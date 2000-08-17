BASIC Stamp - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750672450, 9780080499871

BASIC Stamp

2nd Edition

An Introduction to Microcontrollers

Authors: Claus Kuhnel Klaus Zahnert
eBook ISBN: 9780080499871
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672450
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th August 2000
Page Count: 400
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

BASIC Stamp: An Introduction to Microcontrollers introduces microcontroller theory using the Parallax BASIC Stamp I, II, and IIsx. The BASIC Stamp microcontroller is based on Microchip's PIC hardware with some modifications and is very approachable for beginning users. Once the basic theory is established, BASIC Stamp, 2/E walks the reader through applications suitable for designers as well as the home hobbyist. These applications can be used as is or as a basis for further modifications to suit specific design needs. BASIC Stamp, 2/E thoroughly explains the hardware base of the BASIC Stamp microcontroller including internal architecture, the peripheral functions, as well as providing the technical data sheets for each kind of chip. The authors also explain the BASIC Stamp development systems including DOS and Windows-based tools in tremendous detail. As an added feature, BASIC Stamp, 2/E includes full instructions for using PBASIC programming and formatting. The book provides many specific applications for microcontroller use, complete with programming instructions, including: single instructions, multiple instructions, interfacing directions, and more complex applications such as motion detection, light measurement, and home automation.

Key Features

  • Provides a keystone for the introductory level of the Newnes microelectronics titles
  • Introduces PIC microcontroller operation
  • Demonstrates applications for designers and hobbyists

Readership

Hobbyists, students, engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Hardware Base of BASIC Stamps: Internal Architecture, Peripheral Functions, Technical Data of PIC16C56, PIC16C57 and SX28AC; 2. BASIC Stamp: BASIC Stamp I device, BASIC Stamp version D, BS1-IC, BASIC Stamp II device, BS2-IC, BS2SX device, BS2SX-IC; 3. BASIC Stamp - Development System: System Requirements, Parallax's Programming Package, Preparations for BASIC Stamp I Program Development, Preparations for BASIC Stamp II Program Development, Working with the Development System, Some Tools; 4. PBASIC for BASIC Stamps: PBASIC Instruction Set, Explanations to some PBASIC Instructions, Numeric Operations, Source text formatting; 5. On the way to application, the practical use of BASIC Stamp: Experiments and some Tools, Hints for Programming and Debugging; Runtime of PBASIC Instructions for BS1, BS2 and BS2SX; 6. BASIC Stamp Applications: Basics for applications, More complex Applications;
    Appendix A: Reserved Words; Appendix B: BASIC Stamp - Versions of Firmware; Appendix C: HAYES Commands - the most important modem instructions; Appendix D: Some Sources

About the Author

Claus Kuhnel

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Claus Kühnel is the Engineering Manager for Multanova AG, in Switzerland. He is a member of the IEEE, and has a strong background in microcontroller design. Dr. Kühnel has written books and articles for the German and Swiss electronics markets.

Klaus Zahnert

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Klaus Zahnert is a retired measurement systems designer, and an active electronics hobbyist. He writes books and articles for the German electronics market.

Ratings and Reviews

