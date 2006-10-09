Basics of Interferometry
2nd Edition
Description
Optical interferometry is used in communications, medical imaging, astonomy, and structural measurement. With the use of an interferometer engineers and scientists are able to complete surface inspections of micromachined surfaces and semiconductors. Medical technicians are able to give more consise diagnoses with the employ of interferometers in microscopy, spectroscopy, and coherent tomography.
Originating from a one-day course, this material was expanded to serve as an introduction to the topic for engineers and scientists that have little optical knowledge but a need for more in their daily work lives. The need for interferometry knowledge has crossed the boundaries of engineering fields and Dr. Hariharan has written a book that answers the questions that new practitioners to interferometry have and haven't even thought of yet. Basics of Interferometry, Second Edition includes complete updates of all material with an emphasis on applications. It also has new chapters on white-light microsopy and interference with single photons.
Key Features
- Outstanding introduction to the world of optical interferometry with summaries at the begining and end of each chapter, several appendices with essential information, and worked numerical problems
- Practical details enrich understanding for readers new to this material
- New chapters on white-light microscopy for medical imaging and interference with single photons(quantum optics)
Readership
Optical and photonic engineers, researchers, and students; communications engineers; MEMS engineers; biomedical engineers; astronomists; structural engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Interference: A Primer
3. Two-Beam Interferometers
4. Source-Size and Spectral Effects
5. Multiple-Beam Interference
6. The Laser as a Light Source
7. Photodetectors
8. Measurements of Length
9. Optical Testing
10. Digital Techniques
11. Macro- and Micro-Interferometry
12. White-Light Interference Microscopy
13. Holographic and Speckle Interferometry
14. Interferometric Sensors
15. Interference Spectroscopy
16. Fourier-Transform Spectroscopy
17. Interference with Single Photons
18. Building an Interferometer
Appendix
A. Monochromatic Light Waves
B. Phase Shifts on Reflections
C. Diffraction
D. Polarized Light
E. The Pancharatnam Phase
F. The Twyman-Green Interferometer: Initial Adjustment
G. The Mach-Zehnder Interferometer: Initial Adjustment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 9th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465456
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123735898
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301003
About the Author
P. Hariharan
Professor P. Hariharan is a Research Fellow in the Division of Telecommunications and Industrial Physics of CSIRO in Sydney and a Visiting Professor at the University of Sydney. His main research interests are interferometry and holography. He is a Fellow of SPIE (The International Society for Optical Engineering), the Optical Society of America (OSA), the Institute of Physics, London, and the Royal Photographic Society. He was a vice-president and then the treasurer of the International Commission of Optics, as well as a director of SPIE. Honors he has received include OSA’s Joseph Fraunhofer Award, the Henderson Medal of the Royal Photographic Society, the Thomas Young Medal of the Institute of Physics, London, SPIE’s Dennis Gabor Award and, most recently, SPIE’s highest award, the Gold Medal.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia