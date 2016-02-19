Batteries 2
1st Edition
Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources
Description
Batteries 2: Research and Development in Non-Mechanical Electrical Power Sources provides information pertinent to the selection and operation of power source. This book focuses on the progress and further development in battery design. Organized into 38 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the metallurgical properties of a positive grid alloy as well as the properties of dispersion-strengthened lead. This text then explains the voltage maximum as being resistance polarization. Other chapters consider the standard heat of activation for the rate-determining step at the reversible potential and explain the difficulties of predicting the orbital performance of solar cells from terrestrial measurements. This book discusses as well the chemical changes occurring during the manufacture and life of lead–acid batteries. The final chapter deals with the mechanism of the processes that occur in fuel cells. This book is a valuable resource for chemical, electrical, telecommunications, electrochemical, and automotive engineers.
Table of Contents
Opening Address
The Use of Dispersion-Strengthened Lead as Positive Grids in the Lead-Acid Battery
The Voltage Characteristics of a Lead-Acid Cell during Charge and Discharge
Oxygen Evolution Kinetics on Lead Dioxide
The Potential-pH Diagram of Lead in the Presence of Sulphate Ions and some of its Implications in Lead-Acid Battery Studies
Changes in Physical Chemical Properties of Secondary Battery Electrodes during Cycling
Factors Influencing the Retention of Positive Plate Active Material in the Lead-Acid Battery
The Microscopic Examination of Active Materials from Nickel- Cadmium Alkaline Cells
The Effect of Crystal Habit and Surface Properties on the Electrochemical Properties of Porous Electrodes made of Cadmium Hydroxide
Investigations on the Negative Electrode of Nickel-Cadmium Cells with Sintered Plates
Reactions in Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Cells
Kinetics of the Nickel Hydroxide Electrode
The Behavior of Electrodes of the Second Kind
Constitution and Electrochemical Reduction of y-Manganese Dioxide
Ion-Exchange of Manganese Dioxides
A Determination of the Internal Resistance of Leclanche-type Cells
Storage of Leclanche Cells under Various Environments
The Problem of the Processes for Activating Manganese Dioxides
Research on the Hydrogen Feed Mechanism of a Fuel Cell Electrode on Open Circuit
Platinum-Metal Activation of Porous Nickel Electrodes for a Low Temperature Alkaline Hydrogen/Oxygen Fuel Cell
Hydrogen and Oxygen Ionization at the Three-Phase Boundary in Alkaline Solutions on Smooth Metals
Fuel Cell Electrodes for Acid Electrolytes
Electrochemical Oxidation of Hydrocarbons on a Platinum Electrode
Long Duration Discharge Characteristics of Fuel Cells Low Temperature Fuel Batteries
Pressure Operation of Fuel Cells
Methanol-Air Fuel Cell
Barium Fuel Cell Systems
A Radio-Isotope Powered Battery Using a Krypton-85 Hydroquinone Clathrate Source
The Design and Development of Lead-Acid Aircraft Batteries
Field Maintenance of Nickel-Cadmium Batteries at Low Temperatures
Operating Characteristics of Sealed Nickel-Cadmium and Silver-Cadmium Batteries
Evaluation of Batteries for Use in Naval Emergency Hand Lanterns
Present-day Long Life Silver-Zinc Secondary Batteries
A Zinc-Silver Oxide Cell for Extreme Temperature Application
Some Methods of Spacecraft Battery Control Solar Cell Performance Measurement
Electrochemical Oxidation of Alcohols
