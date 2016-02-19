Basic Reliability Engineering Analysis
1st Edition
Butterworths Basic Series
Description
BASIC Reliability Engineering Analysis describes reliability activities as they occur during an industrial development cycle. Reliability as a function of time is discussed, along with systems modeling, predicting and estimating reliability, and quality assurance. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a brief introduction to the BASIC computer language used in the programs in the text. The second chapter describes the way reliability is taken into account in different parts of the development cycle, while the third chapter discusses the basic concepts of reliability as a function of time, failure rate, and some basic statistical concepts. The fourth chapter deals with the modeling of complex systems and related topics such as availability and maintainability. The fifth chapter describes the activities that can go on early in the development cycle, while the sixth chapter gives some of the techniques that can be used to analyze data generated during development or later in the cycle when equipment is in use. The final chapter offers a brief look at quality assurance and acquaints the reader with the concepts involved, using inspection by attributes to introduce the ideas. This monograph is intended for engineers or managers with a particular interest in reliability, as well as for engineering undergraduates.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to BASIC
1.1 Elements of BASIC
1.2 Elementary Operations and Output
1.3 Inputting Data
1.4 Comments
1.5 The IF THEN and GOTO Statements
1.6 Loops
1.7 Variable Types
1.8 Arrays
1.9 Data Statements
1.10 GoSUBs
1.11 Further Reading
Problems
Programs
1.1 Quadratics
1.2 Mean (Average) of a Data Set
1.3 Mean and Variance
1.4 Volume and Surface of a Sphere
1.5 Density of an Alloy
1.6 Sum of x to the kth Power
2 Introduction
2.1 The Definition of Reliability
2.2 The Achievement of Reliability
2.3 References
3 Reliability as a Function of Time
3.1 Probability
3.2 Component and Non-repairable Systems Reliability
3.3 The Bathtub Curve
3.4 Models for Failure Rate
Worked Examples
Problems
Programs
3.1 Calculating Estimates of Reliability and Failure Rates
3.2 Reliability at a Given Time or Time to Reach a Given Reliability
4 Systems Modeling
4.1 Reliability Block Diagrams
4.2 Maintainability, Availability and Replacement
4.3 Degraded Reliability
4.4 The Specification of Reliability
Worked Examples
Problems
Programs
4.1 Probability of Running out of Spares
4.2 Number of Spares Required
4.3 Solving Equations Using the Gaussian Elimination
5 Predicting Reliability during the Design Stage
5.1 Parts Count and Parts Stress
5.2 Failure Mode Effect and Criticality Analysis
5.3 Criticality Matrices
5.4 Fault Tree Analysis
5.5 Minimum Cut Sets
Problems
6 Estimating Reliability
6.1 Reliability Growth
6.2 Uncertainty in Results
6.3 Classical Statistical Analysis
6.4 Probability Distributions
6.5 Confidence Intervals
6.6 Bayesian Estimation
6.7 Further Distributions
6.8 Weibull Analysis
Worked Examples
Problems
Programs
6.1 Reliability Growth Analysis Using the Duane Model
6.2 Significance Tests
6.3 Confidence Limits
6.4 Simple Bayesian Data Analysis Performed on Binomial, Poisson or Experimental Data
6.5 Weibull Analysis
7 Quality Assurance
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Multiple Sampling Schemes
Programs
7.1 Simple Sampling Scheme for a Given LQL and UQL
7.2 Analyzing Sampling Plans
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 15th August 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135632