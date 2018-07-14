Basics of Anesthesia: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131253014, 9788131253021

Basics of Anesthesia: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Editors: Ravinder Batra Preet Singh
eBook ISBN: 9788131253021
Paperback ISBN: 9788131253014
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th July 2018
Page Count: 964
Description

The undisputed leading text in its market, Basics of Anesthesia provides comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinical topics in anesthesiology. Drs. Manuel C. Pardo, Jr., and Ronald D. Miller, in conjunction with many new contributors, have ensured that all chapters are thoroughly up to date and reflect the latest advances in today’s practice. Unparalleled authorship, concise tex t, easy-to-read chapters, and a user-friendly format make this tex t the #1 primer on the scope and practice of anesthesiology.

  1. Presents the combined expertise of two of the most prolific and renowned anesthesia exper ts worldwide, along with more than 80 exper t contributing authors.
  2. Includes new topics and chapters on Anesthetic Neurotoxicity, Palliative Care, Sleep Medicine and Anesthesia, New Models of Anesthesia Care: Perioperative Medicine, the Perioperative Surgical Home, and Population Health, Anesthesia for Trauma, and Human-Induced and Natural Disasters.
  3. Uses a concise, at-a-glance format to cover both the basic science and essential clinical aspects of the field, including pathophysiology, pharmacology, regional anesthesia, anesthetic management, and special problems and patient groups.
  4. Features high-quality images that of fer a detailed visual understanding of regional anesthesiology and much more.

　

New to First South Asia Edition

  1. For many chapters, South Asian perspective has been added to have a clear understanding of the Indian scenario.
  2. Exam-oriented questions based upon previous years’ MD and DNB examinations across India have been provided at the end of every chapter.
  3. Information on infective diseases like tuberculosis (even in active stages) that need anesthesia optimization has been provided. Also, non-cardiac anesthesiologists are daily faced with varying presentations of rheumatic hear t disease, which is of ten a rarity in the developed world. Detailed discussion has been done on such topics.
  4. Videos have been provided on various anesthesia procedures and practices.

Table of Contents

Section I INTRODUCTION

1. Scope of Anesthesia Practice

　　Ronald D. Miller, Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and

2. Learning Anesthesia

　　Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and

3. Anesthesia and Health Information Technology

　　David L. Robinowitz, Scott Richard Springman and Manuel Pardo Jr.

Section II PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY

4. Basic Pharmacologic Principles

　　Tae Kyun Kim, Shinju Obara, Ken B. Johnson and Manuel Pardo Jr.

5. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology

　　John Feiner and Manuel Pardo Jr.

6. Autonomic Nervous System

　　Erica J. Stein, David B. Glick and Manuel Pardo Jr.

7. Inhaled Anesthetics

　　Rachel Eshima. McKay and Manuel Pardo Jr.

8. Intravenous Anesthetics

　　Helge Eilers and Manuel Pardo Jr.

9. Opioids

　　Talmage D. Egan, Cynthia Newberry and Manuel Pardo Jr.

10. Local Anesthetics

　　Charles B. Berde and Manuel Pardo Jr.

11. Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

　　Ronald D. Miller and Manuel Pardo Jr.

12. Anesthesia Neurotoxicity

　　Sulpicio G. Soriano, Mary Ellen McCann and Manuel Pardo Jr.

Section III PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT

13. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication

　　Rebecca M. Gerlach, BobbieJean Sweitzer and Manuel Pardo Jr.

14. Choice of Anesthetic Technique

　　Elizabeth L. Whitlock, Manuel Pardo Jr. and Manuel Pardo Jr. and

15. Anesthesia Delivery Systems

　　Patricia Roth and Manuel Pardo Jr.

16. Airway Management

　　Kerry Klinger, Andrew Infosino and Manuel Pardo Jr.

17. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia

　　Alan J.R. Macfarlane, Richard Brull, Vincent W.S. Chan and Manuel Pardo Jr.

18. Peripheral Nerve Blocks

　　Edward Yap, Andrew T. Gray and Manuel Pardo Jr.

19. Positioning and Associated Risks

　　Kristine Breyer and Manuel Pardo Jr.

20. Anesthetic Monitoring

　　Kevin K. Tremper, Magnus Teig, James Szocik and Manuel Pardo Jr.

21. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis

　　Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.

22. Hemostasis

　　Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.

23. Fluid Management

　　Elizabeth Frost and Manuel Pardo Jr.

24. Blood Therapy

　　Ronald D. Miller and Manuel Pardo Jr.

Section IV SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS

25. Cardiovascular Disease

　　Art Wallace and Manuel Pardo Jr.

26. Congenital Heart Disease

　　Jin Huang, Stephen Weston, Scott Schulman and Manuel Pardo Jr.

27. Chronic Pulmonary Disease

　　Andrew James Deacon, Peter D. Slinger and Manuel Pardo Jr.

28. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease

　　Anup Pamnani, Vinod Malhotra and Manuel Pardo Jr.

29. Nutritional, Gastrointestinal, and Endocrine Disease

　　Amy C. Robertson, William R. Furman and Manuel Pardo Jr.

30. Central Nervous System Disease

　　Lingzhong Meng, Alana Flexman and Manuel Pardo Jr.

31. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

　　Steven Gayer, Howard D. Palte and Manuel Pardo Jr.

32. Orthopedics

　　Andrew D. Rosenberg, Mitchell H. Marshall and Manuel Pardo Jr.

33. Obstetrics

　　Jennifer Lucero, Mark Rollins and Manuel Pardo Jr.

34. Pediatrics

　　Erin Gottlieb, Dean B. Andropoulos and Manuel Pardo Jr.

35. Elderly Patients

　　Sheila R. Barnett and Manuel Pardo Jr.

36. Organ Transplantation

　　Randolph H. Steadman, Victor W. Xia and Manuel Pardo Jr.

37. Outpatient Anesthesia

　　David M. Dickerson, Jeffrey L. Apfelbaum and Manuel Pardo Jr.

38. Anesthesia for Procedures in Non-Operating Room Locations

　　Wilson Cui, Chanhung Lee and Manuel Pardo Jr.

Section V THE RECOVERY PERIOD

39. Postanesthesia Recovery

　　Theodora K. Nicholau, Melissa Haehn and Manuel Pardo Jr.

40. Perioperative Pain Management

　　Robert W. Hurley and Manuel Pardo Jr.

Section VI CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE

41. Critical Care Medicine

　　John Turnbull, Linda Liu and Manuel Pardo Jr.

42. Anesthesia for Trauma

　　Marc P. Steurer, Tony Chang, Benn Morrie Lancman and Manuel Pardo Jr.

43. Natural and Human-induced Disasters

　　Joseph H. McIsaac III and Manuel Pardo Jr.

44. Chronic Pain Management

　　Omar Hyder, James Rathmell and Manuel Pardo Jr.

45. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

　　David Shimabukuro, Krishna Parekh and Manuel Pardo Jr.

46. Operating Room Management

　　Amr Abouleish and Manuel Pardo Jr.

47. Awareness under Anesthesia

　　Daniel Cole, Karen B. Domino and Manuel Pardo Jr.

48. Quality and Patient Safety

　　Avery Tung and Manuel Pardo Jr.

49. Palliative Care

　　Sarah Gebauer and Manuel Pardo Jr.

50. Sleep Medicine

　　Frances Chung, Mandeep Singh and Manuel Pardo Jr.

51. Perioperative Medicine, the Perioperative Surgical Home and Population Health: New Models of Anesthesia Care

　　Neal H. Cohen and Manuel Pardo Jr.

No. of pages:
964
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131253021
Paperback ISBN:
9788131253014

About the Editor

Ravinder Batra

Preet Singh

