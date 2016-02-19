Basic Water and Wastewater Treatment discusses the water cycle, flow measurement, physical treatment processes, chemical treatment processes, biological treatment process, and sludge handling and treatment. The book also describes the use of the BASIC computer program to calculate problems involving water pollutants. Flow measurements involve the use of a gauging structure, velocity measurements of a known cross-section, or dilution gauging. To evaluate, in quantitative terms, the effects of a certain pollutant discharged and received by a body of water, the investigator can employ a tool in chemical dilution gauging—the mass balance analysis. Many microorganisms, organic and inorganic compounds degrade in a natural process of self-purification; their decay can be modeled as an exponential function. One standard of water treatment facility or wastewater treatment plant cannot be built to deal with all the various components of water pollution. The book cites relevant standards such as the EC Directive 80/778/EEC: "Quality of Water Intended for Human Consumption" in the EU; the "Safe Drinking Water Act" in the U.S.A.; and the "Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality" issued by the World Health Organization. The book describes water quality parameters, water supply sources, and wastewater collection, including its treatment and disposal.