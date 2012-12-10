Basin Evolution and Petroleum Prospectivity of the Continental Margins of India, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 General Introduction
- 1.2 Breakup of Continents and Development of Ocean Basins and Margins
- 1.3 Continental Margins—Types, Characteristics, and Processes
- 1.4 The Indian Continental Margin
- 1.5 Growing Energy Requirement
- 1.6 Petroleum Exploration Scenario in India
- 1.7 Challenges and Technological Advances
- 1.8 Scope of the Present Book
- References
- Chapter 2. Reconstruction of Eastern Gondwanaland Breakup and Evolution of the Passive Continental Margin of India
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Present day Plate Geometry and Morphology of the Indian Ocean
- 2.3 Evolution of the Indian Ocean: Geological and Geophysical Constraints
- 2.4 Tectonic Reconstruction and Development of Indian Continental Margins
- References
- Chapter 3. Regional Tectonic Framework and Crustal Structure
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Regional Geological Setting
- 3.3 Bathymetry and Gravity Anomalies in the Indian Offshore and Contiguous Areas
- 3.4 Structure and Tectonics of the Western Offshore
- 3.5 Structure and Tectonics of the Eastern Offshore
- References
- Chapter 4. Sedimentation History and Development of Fan System Along the Continental Margins of India
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Himalayan Orogeny and Submarine Fan System in the Indian Ocean
- 4.3 Indus Fan
- 4.4 Bengal Fan
- References
- Chapter 5. Sedimentary Basins Along the East Coast of India
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Regional Geological Setting of the East Coast Basins
- 5.3 Basin-Wise Analysis of Hydrocarbon Potential
- References
- Chapter 6. Subsurface Geology, Depositional History, and Petroleum Systems Along the Western Offshore Basins of India
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Regional Geological Setting of the West Coast Basins
- 6.3 Basin-Wise Analysis of Hydrocarbon Potential
- References
- Chapter 7. Exploration in the Indian Offshore Basins—Some Challenging Issues Related to Imaging and Drilling
- 7.1 Summary of Structural and Petroleum Setup of Indian Offshore Basins
- 7.2 Offshore Exploration in India—Challenges and Technological Advancements
- 7.3 Drilling Hazards in the Indian Offshore—Challenges and Mitigation
- References
- Chapter 8. Summary
- 8.1 Petroleum Systems in the Indian Offshore Basins
- Index
Description
During the past 10 years, the Oil industry in India has seen a tremendous rise in exploration activity with several major E&P companies generating vast amount of new geological and geophysical data. The availability of such integrated data sets (gravity, magnetic, seismic, drilled wells), especially in the deep offshore basins, has led the authors to revisit earlier concepts and models in order to redefine the tectonic framework of major offshore basins along the Indian continental margins. The book covers the stratigraphic evolution, play types and the classification of major offshore basins both in shallow and deepwater environments.
Key Features
- Incorporation of latest dataset (specially the seismic, gravity and magnetic)
- Analogy of global offshore basins with India
- Sedimentation and depositional history of Bengal fan and Indus fan
- Redefinition of major tectonic framework of the margins
- Exceleent high quality graphics that include: seismic sections, gravity-magnetic maps, conceptual geological models and new revised tectonic elements
Readership
Petroleum academia and industry, research organizations and individual consultants, worldwide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 10th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444536044
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536051
Reviews
"Citing a lack of a basic reference book dealing with all petro-geological aspects of basin evolution in the Indian continental margins as the motivation for this book, Bastia and Radhakrishna present a synthesis of the regional tectonic framework and evolution of the eastern and western continental margins, integrating the regional datasets for the development of petroleum systems in individual basins." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2013
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Rabi Bastia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Muland (W), Mumbai, India
M. Radhakrishna Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, India