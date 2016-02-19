Basic Techniques For Transmission Electron Microscopy
1st Edition
Basic Techniques for Transmission Electron Microscopy describes the basic techniques for transmission electron microscopy. Preparatory procedures for both eukaryotic and prokaryotic groups are presented in a step-by-step fashion, together with special preparatory methods for plant specimens and viruses. The processing of uncommon specimens and the solution of unusual, individual problems are included. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a discussion on chemical fixation, with particular reference to fixatives and the hazards, precautions, and safe handling of reagents, as well as the preparation of buffers and tissue blocks. The reader is then introduced to the standard procedure for fixation, rinsing, dehydration, and embedding. Subsequent chapters focus on sectioning, cryofixation, and cryoultramicrotomy; positive and negative staining; and the use of support films. The final chapter presents a wide variety of specimens such as algae, amoeba, anthers, actin filaments, bacteria, and cells in culture. This monograph is essentially a laboratory handbook intended for students, technicians, teachers, and research scientists in biology and medicine.
1 Chemical Fixation
Introduction
Hazards, Precautions, and Safe Handling of Reagents
Fixatives
Purification of Glutaraldehyde
Storage of Glutaraldehyde
Preparation of Formaldehyde Solution from Paraformaldehyde Powder
Preparation of and Precautions in Handling Osmium Tetroxide Solution
Regeneration of Used Osmium Tetroxide
Preparation of Fixatives
Preparation of Buffers
2-Amino-2-Methyl-1,3-Propanediol (Ammediol) Buffer
Acetate Buffer
Barbital Buffer
Cacodylate Buffer
Carbonate-Bicarbonate Buffer
Citrate Buffer
Collidine Buffer
Glycine-HCl Buffer
Maleate Buffer
Phosphate Buffer (Sörensen)
Phosphate Buffer (Karlsson and Schultz, 1965)
Phosphate Buffer (Maunsbach, 1966)
Phosphate Buffer (Millonig, 1961)
Phosphate Buffer (Millonig, 1964)
Piperazine (PIPES) Buffer
PM Buffer
Ryter-Kellenberger Buffer
Succinate Buffer
Tris(hydroxymethyl)aminomethane Buffer
Tris(hydroxymethyl)aminomethane Maleate Buffer
Veronal Acetate Buffe
Preparation of Tissue Blocks
Fixation
Vascular Perfusion
Vapor Fixation and Staining
Microwave Fixation
Artifactual Electron-Dense Granules Occurring during Double Fixation
2 Rinsing, Dehydration, and Embedding
Introduction
Standard Procedure for Fixation, Rinsing, Dehydration, and Embedding
Gradual, Progressive Dehydration and Embedding
Procedure for Minimizing Chemical Hazards during Specimen Preparation
Low-Temperature Infiltration and Embedding
Glycol Methacrylate
Lowicryl K4M (Polar)
Lowicryl HM2O (Nonpolar)
Incomplete Dehydration for Lipid Preservation
Water-Immiscible Embedding Media
Epoxy Resins
Dow Epoxy Resins
Vinylcyclohexene Dioxide (VCD, ERL 4206, Spurr Mixture)
Vinylcyclohexene Dioxide-n-Hexenyl Succinic Dioxide (HXSA)
Polyester Resins
Methacrylates
Styrenes
Water-Miscible Embedding Media
Acrylamide-Gelatin-Jung Resin
Durcupan
Gelatin
Glutaraldehyde-Carbohydrazide (GACH)
Glycol Methacrylate (GMA)
Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)
LEMIX
Lowicryl K4M
Melamine Mixture
Polyacrylamide
Polyampholyte (Polyamph 10)
Polyethylene Glycol (PEG; Carbowax)
Diethylene Glycol Distereate
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Protein Aldehydes
Mixed-Resin Embedding Media
DER 332-DER 732
Epon 812 (LX-112)-Araldite 502
Epon 812-DER 736
Epon 812-Thiokol LP-8
Epon 812 (LX-112)-Maraglas
ERL 4206-Quetol 653
Methacrylate-Styrene
Rigolac-Styrene
Silicone (Rhodorsil 6349)-Araldite CY 212
Vinylcyclohexene Dioxide-n-Hexenylsuccinic Anhydride-Araldite RD-2
Embedding
Viscosity of Embedding Media
Agar Preembedding (Encapsulation)
Bovine Serum Albumin Preembedding
Fibrin Clot Preembedding
Direct Pelleting of Cells
Pelleting of Cells in Agar
Pelleting of Cells in Agarose
General Embedding Methods
Labeling
Rapid Embedding
Specimen Orientation
Embedding of Hard Plant Tissues
Orientation and Embedding of Small Specimens
Orientation and Embedding of Single-Cell Organisms
Embedding of Individual Cells
Embedding of Ascomycetes (Cell Walls)
Embedding of Bacteria and Tissue Culture Cells
In Situ Embedding of Cells Grown on Millipore Filters
In Situ Embedding of Cell Monolayers on Untreated Glass Surfaces
In Situ Embedding of Virus for Immunoelectron Microscopy
Open-Face Embedding for Correlative Microscopy
Resin Slide Embedding for Correlative Microscopy
Epoxy Resin Slides for Handling Unfixed Cryostat Sections
Wafer Embedding
Identification of Areas of Interest in Human Breast Tissue before Embedding
Reembedding of Paraffin-Embedded Tissue in Resin
Reembedding of Paraffin-Embedded Tissue Sections in Resin
Pop-Off Method for Reembedding
Reembedding of Tissue Culture Cells
Reembedding of Thick Resin Sections
Osmication and Flat Embedding of Large Tissue Sections
Reembedding of Autoradiograms of Semithin Sections for Correlative Microscopy
Retrieval of Poorly Resin-Embedded Tissue
3 Sectioning
Introduction
Examination of Glass Knives
Diamond Knives
Grids
Carbon-Polymer Support Grids for X-Ray Microanalysis
Specimen Block Trimming
Preparation of Troughs
Mounting the Specimen Block and Knife
Sectioning Procedure
Defects Appearing during Sectioning
Serial Sectioning
Specific Methods
En Face Sectioning
Sectioning Hard Mineral Fibers in Tissues
Sectioning Hard Laminated Fibrous Tissues
Vertical Sections of Cultivated Anchorage-Dependent Cells
In Situ Thin-Section Microscopy of Cell Cultures
Resectioning of Semithin Sections
Semithin Sectioning
Introduction
Ralph Knife
Sectioning
Serial Sectioning
Cryofixation and Cryoultramicrotomy
Specimen Collection
Encapsulation
Fixation and Cryoprotection
Coolants
Freezing
Freezing Instrument
Sectioning
4 Positive Staining
Introduction
Stains
Acridine Orange
Alcian Blue
Bismuth
Cobalt
Concanavalin A
Diaminobenzidine-Osmium Tetroxide
Gold
Indium
Iodide-Osmium Tetroxide
Iodine
Iron
Lanthanum
Lead
Molybdenum Blues
Oxalate-Glutaraldehyde
Phosphotungstic Acid (PTA)
Platinum
Potassium PermanganateCitrate
Potassium Pyroantimonate-Osmium Tetroxide
Ruthenium Red
Silicotungstic Acid
Silver
Sodium Tungstate
Tannic Acid-Ferric Chloride
Tannic Acid-Uranyl Acetate
Tetraphenylporphine Sulfonate
Thallium Ethylate
Thiosemicarbazide and Thiocarbohydrazine
Uranyl Acetate
Vanadium
Lipid Preservation and Staining
Multiple Staining
Double Staining of Thin Sections with Uranyl Acetate and Lead Citrate
Multiple-Grid Staining
Removal of Bound Osmium from Thin Sections
Staining for High-Voltage Electron Microscopy
Staining Methods
Precautions to Minimize Artifactual Staining Precipitates
Removal of Artifactual Staining Precipitates from Thin Sections
Removal of Epoxy Resins from Semithin Sections before Staining
Staining Methods for Semithin Sections
Azure Β for Plant Tissues
Basic Fuchsin and Methylene Blue
Methylene Blue-Azure II-Basic Fuchsin
Methylene Blue-Azure II
Giemsa
Hematoxylin-Phloxine Β
Hematoxylin-Malachite Green-Basic Fuchsin
Sudan III
Chromotrope 2R-Methylene Blue
5 Negative Staining
Introduction
Negative Stains
Wettability of Support Films
Choice of Support Film
General Methods
Basic Considerations
One-Step (Simultaneous) Method
Two-Step (Sequential) Method
One-Side Negative Staining Method
Pseudoreplica Method
Agar Filtration Method
Freeze-Dry Negative Staining
Viruses
General Methods for Animal Viruses
General Methods for Plant Viruses
Specific Methods
Apoferritin
Bacteria
Fibrinogen
Microsomes
Protein Macromolecules
6 Support Films
Introduction
Plastic Support Films
Formvar Films Cast on Glass
Formvar Films Cast on Water
Formvar Films Cast on Mica
Collodion Films Cast on Water
Collodion Films Cast on Glass
Carbon Support Films
Substrates for Carbon Evaporation
Carbon Films Deposited Directly on Grids
Carbon Films Prepared on Glass
Carbon Films Prepared on Mica
Carbon Films Using Plastic Substrates
Carbonized Plastic Films
Perforated Films
Perforated Formvar Films
Support Films with Large Holes (Micronets)
7 Specific Preparation Methods
Actin Filaments
Algae (Unicellular): General Method
Algae (Green)
Method 1
Method 2 (Unicellular Marine Algae)
Method 3 (Chlamydomonas and Volvox)
Algae (Red)
Method 1
Method 2
Amoeba
Anthers
Attachment of Cells to Substratum
Bacteria
Method 1 (General Method)
Method 2 (Glutaraldehyde and OsO4)
Method 3 (for Extracellular Matrix)
Method 4 (for Phage-Infected Bacteria)
Bacterial Colonies
Bacterial Microcolonies Grown on Solid Surfaces
Bone (Undecalcified)
Method 1
Method 2
Buffy Coat
Cartilage
Cell Colonies Grown on Soft Agar
Cells Attached to Glass Surfaces
Cells in Culture
Method 1 (e.g., Chick Embryo Spinal Cord Cells)
Method 2 (e.g., Rat Liver Parenchyma and Human Glia Cells)
Method 3 (e.g., Limpet Blood Cells)
Cell Layers
Cell Monolayers
Method 1
Method 2
Method 3
Method 4 (Pig Aorta Endothelial Cells)
Method 5
Method 6 (Human Brain Tumor Cells)
Method 7
Method 8 (Neuronal Cultures)
Cell Suspensions
Cerebrospinal Fluid Cells
Chromosomes
Method 1 (Polytene Chromosome Squashes)
Method 2 (Chromosomes from Human Lymphocytes)
Ciliates
Method 1
Method 2
Cream Cheese
Cysts
Diatoms
Method 1
Method 2
Echinoderms
Method 1
Method 2
Eggs and Zygotes
Effusion Fluid
Embryos (e.g., Chick)
Epidermal Hair of Seeds
Epithelium (e.g., Cheek Pouch)
Erythrocytes (e.g., Avian)
Examination of Specific Parts of Identified Neurons (Somatosensory Cortex)
Extracellular Protoplasts in Suspension
Eyes
Fetal Tissue (e.g., Pig Liver and Tooth Germs)
Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Method 1 (Single Glomerulus)
Method 2
Method 3 (Soft Tissues and Bone Tumors)
Flagellates
Free Cells
Method 1 (e.g., Cerebrospinal Fluid, Urine, Ascites, and Pleural Effusion)
Method 2 (e.g., Leucocytes)
Fungi
Method 1 (General Method)
Method 2 (Neurospora)
Method 3 (Filamentous Fungi)
Method 4 (Glass Bead Treatment)
Leaves
HeLa Cells
Method 1
Method 2
Liposome Preparation
Method 1
Method 2
Liquid Specimens (e.g., Milk and Fruit Juices)
Method 1 (Milk)
Method 2 (Orange Juice)
Method 3 (Colostrum)
Liverwort
Lobster
Method 1
Method 2
Lymphocytes (Peripheral, Human)
Marine Invertebrate Tissues
Microorganisms
Microtubules
Microtubules and Microfilaments
Method 1 (Plant and Animal Tissues)
Method 2 (Pituitary Gland)
Mitotic Apparatus (Mammalian Cells)
Mosquito (Freshwater)
Muscle (Skeletal)
Method 1
Method 2
Muscle (Smooth)
Method 1
Method 2
Muscle (Insect)
Nematodes
Olfactory Mucosa (Human)
Oocytes
Oyster
Paramecium
Parotid Gland
Peritoneal Exudate Cells (Macrophage)
Phage Particles
Plant Tissues (Woody)
Plant Tissues (Soft)
Platelets (Human Blood)
Method 1
Method 2
Method 3
Pollen Grains (Fossil Material)
Pollen Walls
Potato Tuber
Preparation and Removal of Selected Cells from Cytologic Smear Preparations
Preservation of Larva-Substrate Relationship
Protoplasts (Lettuce Leaf)
Roots
Resetted Cells
Rust Fungi
Seeds
Seeds (Dry)
Seeds (Water-Impermeable Coat)
Single Cells from Suspensions
Thin-Layering and Immobilization
Specimen Supports
Selection of Cells for Sectioning
Embedding
Relocating a Selected Cell in the Embedded Thin Layer
Skin
Method 1 (Fish)
Method 2 (Frog)
Slime Mold
Small Specimens
Method 1 (Small Invertebrates and Biopsy Specimens)
Method 2 (Eggs, Embryos, and Small Isolated Organs)
Spermatids
Spermatozoa
Method 1
Method 2
Method 3
Spindle Microtubules (Anaphase of Grasshopper Spermatocytes)
Sponges
Method 1 (General Method)
Method 2 (Freshwater or Marine Sponges)
Spores
Method 1
Method 2 (Dormant Spores of Bacillus subtilis)
Method 3
Surfactant over Alveolar Surface
Teeth
Tetrahymena
Tissue Containing Hard Mineral Fibers
Tissue Prepared Anhydrously in Organic Reagents
Tracheal Epithelium Tissue
Virosomes
Viruses (Plant Tissues)
Method 1
Method 2
Whole-Cell Preparations
Method 1
Method 2
Method 3 (Myoblasts)
Wood
Wool Follicles
Yeast
Method 1
Method 2
Method 3
Method 4 (Saccharomyces cerevisiae)
Method 5 (Candida albicans)
Method 6 (Cell Wall)
Method 7 (Mitotic Spindle)
Appendix
Commonly Used Chemicals for Stock Solutions of Specified Molarities
Commonly Used Salts and Their Physicochemical Properties
Earle's Balanced Salt Solution
Hanks' Balanced Salt Solution
Phosphate-Buffered Saline
Balanced Salt Solutions
Tyrode
Amphibian Ringer
Mammalian Ringer
Phosphate-Buffered Physiologic Saline
Standard Cacodylate Washing Solution
Krebs-Henseleit Saline (KHS)
Locke Solution
Physiologic Salt Solutions
Molarities of Solutions Isotonic with Mammalian Blood
Artificial Seawater
Instant Seawater
References
Index
- 440
- English
- © Academic Press 1986
- 4th December 1985
- Academic Press
- 9780323150293
M.A. Hayat
Dr. Hayat serves as Distinguished Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Kean University. He is an internationally renowned scholar in the fields of electron microscopy and cancer research, has authored and edited more than 31 books, several of these recently with Elsevier (dealing with immunohistochemistry of carcinomas, cancer imaging, and autophagy).
Dr. Hayat has published chapters in 54 books, and authored 10 of them. Seven major publishers have published his books: Cambridge University Press, Elsevier, Academic Press, McGraw-Hill, Plenum Press, CRC Press, and Van Nostrand Reinhold Company. Dr. Hayat’s books have been published in Japanese. He has also published a large number of articles in scientific journals and established the Electron Microscopy Center at Kean University.
Degree Information: Ph.D., Biology, Indiana University
Courses Taught: Electron Microscopy; Cell Biology; Seminar
Primary Area of Expertise: Electron microscopy, cell biology, cancer, health and disease. His research interests include immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization of human carcinomas, including brain metastases and various primary cancers (lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, pancreatic, ovarian, gastrointestinal, and liver).
Department of Biological Science, Kean University, USA