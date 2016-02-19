Basic Water and Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Butterworths Basic Series
Description
Basic Water and Wastewater Treatment discusses the water cycle, flow measurement, physical treatment processes, chemical treatment processes, biological treatment process, and sludge handling and treatment. The book also describes the use of the BASIC computer program to calculate problems involving water pollutants. Flow measurements involve the use of a gauging structure, velocity measurements of a known cross-section, or dilution gauging. To evaluate, in quantitative terms, the effects of a certain pollutant discharged and received by a body of water, the investigator can employ a tool in chemical dilution gauging—the mass balance analysis. Many microorganisms, organic and inorganic compounds degrade in a natural process of self-purification; their decay can be modeled as an exponential function. One standard of water treatment facility or wastewater treatment plant cannot be built to deal with all the various components of water pollution. The book cites relevant standards such as the EC Directive 80/778/EEC: "Quality of Water Intended for Human Consumption" in the EU; the "Safe Drinking Water Act" in the U.S.A.; and the "Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality" issued by the World Health Organization. The book describes water quality parameters, water supply sources, and wastewater collection, including its treatment and disposal.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to BASIC
1.1 BASIC Language
1.2 Variables
1.3 Input
1.4 Output
1.5 Mathematical Expressions
1.6 Conditional Statements
1.7 Loops
1.8 Subroutines
1.9 Errors and Checks
Further Reading
2 Elements of Water and Wastewater Treatment
2.1 The Water Cycle
2.2 Water Quality
2.3 Water Quality Parameters
2.4 Water Supply and Treatment
2.5 Wastewater Collection, Treatment and Disposal
2.6 Pollution Control
Further Reading
3 Flow Measurement, Sampling and Analysis
Essential Theory
3.1 Flow Measurement Techniques
3.2 Sampling Techniques
3.3 Analytical Methods
3.4 Some Typical Analyses
3.5 Interpretation of Results
Worked Examples
3.1 CURMET: Current Metering
3.2 CHEMDIL: Chemical Dilution Gauging
3.3 ALKTY: Alkalinity Analysis
3.4 BODDATA: BOD Data Analysis
Problems
Further Reading
4 Environmental Aspects
Essential Theory
4.1 Mass Balance Concepts
4.2 Types of Pollutant
4.3 Reaeration and the Oxygen Balance
Worked Examples
4.1 BALDEC: Pollutant Concentration and Decay Calculations
4.2 REAER: Reaeration Calculations
4.3 DOSAG: Dissolved Oxygen Sag Program
Problems
Further Reading
5 Physical Treatment Processes
Essential Theory
5.1 Sedimentation
5.2 Flocculation
5.3 Flow Through Porous Media
Worked Examples
5.1 DISPAR: Settling Velocity of Discrete Particles
5.2 IDEALSED: Performance of an Ideal Settling Tank
5.3 FLOC: Flocculation Calculations
5.4 FILTER: Deep-Bed Filter Head Losses Using Rose's Equation
Problems
Further Reading
6 Chemical Treatment Processes
Essential Theory
6.1 Chemical Coagulation
6.2 Chemical Precipitation
6.3 Ion Exchange
6.4 Disinfection
Worked Examples
6.1 COAG: Chemical Coagulation
6.2 PRESOFT: Precipitation Softening
6.3 IONEX: Sodium Cycle Ion-Exchange Softening
6.4 KILL: Disinfection Calculations
Problems
Further Reading
7 Biological Treatment Processes
Essential Theory
7.1 Principles of Biological Treatment
7.2 Biochemical Reactions
7.3 Biological Filter
7.4 Activated Sludge
7.5 Oxidation Pond
7.6. Anaerobic Processes
Worked Examples
7.1 BIOGRO: Solids Accumulation in Aerobic Treatment
7.2 KINCOF: Biological Kinetic Coefficients
7.3 ANAEROBE: Anaerobic Solids and Gas Production
7.4 OXPOND: Facultative Oxidation Pond Loadings
Problems
Further Reading
8 Sludge Handling and Treatment
Essential Theory
8.1 Properties of Sludges
8.2 Measurement of Dewatering Characteristics
8.3 Dewatering Methods
8.4 Sludge Disposal
Worked Examples
8.1 SLUDGE: Sludge Volume Calculations
8.2 SPECREST: Specific Resistance to Filtration
Problems
Further Reading
9 Concepts in Design
Essential Theory
9.1 Treatment Plant Design
9.2 Optimized Design
9.3 Decision-Making
Worked Examples
9.1 STPDES: Sewage Treatment Plant Design
9.2 OPTDES: Demonstration of Optimized Design
9.3 RURWAT: Choice of a Water Source
Problems
Further Reading
Index
