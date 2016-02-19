Batteries 2: Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources provides information pertinent to the selection and operation of power source. This book focuses on the progress and further development in battery design. Organized into 38 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the metallurgical properties of a positive grid alloy as well as the properties of dispersion-strengthened lead. This text then explains the voltage maximum as being resistance polarization. Other chapters consider the standard heat of activation for the rate-determining step at the reversible potential and explain the difficulties of predicting the orbital performance of solar cells from terrestrial measurements. This book discusses as well the chemical changes occurring during the manufacture and life of lead–acid batteries. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of the processes that occur in fuel cells. This book is a valuable resource for chemical, electrical, telecommunications, electrochemical, and automotive engineers.

Table of Contents



Opening Address

The Use of Dispersion-Strengthened Lead as Positive Grids in the Lead-Acid Battery

The Voltage Characteristics of a Lead-Acid Cell during Charge and Discharge

Oxygen Evolution Kinetics on Lead Dioxide

The Potential-pH Diagram of Lead in the Presence of Sulphate Ions and some of its Implications in Lead-Acid Battery Studies

Changes in Physical Chemical Properties of Secondary Battery Electrodes during Cycling

Factors Influencing the Retention of Positive Plate Active Material in the Lead-Acid Battery

The Microscopic Examination of Active Materials from Nickel- Cadmium Alkaline Cells

The Effect of Crystal Habit and Surface Properties on the Electrochemical Properties of Porous Electrodes made of Cadmium Hydroxide

Investigations on the Negative Electrode of Nickel-Cadmium Cells with Sintered Plates

Reactions in Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Cells

Kinetics of the Nickel Hydroxide Electrode

The Behavior of Electrodes of the Second Kind

Constitution and Electrochemical Reduction of y-Manganese Dioxide

Ion-Exchange of Manganese Dioxides

A Determination of the Internal Resistance of Leclanche-type Cells

Storage of Leclanche Cells under Various Environments

The Problem of the Processes for Activating Manganese Dioxides

Research on the Hydrogen Feed Mechanism of a Fuel Cell Electrode on Open Circuit

Platinum-Metal Activation of Porous Nickel Electrodes for a Low Temperature Alkaline Hydrogen/Oxygen Fuel Cell

Hydrogen and Oxygen Ionization at the Three-Phase Boundary in Alkaline Solutions on Smooth Metals

Fuel Cell Electrodes for Acid Electrolytes

Electrochemical Oxidation of Hydrocarbons on a Platinum Electrode

Long Duration Discharge Characteristics of Fuel Cells Low Temperature Fuel Batteries

Pressure Operation of Fuel Cells

Methanol-Air Fuel Cell

Barium Fuel Cell Systems

A Radio-Isotope Powered Battery Using a Krypton-85 Hydroquinone Clathrate Source

The Design and Development of Lead-Acid Aircraft Batteries

Field Maintenance of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries at Low Temperatures

Operating Characteristics of Sealed Nickel-Cadmium and Silver-Cadmium Batteries

Evaluation of Batteries for Use in Naval Emergency Hand Lanterns

Present-day Long Life Silver-Zinc Secondary Batteries

A Zinc-Silver Oxide Cell for Extreme Temperature Application

Some Methods of Spacecraft Battery Control Solar Cell Performance Measurement

Electrochemical Oxidation of Alcohols