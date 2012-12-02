Basics of Interferometry
1st Edition
Description
This book is for those who have some knowledge of optics, but little or no previous experience in interferometry. Accordingly, the carefully designed presentation helps readers easily find and assimilate the interferometric techniques they need for precision measurements. Mathematics is held to a minimum, and the topics covered are also summarized in capsule overviews at the beginning and end of each chapter. Each chapter also contains a set of worked problems that give a feel for numbers. The first five chapters present a clear tutorial review of fundamentals. Chapters six and seven discuss the types of lasers and photodetectors used in interferometry. The next eight chapters describe key applications of interferometry: measurements of length, optical testing, studies of refractive index fields, interference microscopy, holographic and speckle interferometry, interferometric sensors, interference spectroscopy, and Fourier-transform spectroscopy. The final chapter offers suggestions on choosing and setting up an interferometer.
Readership
Engineers, physicists, graduate students in physics and engineering, and optical technicians.
Table of Contents
Interference: A Primer. Two-Beam Interferometers. Light Sources. Multiple-Beam Interference. The Laser as a Light Source. Detectors. Measurements of Length. Optical Testing. Digital Techniques. Macro- and Micro-Interferometry. Holographic and Speckle Interferometry. Interferometric Sensors. Interferences Spectroscopy. Fourier-Transform Spectroscopy. Choosing an Interferometer. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 213
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123252180
About the Author
P. Hariharan
Professor P. Hariharan is a Research Fellow in the Division of Telecommunications and Industrial Physics of CSIRO in Sydney and a Visiting Professor at the University of Sydney. His main research interests are interferometry and holography. He is a Fellow of SPIE (The International Society for Optical Engineering), the Optical Society of America (OSA), the Institute of Physics, London, and the Royal Photographic Society. He was a vice-president and then the treasurer of the International Commission of Optics, as well as a director of SPIE. Honors he has received include OSA’s Joseph Fraunhofer Award, the Henderson Medal of the Royal Photographic Society, the Thomas Young Medal of the Institute of Physics, London, SPIE’s Dennis Gabor Award and, most recently, SPIE’s highest award, the Gold Medal.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Reviews
@qu:"It is refreshing to read a book which includes the word 'basic' in the title, and which actually succeeds in keeping to the basics of the subject. Hariharan has written a book which is an excellent introduction to interferometry of all sorts, and he has resisted the temptation to go into great detail. As a result, the book is very readable, very clear and easy to follow....I think the book would form an excellent introduction to interferometry for anyone with a basic physics background. It is well presented...is easy to read and achieves its purpose." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PHYSICS @qu:"I can recommend this excellent book as a wide ranging and thorough introduction to interferometry....[it[ is extremely well presented...and very readable." @source:--MEASUREMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY @qu:"This book is well written and it is a pleasure to read. It is the ideal book to be used as a text for an introductory course in interferometry, since it includes almost any topic, including holographic and speckle interferometry and Fourier-transform spectroscopy....Anyone interested in optics or precision measurements will find this book useful and interesting." @source:--OPTICS AND PHOTONICS NEWS