clock and Memory Backup
4.18. Wireless Connectivity
References
Chapter 5
Vehicle Applications: Traction and Control Systems
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Electric Vehicles (EV)
5.2.1. New Proposals: Will They Succeed?
5.3. Basics of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
5.3.1. Micro Hybrids
5.3.2. Soft Hybrids
5.3.3. Mild Hybrids
5.3.4. Full Hybrids or “Power Assist”
5.3.5. Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)
5.3.6. Fuel Cell Hybrid EV (FCHEV)
5.3.7. Large Hybrid Vehicles: Buses, Light Trucks and Tramways
5.4. More Information on Hybrid Vehicles
5.4.1. Present HEV Production and Perspectives
5.4.2. Toyota Prius
5.5. Traction Batteries
5.5.1. General Requirements
5.5.2. Battery Management System (BMS)
5.5.3. Battery Technologies
5.5.3.1. Lead-Acid Batteries
5.5.3.2. Ni-MH Batteries
5.5.3.3. Li-Ion Batteries
5.5.3.4. Other Battery Chemistries
5.6. The Vehicle Control Systems
5.6.1. Recent Developments in Automotive Lead-Acid Batteries
5.7. Electric Bikes
References
List of Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 24th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932545
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532145
About the Author
Gianfranco Pistoia
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Research Director, National Research Council, Rome, Italy
Reviews
"The book is enriched with numerous figures and…They are always very instructive…The book is a must for every library associated with research and development groups working on electrochemical energy conversion and storage." --J Solid State Electrochem, 2012
"[This book] by an expert known for his numerous contributions in the fields of intrinsically conducting polymersand materials for secondary lithium batteries provides exactly this help. [T]he first pages are… enlightening: The reviewer cannot remember having seen before such well-organized lists of possible/already established applications in alphabetic and in topological order. Quite obviously the author is drawing from a rich source of own scientific work…. The book is a must for every library associated with research and development groups working on electrochemical energy conversion and storage." --Rudolf Holze in the Journal of Solid State Electrochemistry