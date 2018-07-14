Basics of Anesthesia: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
The undisputed leading text in its market, Basics of Anesthesia provides comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinical topics in anesthesiology. Drs. Manuel C. Pardo, Jr., and Ronald D. Miller, in conjunction with many new contributors, have ensured that all chapters are thoroughly up to date and reflect the latest advances in today’s practice. Unparalleled authorship, concise tex t, easy-to-read chapters, and a user-friendly format make this tex t the #1 primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology.
- Presents the combined expertise of two of the most prolific and renowned anesthesia exper ts worldwide, along with more than 80 exper t contributing authors.
- Includes new topics and chapters on Anesthetic Neurotoxicity, Palliative Care, Sleep Medicine and Anesthesia, New Models of Anesthesia Care: Perioperative Medicine, the Perioperative Surgical Home, and Population Health, Anesthesia for Trauma, and Human-Induced and Natural Disasters.
- Uses a concise, at-a-glance format to cover both the basic science and essential clinical aspects of the field, including pathophysiology, pharmacology, regional anesthesia, anesthetic management, and special problems and patient groups.
- Features high-quality images that of fer a detailed visual understanding of regional anesthesiology and much more.
New to First South Asia Edition
- For many chapters, South Asian perspective has been added to have a clear understanding of the Indian scenario.
- Exam-oriented questions based upon previous years’ MD and DNB examinations across India have been provided at the end of every chapter.
- Information on infective diseases like tuberculosis (even in active stages) that need anesthesia optimization has been provided. Also, non-cardiac anesthesiologists are daily faced with varying presentations of rheumatic hear t disease, which is of ten a rarity in the developed world. Detailed discussion has been done on such topics.
- Videos have been provided on various anesthesia procedures and practices.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Section I INTRODUCTION
1. Scope of Anesthesia Practice
Ronald D. Miller, Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and
2. Learning Anesthesia
Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and
3. Anesthesia and Health Information Technology
David L. Robinowitz, Scott Richard Springman and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Section II PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY
4. Basic Pharmacologic Principles
Tae Kyun Kim, Shinju Obara, Ken B. Johnson and Manuel Pardo Jr.
5. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology
John Feiner and Manuel Pardo Jr.
6. Autonomic Nervous System
Erica J. Stein, David B. Glick and Manuel Pardo Jr.
7. Inhaled Anesthetics
Rachel Eshima. McKay and Manuel Pardo Jr.
8. Intravenous Anesthetics
Helge Eilers and Manuel Pardo Jr.
9. Opioids
Talmage D. Egan, Cynthia Newberry and Manuel Pardo Jr.
10. Local Anesthetics
Charles B. Berde and Manuel Pardo Jr.
11. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
Ronald D. Miller and Manuel Pardo Jr.
12. Anesthesia Neurotoxicity
Sulpicio G. Soriano, Mary Ellen McCann and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Section III PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT
13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication
Rebecca M. Gerlach, BobbieJean Sweitzer and Manuel Pardo Jr.
14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique
Elizabeth L. Whitlock, Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and
15. Anesthesia Delivery Systems
Patricia Roth and Manuel Pardo Jr.
16. Airway Management
Kerry Klinger, Andrew Infosino and Manuel Pardo Jr.
17. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia
Alan J.R. Macfarlane, Richard Brull, Vincent W.S. Chan and Manuel Pardo Jr.
18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks
Edward Yap, Andrew T. Gray and Manuel Pardo Jr.
19. Positioning and Associated Risks
Kristine Breyer and Manuel Pardo Jr.
20. Anesthetic Monitoring
Kevin K. Tremper, Magnus Teig, James Szocik and Manuel Pardo Jr.
21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis
Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.
22. Hemostasis
Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.
23. Fluid Management
Elizabeth Frost and Manuel Pardo Jr.
24. Blood Therapy
Ronald D. Miller and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Section IV SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS
25. Cardiovascular Disease
Art Wallace and Manuel Pardo Jr.
26. Congenital Heart Disease
Jin Huang, Stephen Weston, Scott Schulman and Manuel Pardo Jr.
27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease
Andrew James Deacon, Peter D. Slinger and Manuel Pardo Jr.
28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease
Anup Pamnani, Vinod Malhotra and Manuel Pardo Jr.
29. Nutritional, Gastrointestinal, and Endocrine Disease
Amy C. Robertson, William R. Furman and Manuel Pardo Jr.
30. Central Nervous System Disease
Lingzhong Meng, Alana Flexman and Manuel Pardo Jr.
31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
Steven Gayer, Howard D. Palte and Manuel Pardo Jr.
32. Orthopedics
Andrew D. Rosenberg, Mitchell H. Marshall and Manuel Pardo Jr.
33. Obstetrics
Jennifer Lucero, Mark Rollins and Manuel Pardo Jr.
34. Pediatrics
Erin Gottlieb, Dean B. Andropoulos and Manuel Pardo Jr.
35. Elderly Patients
Sheila R. Barnett and Manuel Pardo Jr.
36. Organ Transplantation
Randolph H. Steadman, Victor W. Xia and Manuel Pardo Jr.
37. Outpatient Anesthesia
David M. Dickerson, Jeffrey L. Apfelbaum and Manuel Pardo Jr.
38. Anesthesia for Procedures in Non-Operating Room Locations
Wilson Cui, Chanhung Lee and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Section V THE RECOVERY PERIOD
39. Postanesthesia Recovery
Theodora K. Nicholau, Melissa Haehn and Manuel Pardo Jr.
40. Perioperative Pain Management
Robert W. Hurley and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Section VI CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE
41. Critical Care Medicine
John Turnbull, Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.
42. Anesthesia for Trauma
Marc P. Steurer, Tony Chang, Benn Morrie Lancman and Manuel Pardo Jr.
43. Natural and Human-induced Disasters
Joseph H. McIsaac III and Manuel Pardo Jr.
44. Chronic Pain Management
Omar Hyder, James Rathmell and Manuel Pardo Jr.
45. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
David Shimabukuro, Krishna Parekh and Manuel Pardo Jr.
46. Operating Room Management
Amr Abouleish and Manuel Pardo Jr.
47. Awareness under Anesthesia
Daniel Cole, Karen B. Domino and Manuel Pardo Jr.
48. Quality and Patient Safety
Avery Tung and Manuel Pardo Jr.
49. Palliative Care
Sarah Gebauer and Manuel Pardo Jr.
50. Sleep Medicine
Frances Chung, Mandeep Singh and Manuel Pardo Jr.
51. Perioperative Medicine, the Perioperative Surgical Home and Population Health: New Models of Anesthesia Care
Neal H. Cohen and Manuel Pardo Jr.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 964
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 14th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131253021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131253014